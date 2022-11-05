ASHLAND, Ore. — Carroll’s football team didn’t want to talk about the prospect of winning a Frontier Conference Championship until the week after its game against Southern Oregon.
It’s officially next week, and after a 24-17 victory over the Raiders, the Saints will play for a share of that conference title in Caldwell, Idaho, on Saturday.
“People stepped up when they needed to step up and were at their best when their best was needed,” Saints head coach Troy Purcell said. “It was definitely a team win, all the way around, to make it a really special day for everybody.”
Montana Tech’s loss – a defeat that effectively ended the Orediggers’ shot at a conference title – became official with Carroll clinging to a seven-point advantage late in the third quarter.
SOU went on to tie the contest 90 seconds into the fourth, but Carroll’s offense handed its defense a seven-point lead to protect the final 7:15.
The Saints’ defense – a unit that entered play ranked inside the top-10 nationally in five major statistical categories – stopped an SOU drive dead in its tracks 30 yards from the end zone.
A Spencer Berger field goal was only a few feet wide of providing the knockout blow with two minutes to play, but Carroll’s defense – namely Garrett Worden – made sure to supply it moments later.
Worden, Carroll’s All-Conference defensive lineman, sacked SOU quarterback Blake Asciutto three plays after that missed field goal, popping the ball free in the process. Tucker Jones pounced on it, and once the play was whistled over, ran off the field with the football extended over his head.
“That’s exactly how the defense wants to end the game: on the field with the game in our hands,” Worden, who recorded three sacks in the victory, said. “Quarterback stepped up, I just [moved] inside and was able to get that ball out.”
“It’s just an amazing feeling. It was a very stressful week, a very stressful game – they’re a good team. It feels great to come out on top here.”
It’s only fitting that a unit that’s put Carroll on its back this season made the play to keep the Saints’ year-end goals alive.
Entering Saturday, Carroll’s defense hadn’t allowed a touchdown in three games and pitched a shutout against then-No. 14-ranked Rocky Mountain College two weeks ago.
By those impossible standards, SOU’s 17 points and 237 yards of offense were too many, but with everything on the line, Worden and company once again rose to the challenge.
“Those last two drives, we were just talking like, ‘this is what we work for, this is the position we wanna be in to get ourselves in that conference championship game,’” Worden said. “We worked all off-season, during winter ball and during the summer, to come down to this moment.”
“We had to [lock in] and just play good football, and that’s what we did.”
The Saints’ seventh victory of the season came in one of its least-successful venues – SOU’s Raider Stadium – a place Carroll hadn’t walked away from with a win since 2001.
A six-game losing streak in Ashland accompanied the Saints on their plane trip, as did the memory of back-to-back one-point road losses in 2019 and 2021.
Carroll squandered leads of 14-0 and 17-3 Saturday, but this time around, with their season hanging in the balance, the Saints made enough big plays to regain an edge and hold on.
“I think all the Saints from the past have a smile on their face knowing the situation here and the tough travel situation. It’s a long way to [travel], but we did it right,” Purcell said. “The whole operation to get down here was quite a show – a lot of moving parts and pieces – but everything clicked together.”
“That one’s for all the Saints of the last 20 years.”
Matthew Burgess ran all over SOU on Saturday.
The All-American capped two first-quarter drives with short touchdown runs and gashed the Raiders for 129 yards.
On Carroll’s go-ahead 12-play, 76-yard march down the field, Burgess was called upon six times – five to carry the ball and once as a receiver.
Burgess picked up 20 yards on 3rd and 16 from SOU’s 30 on a screen pass to set up 1st and goal.
Three plays later, Carroll was celebrating Chris Akulschin’s seven-yard touchdown grab.
Burgess broke free for 35 yards on Carroll’s last non-victory-formation drive to seal his second 100-yard rushing performance of the season and establish a new season-high for yards.
“Just really proud of him…It was awesome to see him jell today,” Purcell said.
Jack Prka finished the game 20-for-32 passing for 238 yards and a touchdown.
Akulschin caught six passes for 91 yards and a score. Akulschin has now caught a touchdown in four of his last five games.
Carroll, now 7-2, has won seven-plus games in a season for the first time since 2014.
The difference between a good season and a great season lies in next Saturday’s outcome.
Win and the Saints share a conference championship for the second time in three seasons and, potentially, earn an automatic bid to the NAIA Playoffs.
Lose and finish the year in second place at 7-3.
If Carroll’s last four games are any indication – all wins – the Saints are rolling. Carroll has outscored its opponents 132-23 since falling to C of I on Oct. 1.
The Yotes have already secured at least a share of the Frontier title, doing so with a 41-7 win over Eastern Oregon on Saturday. A win against Carroll would hand them an outright title.
Carroll has the appetite to play spoiler, just like in the last two seasons, and with the way the Saints are playing, they have the momentum to make it happen.
“We’re all clicking on the same page now and we’re all playing very well,” Worden said. “Everything has finally come together – the offense is clearly clicking, too.”
“We’re hitting our stride right at the perfect moment.”
