CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — Call it a pretty successful trip for Carroll’s women’s basketball team. After an 84-63 dispatching of No. 14 Lindsey Wilson on Saturday, the No. 6 Saints return home having gone 2-1 against three top-15 NAIA teams. The lone loss? A one-point overtime defeat at the hands of No. 4 Thomas More on its home court.
Throw in Carroll’s win over NCAA Division II Montana State-Billings on Sunday and the Saints end this road swing with three victories over four quality opponents.
“We felt like this was really a four-game swing against four really good teams,” Carroll head coach Rachelle Sayers said. “That game against Thomas More could’ve gone either way. We had as many opportunities to win it as they did and it really came down to them just making one more play. I feel like we could easily have left here 3-0, but we definitely earned 2-1.”
Carroll faced a less than 24-hour turnaround playing Lindsey Wilson at noon local time. The Saints’ fourth game in seven days did not seem to impact their ability to score the basketball as Carroll started 10-for-11 from the field and held a 10-point edge seven minutes into the game.
Twelve first-half turnovers, however, began catching up with Carroll, and Lindsey Wilson reeled off a 9-0 run to draw within one point. A larger 16-5 run gave the Blue Raiders a one-point lead four minutes into the second quarter.
“We were excited about the start, especially after [Friday] and starting so slow,” Sayers said. “That was really a focus for us. I think the biggest concern in that first half was just our turnovers. A lot of them were unforced turnovers. Either playing too fast or not being solid with the ball. That’s definitely something we’re gonna have to clean up before we get any further into this season.”
The Saints finished with 17 turnovers on Saturday, leading to 21 Lindsey Wilson points. Carroll turned its opponent over just nine times in the win, but capitalized with 19 points.
That quick start from Carroll — one that featured six early points from Jamie Pickens — forced Lindsey Wilson into a zone. Playing without 5-foot-11 senior forward Bree Glover, Lindsey Wilson transitioned to a 1-2-2 zone look on defense, packing the paint with defenders and shutting down entry pass opportunities.
The Saints, who did not attempt a 3-point shot in the first quarter, adjusted and began lighting it up from long distance. Carroll sank five triples in the second quarter alone, shooting 71.4 percent from behind the arc.
Dani Wagner drilled 3-pointers on back-to-back Carroll possessions to end Lindsey Wilson’s aforementioned run and drained two more as part of a 10-0 Saints run late in the second quarter.
“We felt like we had a definite size advantage in the paint, obviously Jamie started strong, and we were able to get the ball in the paint,” Sayers said. “Because of that, Lindsey Wilson went to a zone and that opened it up for Dani to get some shots...Once they went to that zone, it gave her some space and we were able to find her in the corners. She got hot and we just kept going to her.”
Carroll ripped off a 14-5 run to end the first half. Wagner scored 17 points in the second quarter on 6-for-7 shooting (five 3-pointers) and entered the halftime locker room with 21 points and her team leading by nine.
“She was just on fire,” Sayers said of Wagner. “Especially in the first half when we were really struggling and we needed somebody to step up. She did, she hit big shots. Her teammates knew she had the hot hand and they were able to keep finding her in the zone...It was nice to see her get going and really give us a little spark.”
Wagner tied her career-high of 28 points with seven second-half points. She buried six of Carroll’s 11 3-pointers and made 11 of her 15 shot attempts from the field. Sienna Swannack notched nine third-quarter points to finish with 16 for the game. Christine Denny and Jamie Pickens each poured in 10 points for the Saints and combined for 15 rebounds.
Kamden Hilborn dished out eight assists in the win as Carroll amassed 19 on 33 made field goals.
Carroll built its nine-point halftime cushion into a 14-point edge mid-way through the third quarter. The Saints led by 11 after 30 minutes and did not look back, holding a 17-point lead with 4:44 left in the fourth quarter.
The Saints finished plus-23 on the boards, including plus-10 on the offensive glass. That led to 21 second-chance points for Carroll as the Saints outscored Lindsey Wilson 38-22 in the paint.
“There were multiple times where we had people crashing and the person that crashed didn’t actually end up with it, but tipped it out to somebody else who was flying in there...Our kids are taking great pride in [rebounding],” Sayers said. “We’ve talked about that a lot that we’ve gotta utilize our size and athleticism. If we’re gonna send four to the boards, then we’ve gotta make it worth it.”
Carroll is now 9-2 on the season. Three of those wins have been against top-25 opponents and both losses have been to top-5 teams in Southeastern and Thomas More. Carroll is hungry to get back to the NAIA National Tournament after being bounced in the opening round last season. Its roster is filled with experienced players and three All-Americans that helped lift Carroll to back-to-back wins to end the road trip; a swing that was designed to prepare the Saints for later down the line.
“The main focus of this trip has been all along to prepare us for March,” Sayers said. “This is what it’s like at the national tournament — playing really good teams with just a little bit of prep time. You really have to rely on the fundamentals that we’ve been working on since September. It’s nice to have an experienced group that can make in-game adjustments...You just have to go out and trust that you’ve prepared your kids starting in September and October and that they’re able to execute those things that you’ve worked on.”
Despite the elevated amount of turnovers on Saturday, Carroll executed well in the win, and made 56.9 percent (33-for-58) of its shots and finished 11-for-25 (44 percent) from 3-point distance.
It was the Saints’ best shooting game of the three in Kentucky, and despite a hiccup on Wednesday, Carroll was able to finish the Julie Costello Memorial Classic strong with two top-15 victories under its belt.
“I think our players understand the purpose of coming out here to play the quality opponents that we played. They also understand that when we get an opportunity to face these teams again we’re gonna be confident and we’re gonna be ready,” Sayers said. “Thomas More is the defending [national] runner-up and we felt like we were with them toe-to-toe. I wanted our players to come out here and know that they belonged and know that they could compete against anybody. I think we leave here knowing that.”
Carroll will get four days off from games before beginning conference play against Montana State Northern, at home, on Thursday. Tip off is scheduled for 5 p.m.
