HELENA — An up-tempo Carroll offense, partially spurred by Bushnell’s own run-and-gun style, yielded a season-high in points and the Saints’ sixth victory of the season Friday night.
Carroll downed the Beacons 99-82 while shooting a season-best 59.4 percent (38-for-64) from the field and attempting the second-most shots (64) in its first eight games.
“I thought in the first few games we weren’t really pushing the ball, so that was one of our focuses this week: getting more fastbreak points,” Carroll sophomore Andrew Cook said. “It showed on the scoreboard tonight.”
Carroll’s win came on the heels of a 66-62 conference road loss to MSU-Northern last week. In that contest, the Saints made 22 field goals in 40 minutes. On Friday, Carroll matched that total in the first half alone while shooting 68.8 percent (22-for-32) from the field.
“We looked a lot better than we’ve looked all season, I felt like,” Saints head coach Kurt Paulson said post game. “We’ve won some good games, but we’ve been inconsistent. Twenty-plus assists with only [seven] turnovers was the key. We’ve been turning it over too much.”
“We just played better tonight, we looked a little bit sharper.”
Senior Jonny Hillman was the facilitator in Carroll’s potent offensive showing, dishing out 12 assists and spurring a season-high 26 assists from his team. He did so in 26 on-court minutes, and with only one turnover.
“That’s incredible,” Paulson said.
“I thought he played great. Kinda did a few different things than we’ve been doing [as a team], so I think that helped. Jonny was sharing it and other guys were beneficiaries.”
Freshman Isaiah Moore poured in a career-best 21 points on 8-for-11 shooting. Sixteen came in the second half, and when Bushnell cut Carroll’s 16-point halftime edge to 10, it was Moore who responded with six straight points as part of a larger 8-0 Saints run.
Fellow first-year Saint Brayden Koch notched a season-high 14 points while running the point for Carroll. Derek Kramer scored nine points off the bench to go along with five rebounds and a steal.
Kramer scored seven points in the first half filling in for senior starter Brendan Temple who picked up two early fouls.
“Those three are dynamite, and they’re just gonna get better and better,” Paulson said of his freshmen. “I trust them and they’re playing. Brayden, I thought, kept us calm tonight and made all the right entry passes. Isaiah is an animal – he’s everywhere.”
“He can do anything. He saw him hit a three, you saw him defend, he can rebound, he runs the floor. He’s a sharp kid and he’s improving as the season’s gone on.”
Of the seven Saints who played at least 18 minutes Friday night, five were freshmen or sophomores, and three of the four Saints who broke into double figures were underclassmen.
“Sparks, man,” Cook said of what his freshmen teammates provide. “When our two senior captains had foul trouble, we all trusted Isaiah, Derek and Brayden to make those plays. They did a phenomenal job today.”
“They really played their butts off. It was great to see that tonight.”
Cook scored 20 of his own in the victory, and added seven assists and seven rebounds.
He finished the game 9-for-13 from the field, attempted just one 3-pointer, and did all his damage around the hoop off dribble drives.
On a couple occasions, Cook made nifty finishes around the cup, even switching to his left hand for buckets in the first half.
“Strength, honestly,” Cook said of his ability to finish. “I’ve put a lot of time in, in the weight room working on my body. When I get a guy on my hip, I feel like I already have him beat.”
“Then, it’s just about making the right play.”
Brendan Temple scored 10 points to go along with four rebounds and two assists.
Jordan Bryant scored seven points off the bench and Hillman and sophomore Garrett Long each contributed nine.
Spencer Hoffman (26) and Stevie Schlabach (17) paced the Beacons in scoring.
Carroll improved to 6-2 overall with the victory and 4-0 at home. It’ll be a quick turnaround for the Saints who play Corban on Saturday night to wrap up the Comfort Suites Classic.
“We were just playing together as a unit,” Moore said. “Just having fun and going out and attacking the defense.”
Tip off against the Warriors is scheduled for 7 p.m.
MSU-Northern can’t keep pace in loss to Corban
The Lights led by as many as 10 points mid-way through the first half, but saw that advantage evaporate by halftime, and reverse itself by the middle of the second half in a 71-63 loss on Friday night in Helena.
“We started off playing great for most of the first half,” Northern head coach Shawn Huse said.
“Credit to [Corban], they made a nice run on us. They were hitting shots, we weren’t.”
“We turned the ball over way too much tonight. They did a good job putting the pressure on us. We tried to respond as best we could and just couldn’t get over that hump.”
Northern turned the basketball over 17 times in the loss, including nine times in the second half.
Corban, while employing a wire-to-wire defensive pressure that wore on the Lights down the stretch, turned those mistakes into 20 points, outscoring the Lights by 13 in that statistical category.
A first half that saw Northern shoot 55.6 percent (15-for-27) from the field gave way to a second half in which the Lights struggled to convert, no matter the quality of look.
Northern cut Corban’s 15-point advantage at the five-minute mark to seven with 2:33 left to play thanks to a Tanner McCliment-Call triple and Jesse Keltner bucket, but the Lights simply didn’t have enough possessions to complete the comeback.
The Lights, playing, as Huse described, “sick and beat up” and “not at full strength”, were led by Anthony Braggs Jr.’s 14 points off the bench.
Braggs energized Northern with nine first-half points, including seven quick ones that helped Northern build a 21-14 advantage early.
Braggs finished the game 5-for-8 from the field, and added four rebounds and a steal.
“Our bench has done a great job for us all year,” Huse said. “We hope they can continue doing that because that depth is so important in conference [play] and against these good non-conference teams.”
“He was a bright spot for us, for sure.”
McCliment-Call added 11 points off the bench, and CJ Nelson chipped in 13 to go along with five rebounds, three steals and an assist.
Myles Dalton and Immanuel Anderson each scored eight points in the loss.
Northern drops to 7-2 on the season and will finish its Comfort Suites Classic slate on Saturday against Bushnell. Tip off is scheduled for 5 p.m. from Carroll’s PE Center.
No. 9 Carroll women falter on the road against No. 13 Lewis-Clark State
Carroll shot 29 percent (20-for-69) from the field, and despite outscoring the Warriors 19-15 in the fourth quarter, fell to former Frontier Conference rival LC State 62-50.
Jamie Pickens eclipsed double digits for the sixth-straight game, pacing the Saints with 14 points.
Addi Ekstrom started the contest and added 12 points, while Sienna Swannack chipped in nine to go along with three rebounds and three steals.
Maddie Geritz added six points and seven rebounds off the bench.
LC State led Carroll by seven at halftime, and after the Saints cut that advantage to four, the Warriors went on a 13-1 run to end the third quarter.
Carroll made just three field goals (on 14 attempts) in that third stanza as Pickens scored all of her team’s seven points. The Saints forced five LC State turnovers in the game’s final 10 minutes, and despite getting 10 fourth-quarter points from Ekstrom, could not dig out of that hole.
Ellie Sander scored a game-high 20 points for LC State and Hannah Broyles added 14.
Carroll drops to 6-4 on the season and 2-3 against top-25-ranked competition.
Next up for the Saints is a road trip to Florida to face Webber International and Warner University in the Warner Classic next weekend.
