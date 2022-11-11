HELENA — An opportunity lies before Carroll’s football team.
A share of the Frontier Conference Championship and, potentially, a berth in the NAIA Football Championship Series is one win away.
The opponent? No. 11-ranked College of Idaho.
Players and coaches will tell you it’ll be a playoff atmosphere in Caldwell, Idaho, on Saturday, but for the Saints, it’s their fifth-straight playoff-level game.
Carroll suffered its second loss of the season – to College of Idaho on Oct. 1 – and the four games since have all been must-wins to keep pace with a one-loss Yotes squad.
“We’re focused…We knew three weeks ago that we were in playoff mode,” Carroll tight end Tony Collins said. “We had to treat every game, starting three weeks ago, like we were playing in a do-or-die situation.”
“That’s how we’ve approached every practice, every game, every rep.”
Carroll got the help it needed last week in the form of a Montana Tech loss, now it’s one game to make or break a season.
“Coach always says ‘you don’t rise to the level of the occasion, you sink to the level of your preparation’ and our preparation has been phenomenal,” Collins said. “We’re ready for these guys.”
“We’ve done a lot of film study and focused on a lot of small details that are gonna make the biggest difference on Saturday.”
Predicting the outcome of this game is like flipping a coin.
The result last month – a 31-20 Yotes victory in Helena – can almost be thrown out considering the sloppy field conditions, the absence of Carroll defensive lineman Garrett Worden and Yotes quarterback Andy Peters, and the growth of these two teams over the last month.
Carroll’s offense, for example, has caught up to its defense and is playing like one of the Frontier’s best over the last four games. Carroll’s defense has allowed just 23 TOTAL points in those games and understands what C of I threw at it the first time around.
“They’re gonna try to play their brand of football,” Carroll linebacker Rex Irby said. “Try to run it down our throats and try to be the more physical team. I think that matches up well for us. We’re a very physical team on the defensive side of the ball.”
“It’s just gonna [come down] to who plays their style of football better.”
C of I running backs Hunter Gilbert and Allamar Alexander enter Saturday with the same amount of carries (130) and nearly identical yardage totals (741 and 737).
It’s a two-headed monster that’s created 14 rushing touchdowns, and of late, been complemented by a wildcat package with wide receiver Jon Schofield taking the direct snap.
Schofield, who scored two touchdowns against Carroll out of that formation, has seven rushing scores in the last five games.
The Saints know they’re likely to see that – or a variation – this week, especially in the red zone.
“The best way to stop that play is to not let them get in position to run it,” Irby said.
Expect Andy Peters, a Boise State transfer, to be under center for C of I on Saturday. He and Carroll quarterback Jack Prka have put up similar numbers this season, with Peters throwing for 1,520 yards and 11 touchdowns in just eight games.
He has a passing score in all eight contests he’s played in and will likely use the improved weather conditions to throw the ball more to his big-play threats Brock Richardson (43 receptions, 596 yards, 5 TDs) and Jake Nadley (28 receptions, 387 yards, 3 TDs).
Carroll sports the 12th-best pass defense (158.3 yards per game) and eighth-best rush defense (68 yards per game) in the NAIA.
Oh, and the Saints’ defense, and the whole team, really, brings plenty of momentum having not lost in more than a calendar month.
“We got off the [open date on Oct. 15] and we just kinda found a new energy,” Saints head coach Troy Purcell said. “It continued to build each practice and each game.”
“Lot to play for. Lot of opportunities to gain something that a lot of people never have an opportunity to experience.”
For roughly a dozen Idaho natives who will be making the trip and playing in Saturday’s game for Carroll, it’s a chance to win a ring in their home state.
Irby, who is from Boise and attended Bishop Kelly High School, will, like some of his teammates, be playing against former high school teammates and friends, adding an extra layer of meaning to an already important game.
“I’ve got two of my best buddies from high school playing for them – Ben Hruby and Garrett Rehberg – and it’d mean a lot to beat them,” Irby said. “Bragging rights.”
“I’ll have a lot of family at that game, so winning a conference championship back in my home state will mean the world.”
So how do the Saints capitalize on this opportunity?
Well, it’s a process that started at the conclusion of last season and flowed through the winter, into spring and summer with the continuous work put in by the players. It’s built up to this week and the game-specific preparation.
Sometime Friday night that preparation, for many of the players, will end with a visualization of the game to come. Then, it’s about trusting that work and that preparation to just play a game for 40 minutes.
“At the end of the day, it’s just a game,” Irby said. “You gotta trust your preparation, you gotta trust that you worked hard enough and then visualize how you want the game to go. Then just go out and play ball on Saturday.”
Kick off from Simplot Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m.
The game can be streamed here. Fans can listen to the radio broadcast here.
Fans are encouraged to join Carroll President John Cech and friends for a Saints tailgate prior to Saturday’s game. If interested, RSVP through the Carroll Alumni Office (406-447-5169) and gather at the J.A. Albertson Activity Center (2112 Cleveland Blvd.) tailgate spots 26-29 at 11 a.m. on game day.
Game Notes — Carroll versus College of Idaho
What: No. 21 Carroll College (7-2) @ No. 11 College of Idaho (8-1)
When: Saturday, 1 p.m. MT
Where: Simplot Stadium in Caldwell, Idaho
Watch: portal.stretchinternet.com/yoteathletics/
Listen: Rewind 94.9 FM
Last matchup: College of Idaho 31, Carroll 20 (Nelson Stadium, Helena, Montana, Oct. 1)
What’s on the line:
A Carroll win would: earn the Saints a share of the Frontier Conference Championship; move Carroll into the top-20 nationally; put the Saints in position to earn a berth in the NAIA Playoffs
A College of Idaho win would: make the Yotes outright conference champions; lock the Yotes into a berth in the NAIA Playoffs as the Frontier’s automatic bid; strengthen C of I’s case for a first-round home playoff game
Breaking it down:
If Carroll wins, the Saints and Yotes would share the conference championship. If both teams are ranked inside the top-20 in the next NAIA Coaches’ Top-25 Poll (expected on Sunday), which team earns the Frontier’s automatic bid to the NAIA Playoffs would come down to a set of conference tiebreakers.
A C of I victory negates all of this.
Tiebreakers:
- Head-to-head among tied teams – would be 1-1 (assuming a Carroll victory)
- Defensive points allowed in conference games – Carroll holds a 127 to 160 advantage over C of I entering Saturday
- Point differential between tied teams in head-to-head games (likely won’t be needed)
Key Notes:
- Carroll’s defense has allowed 20-plus points three times this season, C of I’s defense has allowed 20 or more five times
- Carroll’s defense has given up 14 points or fewer five times this season, C of I’s defense has done that just three times
- C of I has already secured at least a share of the conference title. It is the Yotes’ fourth-straight title (outright in 2019, shared in spring and fall of 2021). The last team to win four consecutive conference titles was Carroll (2000-11).
- C of I is 15-2 at home since the beginning of 2019 and 4-0 this year. The Yotes have won six straight home games
- Carroll was the last team to beat C of I inside Simplot Stadium, doing so on Oct. 2, 2021 (28-21) in sophomore quarterback Jack Prka’s second career start
- Carroll is 6-0 when leading at halftime this season
- C of I is outsourcing opponents 203-72 in the second half and 92-26 in the fourth quarter
- Andy Peters (C of I quarterback) and Jack Prka (Carroll quarterback) both have completion percentages over 60% – Peters is 119-for-193 passing for 1,520 yards and 11 TDs in eight games – Prka is 139-for-231 passing for 1,629 yards and 10 TDs in nine games
- C of I defensive back Jacob Arms (#21) has two defensive TDs in the last two games (57-yard pick-six versus SOU; 90-yard fumble recovery versus EOU)
- Carroll wide receiver Chris Akulschin has caught touchdown passes in four of his last five games – he leads the Frontier with seven receiving scores
- C of I linebacker Dylan Martinez (#30) is tied for seventh in the Frontier with 60 tackles
- Carroll defensive lineman Garrett Worden is tied for third in the Frontier with six sacks and tied for second with 10.5 TFL
