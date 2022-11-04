HELENA — The first and only time Carroll’s football team won in Ashland, Oregon, the Saints were still a year away from winning their first of an eventual six national championships.
Carroll has dropped six straight against the Southern Oregon Raiders on the road since that day in November of 2001, the last two by a combined two points.
Carroll held three-score advantages late in each of its last two trips west and south.
SOU scored 26 second-half points to beat Carroll 29-28 in 2019, and stormed back from a 33-14 fourth-quarter deficit to down the Saints 34-33 last year.
Of the seven total matchups between Carroll and SOU in Ashland, five have been decided by three points or less.
“Ashland is a place we need to go and fight some demons off – it’s been a tough place for us to play,” Carroll cornerback Zach Spiroff said. “Ashland, for a lot of teams, is [tough], it’s a long way away. Flying makes it a little bit easier for us, but ultimately we have to take care of our common goal of winning a game.”
No. 23-ranked Carroll split its team Friday morning at the Bozeman airport, with half flying to Seattle and the other half to Denver. The two groups plan to meet in Medford, Oregon, sometime Friday afternoon before practicing at the local high school in preparation for a 3-5, but dangerous, SOU team.
“You don’t know which play-maker it’s going to be – it’s the running back, it’s [Bryce Goggin], it’s [Christian Graney],” Saints head coach Troy Purcell said. “They’ve got guys all over the place, they’ve got athletes all over the place, and their quarterback can dial it up and he can make it happen.”
Twice this season SOU led league-leading College of Idaho in the fourth quarter just to have the Yotes charge back in front. The Raiders buried Montana Western 49-14 four weeks ago and enter Saturday with the best passing offense (245.3 yards per game) in the Frontier Conference.
Sophomore quarterback Blake Asciutto paces the conference in passing yards per game (233.8) and is tied for first with 16 passing touchdowns.
He stepped in for Matt Struck early in the year and maintained the Raiders’ potent, gun-slinging offense throwing to targets like Graney (44 receptions, 647 yards, 5 TDs) and Goggin (29 receptions, 397 yards, 4 TDs).
“Their record doesn’t isn’t indicative of how good of a team they really are,” Spiroff said. “They have a lot of weapons. Goggin is a good receiver, Christian Graney is a very good receiver, and they use them in some creative ways to get them the ball.”
“It’s going to be a big task for us and it’s really gonna come down to us on the back-end being locked in and shutting down what they like to do.”
Carroll limited the Raiders to 14 points back in September, thanks, in part, to three first-half SOU turnovers.
In the four games since, the Saints’ defense is yielding, on average, 9.3 points per game. Over the last three, Carroll has given up six total points and 226 combined yards of offense.
Carroll will enter Saturday sporting the 10th-best scoring defense in the NAIA (13.8 PPG) allowing the sixth-fewest yards per game (225). It’s a unit that’s top-10 in the NAIA in both pass (153.5 yards per game) and run defense (71.5 yards per game).
“It’ll always be a team game, but seeing those guys hunt and what they can do defensively and how they’ve improved is outstanding,” Purcell said. “That’s true for the whole group.”
“Hats off to the coaching staff for their dedication and devotion to this program and to these players, as well as the players’ devotion to each other. That creates a positive atmosphere to where you do have an opportunity to play in games like this.”
Offensively, Carroll seems to be peaking, doing so behind an offensive line that didn’t allow a sack Saturday against Eastern Oregon for the first time this season.
Quarterback Jack Prka passed for a season-best 271 yards and three touchdowns while redshirt freshman wide-out Chris Akulschin broke the 150-yard barrier and hauled in all three scores.
Carroll established season-highs in passing yards (309) and total yards (485) in a 34-point victory.
“Sometimes it takes a while for the whole o-line to click together, but once it does and we understand how to play with one another – it’s getting that choreography amongst each other to move as a unit,” Carroll center Andrew Carter said.
“I think that’s what we’re getting to. We’re starting to move as a unit, we’re starting to understand how to play with one another.”
Carroll is chasing one-loss C of I in the Frontier standings.
The Saints and Montana Tech own identical 6-2 records entering Week 11 and need to win-out to have a shot at a conference title.
Another loss would derail Carroll’s chance at a second league championship in three seasons, and with a matchup against the Yotes on the horizon, a path to the NAIA Playoffs exists for the Saints.
SOU can’t be overlooked, however, and as Carroll players would tell you, Saturday’s game is the most important because it’s the next one.
There’s an undeniable feeling the Saints are playing for more than just fulfilling the “spoiler” role.
For the first time in a while – in a full 10-game season – the Saints are playing meaningful football games with a conference title within their grasp.
“You work 365 days a year, all the time, to get to this moment in time and to have this opportunity to be able to perform at your best,” Purcell said. “We’re healthy right now. I feel good about our guys and their improvement.”
“Let’s go. It’s a great opportunity to showcase Carroll football.”
A victory Saturday would give Carroll its most single-season wins since 2014 when the Saints finished 10-2.
“I love competition – I’ve always been a competitive guy – so anytime I can play for something, it’s always more fun…It’s always better to play for that one extra thing, that one extra thing to give you motivation,” Carter said.
“I hope we win and keep doing our thing and get a conference championship.”
Kick off is scheduled for 2 p.m. MT. The game, for a fee, can be streamed here. Fans can listen to the radio broadcast here.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.