HELENA — No. 4 Carroll couldn’t make the plays it needed to down the stretch in a 62-54 loss to preseason No. 1 and defending NAIA National Champion Thomas More Friday night in the PE Center.
Carroll made runs at Thomas More’s fourth-quarter advantage, cutting it to three points with seven minutes to play.
Six minutes later, Sienna Swannack mis-fired on a 3-pointer that would’ve trimmed the visiting Saints’ lead to three, and Thomas More made enough free throws to clinch the victory, its second straight over a top-15-ranked opponent to begin the season.
“I felt like after halftime we came out and ran our stuff with a lot of purpose,” Saints head coach Rachelle Sayers said. “We kept playing, we kept digging. We ended up tying it up, which was huge, the momentum kinda swung, then we just lost our discipline – defensively and offensively.”
“It’s one person here, it’s one person there. It’s not because they’re not trying to do what they’re supposed to do, they’re just trying to make that one play that might help us get over the hump.”
Carroll shot just 25 percent (4-for-16) from the field in the fourth quarter, but could have forced a different outcome with a few more made free throws.
The Saints missed six freebies in the third quarter alone and eight total in the second half.
On one occasion, Carroll missed both free throws and gave up a Thomas More and-one on the other end – a dramatic swing in a tight ball game.
“It’s tough because you go empty on those possessions and that was your opportunity,” Sayers said. “There’s not much you can say in those moments – the kid sees the result…
“That was tough because we were making runs, we were getting to the rim. I felt like the momentum was going our way.”
That sequence put Thomas More up seven with nine minutes to play, and while Carroll got back within three, Thomas More got buckets from Zoie Barth and Emily Simon to stretch the advantage back out.
“It’s hard to not be down on yourselves after a loss at home – you wanna come out with a win in a big game like this,” Saints point guard Kamden Hilborn said.
“I think there were glimpses of really great things that we were happy with, but overall, we just need to continue working on ourselves and build some cohesiveness. Each game has been a step in the right direction, but we’re still not where we wanna be at all.”
Jamie Pickens notched a 15-point, 11-rebound double-double in 33 minutes. Addi Ekstrom scored nine first-half points and finished with 13. Sienna Swannack added 11 and nine rebounds.
Carroll jumped out to a 9-0 advantage and led Thomas More 18-9 after a quarter.
Managing foul trouble with many of its starters on the bench, Carroll went without a field goal for the final 5:41 of the second quarter as Thomas More outscored the Saints 19-9 to take a one-point lead into halftime.
“We just beat a really good team, on the road, in a great environment,” Thomas More head coach Jeff Hans said. “That was a great atmosphere for both teams to play in front of…Really proud of our team for hanging in there. I think that’s what championship teams do.”
“We didn’t get rattled. We knew we weren’t playing our best – we had three air balls in the first quarter. We hung in there and did what we needed to.”
A second-half back-and-forth battle ensued as the lead changed hands four times in the third quarter.
Courtney Hurst knocked down two 3-pointers in the third quarter and finished 5-for-9 from long range.
Hurst totaled a game-high 20 points on 7-for-13 shooting while Barth and Simon added 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Carroll shot just 38.5 percent (20-for-52) from the field, including 27.3 percent (6-for-22) from 3-point range in the loss.
Carroll turned the ball over 16 times, and Thomas More took advantage for 14 points.
“We need to be confident in what we work on every day and the little things we do the best,” Hilborn said regarding how to stay disciplined down the stretch. “Stay confident in each other, as well, and rely on each other more than we have been.”
“That’s hard when you have new girls coming in to play – to be able to trust each other right away. I think we’re working on that and building that trust to be able to play off each other and make the right play and not force things so much.”
It’s games like Friday night that allow Carroll to measure up against the NAIA’s best and test every aspect of its team.
Thomas More is the first of five preseason top-25 teams Carroll will play ahead of Frontier Conference action.
“I think, in the end, if you want to be as good as this group wants to be, then they have to step up to the challenge of people that have been there and teams that are that good,” Sayers said. “They have to measure themselves against that and [figure out] where we stand and how we stack up.”
“Thomas More is the best of the best, they’re No. 1 in the country. We had every chance to turn the tide and win that game. That’s what you hope to learn from it.”
