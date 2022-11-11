MARION, Ind. — The No. 4 Carroll women's basketball team fell at the hands of No. 11 Indiana Wesleyan 59-36 in the Leah Whittaker Memorial Tournament on Friday evening.
Carroll (2-3) gave the Wildcats a run in the first half, but ultimately were unable to overcome the No. 11-ranked team in the NAIA.
The Saints came out of the gates hot, shooting 50 percent from the field in the first quarter. Jamie Pickens scored six in the first frame, but the Wildcats would take a 15-14 lead into the second quarter.
Sienna Swannack scored five points in the second quarter, but Indiana Wesleyan would again outscore the Saints by one, a mirror of the first, and take a 30-28 lead into halftime.
After the halftime break it would be all Wildcats. Indiana Wesleyan shut down Carroll's offense, outscoring the Saints 17-8 in the third quarter.
The fourth quarter was dominated by Indiana Wesleyan. Carroll would go scoreless in the final period, finishing 0-for-11 from the field.
Frontier Conference Preseason Co-Player of the Year Jamie Pickens would lead the Saints on the night, finishing with 10 points, three blocks, and three rebounds.
Addi Ekstrom was the lone bench player to score for the Saints, kicking in four points.
Jordan Reid paced the Wildcats, scoring 14 points, followed by Lilli Frasure's 12.
Carroll will have a quick turn around against another top ranked opponent, taking on No. 7 Marian Saturday at 2 p.m. MT to close out the Leah Whittaker Memorial Classic.
