HELENA — Two programs took different paths following Eastern Oregon’s 10-7 victory over Carroll inside Nelson Stadium last September.
The Mountaineers were 3-0 to begin a season for the first time since 2011 and looked poised to run away with the Frontier Conference Championship.
Carroll was 1-2 after that game, and after falling to 1-3 the next week, won five of its final six to finish the season 6-4.
EOU, on the other hand, dropped six of its next seven games to end 2021, and then its first seven to begin the 2022 campaign. Since that victory over Carroll more than a calendar year ago, EOU is 2-13 overall. Carroll is 10-4 in the same time span.
Saturday the two programs will meet for the first time since that mid-September day last fall.
This time, at least on paper, the No. 25-ranked Saints seem to have the upper hand on a 1-7 (1-6 Frontier) Mountaineers squad with nothing left to lose this season.
Carroll needs to win out to have a shot at a Frontier title and, potentially, a berth in the NAIA playoffs.
This might be the easiest remaining game on Carroll’s schedule, considering the Saints’ success at home and EOU struggles this year. That doesn’t mean, however, that EOU won’t put up a fight, just look at the 25-23 outcome in La Grande last month as an example.
Preparing for EOU is tricky, especially from a defensive perspective.
Four different quarterbacks have taken opening drive snaps for the Mountaineers and six different players have attempted at least one pass. Four different players (Carson Bohning, Luke Ross, Andrew James, Tanner Sweek) have completed at least 22 passes through eight games.
EOU has ran the option, showed a wildcat package with defensive back Parker Robinson and, like against Carroll, displayed an ability to chuck the football all over the field to great success.
“The different types of offenses that they’ve played this year makes it very difficult to prepare for one thing…We just gotta be able to coach on the run,” Saints head coach Troy Purcell said. “[Gotta] wait to see what they wanna get into and how they’ve designed that game with their offense.”
Built into that will likely be some trick plays, whether that be fake field goals and punts, or misdirections on end-arounds, flea flickers or direct snaps to non-quarterbacks.
Expect the Mountaineers to try anything and everything to steal points in a game that can only hurt Carroll.
“Just playing with discipline,” Carroll linebacker Colin Sassano said about how to combat that. “Last time we played them, they got us on a couple deep balls. Just playing hard and creating our own luck.”
“I think last time we didn’t come out with a great mindset. A couple bounces didn’t go our way and I think that’s just because we weren’t super locked in, in the first quarter.”
EOU ranks in the bottom half of the Frontier in points (31.7) and yards (347.1) allowed per game.
That didn’t stop the Mountaineers from forcing four turnovers (three interceptions, one fumble) against Carroll, leading the Saints to, at times, turn solely to the ground game.
Duncan Kraft and Matthew Burgess each went over 100 yards rushing in that contest.
Carroll has been working toward finding offensive consistency all season. Last Saturday, in a 24-0 win over Rocky Mountain College, the Saints seemed to find some of that. Complemented by a stout defensive effort and three Rocky turnovers, Carroll racked up over 300 yards of offense for the fourth time in five games.
“The game is slowing down for some of our [younger] players,” Purcell said. “They’ve been in live situations now for seven games, so now it’s just another game and an opportunity – last one in Nelson Stadium this year.”
Sophomore quarterback Jack Prka has thrown for over 1,100 yards this season. What was a bit of a slow start for the signal-caller has given way to three consecutive games with at least 178 passing yards and a touchdown.
Prka totaled three touchdowns (two rushing, one passing) against Rocky, racking up well over 200 total yards.
Chris Akulschin, one of Prka’s favorite targets, caught four more passes on Saturday. He has now made 12 receptions for 122 yards and three touchdowns combined in the last three games.
Senior tight end Tony Collins continues to pace the team in receiving yards (393) and is tied with Akulschin for the team lead in receptions (27).
For a multitude of Carroll seniors and fourth-year players, Saturday will be the final time they play a regular-season game inside Nelson Stadium.
Carroll plans to recognize that group pregame, beginning at 12:35 p.m.
“What a special group and they’ve really bought into the culture and become great leaders on and off the field,” Purcell said. “Just really proud of them. We wanna see them shine and have a great memory of their Senior Day on Saturday.”
Kick off is scheduled for 1 p.m.
