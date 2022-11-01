HELENA — Carroll’s offense found another gear in the second half and the Saints’ defense made plays when it needed to in a 61-57 home-opening victory against NCAA Division II MSU Billings on Tuesday night.
The contest counted toward No. 4-ranked Carroll’s overall record and represented the Saints’ first win of the 2022-23 season.
MSUB counted it as an exhibition only.
Carroll shot 63.6 percent (14-for-22) from the field in the second half, erasing a slow start and a two-point Yellowjacket advantage at halftime.
“We started moving the ball, getting ball reversals, getting everybody involved,” Saints head coach Rachelle Sayers said. “We played with a lot more tempo. That was the big key for us – grind them, wear them down a little bit. The first half, I thought we allowed them to guard us because we settled.”
While Carroll’s offense was finding its footing, the its defense kept MSUB in check.
The Yellowjackets managed just 32.1 percent (9-for-28) from the field in the game’s first 20 minutes.
“The first quarter ended and I looked at my assistants and I couldn’t believe we were only down two [points], because it felt like we were down 20,” Sayers said. “They says a lot about our defense – they’re keeping you in it.”
“The offense felt so stagnant, and I felt like we weren’t getting anything offensively.”
That defense forced a crucial MSUB turnover with under 20 seconds to play and Carroll leading by two.
Sienna Swannack then iced the contest with a pair of free throws with under 10 seconds on the clock.
Carroll’s offense has lagged behind its defense in the very early-going. The Saints amassed just 47 points in a season-opening loss to Southern Oregon last week, and for a half Tuesday, looked destined to repeat that outcome.
Carroll settled in, though, executed better and knocked down some shots – like a Kyndall Keller 3-pointer that put the Saints up 56-55 with 1:58 to play.
Keller, a University of Montana transfer who scored 17 points in the victory, is one of two new faces in the Saints’ starting lineup following the departures of Dani Wagner and Christine Denny.
That’s a lot of offensive firepower to replace and it’ll take some time to gather steam as the new rotations gain experience playing together.
“I think it’s just the players trying to figure out their roles and how those work together,” Sayers said. “We’re still trying to figure out rotations. I think we’ll continue to get better. We definitely got better from our trip to Oregon to the second half of today.”
“We’ll just build on that.”
Senior Jamie Pickens matched Keller’s 17 on Tuesday.
Through two games, the former Helena High standout is averaging 20.5 points per game on 54.8 percent shooting.
“I think she’s been way more aggressive offensively,” Sayers said of Pickens. “She’s confident. She’s playing with, really, a different edge to her. She wants to have a great year and she wants to be solid game in and game out.”
Pickens is staying out of foul trouble, something that, at times, plagued her a year ago.
She’s second on the team in minutes per game (34.5) in the early-going and put on a clinic around the low block Tuesday, finishing 8-for-10 from the field with three blocks and two rebounds.
“After last year and that last game – it kinda put a sour taste in my mouth and I don’t want to feel like that again,” Pickens said. “I’m really just kinda putting my head down – I have a great team. We have really great chemistry, so I’m just kinda focusing on them and doing our stuff.”
Keller knocked down three triples in the Saints’ victory and finished 6-for-7 from the field. She added three rebounds, a block and an assist to her scoring total in 27 minutes on the floor.
“She’s still learning what we’re looking for, she’s still learning how to run things and execute, especially with Kamden [Hilborn] and Sienna…There’s times they’ll feed off one another and she’s still trying to figure out what they’re doing,” Sayers said.
“You’re just gonna keep seeing [Kyndall] get better and better because she works her butt off.”
Addi Ekstrom contributed 10 points off the bench, and Swannack chipped in seven points, six assists, five rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Hilborn finished with six points and three assists.
Kortney Nelson paced the Yellowjackets with 17 points, nine rebounds, four assists and four steals. Dyauni Boyce added 14 points and Cariann Kunkel scored 11 points in the exhibition loss.
Carroll, now 1-1 on the season, turns its attention toward a top-five matchup with reigning NAIA National Champion and preseason No. 1 Thomas More on Friday.
Tip off from the PE Center is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Carroll men drop exhibition to Boise State
Andrew Cook scored 21 points on 10-for-19 shooting, but the Saints fell to NCAA Division I Boise State 76-58 in a road exhibition Tuesday night.
Carroll trailed 36-25 at halftime and was outscored 40-33 in the second half. The Saints turned the ball over 20 times in the loss.
Brendan Temple added 12 points and Isaiah Moore scored nine off the bench.
Carroll will be back in action on Friday, in Billings, for an exhibition against MSU Billings. Tip off is scheduled for 7 p.m.
