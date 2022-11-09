Winona Lake, Ind. — No. 4-ranked Carroll overcame a three-point halftime deficit to beat Grace College 71-57 Wednesday night.
Carroll’s record evens at 2-2 ahead of back-to-back matchups against preseason No. 11 Indiana Wesleyan and No. 7 Marian (Ind.) as part of the Leah Whittaker Memorial Classic in Indiana.
The Saints used a 10-2 run out of the halftime break to seize control over the Lancers.
Kamden Hilborn buried a 3-pointer to tie the contest at 37-37 early in the third quarter and buckets from Sienna Swannack and Jamie Pickens put Carroll up two possessions.
Carroll’s advantage grew to as many as six points, shrunk to a two-point edge, and stretched back to a six-point lead by the end of the third.
Another 10-2 run to start the fourth gave Carroll all the separation it would need to cap a strong second half with a win.
Addi Ekstrom scored 12 first-half points and Sienna Swannack matched that total for the game on 5-for-12 shooting. Swannack finished a rebound shy of a double-double and added four assists, two steals and two blocks.
Maddie Geritz totaled 10 points and chipped in three rebounds and two assists.
Pickens scored nine points and pulled down six rebounds, while Genesis Wilkinson and Kyndall Keller each contributed nine points in the victory.
Carroll shot 45.6 percent (26-for-57) from the field on Wednesday, including 50 percent (14-for-28) in the second half.
Grace turned the ball over 11 times in the game’s final 20 minutes, leading to 10 Carroll points.
Carroll outrebounded Grace 37-30 overall and 13-9 on the offensive glass. Carroll was plus-11 in second-chance points.
Jenna Blakley paced the Lancers with 13 points. Karlee Feldman scored 10 in the first half and finished with 12 points.
Carroll returns to the court Friday against Indiana Wesleyan in a top-15 showdown. Tip off from St. Marion, Indiana, is scheduled for 4 p.m. MT.
