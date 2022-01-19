HELENA — Carroll’s women’s basketball team is looking to gather some momentum. Before two Saturdays ago, the Saints had plenty of traction, sporting just two losses to top-5 teams and riding an eight-game winning streak. Then, Rocky Mountain College and Providence got in the way, handing Carroll back-to-back Frontier Conference losses and hitting the Saints with a taste of adversity.
In both losses, Carroll could have simply played better. Slow starts offensively were largely overcome during the course of the game, but on both occasions, Carroll failed to make plays down the stretch that ultimately resulted in defeats.
“I think these players understand now that we have to go after something every time because everybody is going to come after us,” Saints head coach Rachelle Sayers said. “I think we came out tight, we came out nervous, maybe a little afraid to lose those games, and we can’t do that. We have to come out to play our game, be the aggressors and we can’t play for the outcome. We have to play every possession to the best of our ability.”
Every team is going to give Carroll its best. That is what happens when you’re ranked inside the top-10 nationally and picked to win your conference. Teams want to knock the Saints off, and Rocky Mountain and Providence were able to accomplish that.
Offensively is where Sayers believes her team’s tightness has shown up the most. Carroll’s defense kept them in both games that ultimately resulted in losses, but the Saints averaged just 60.5 points per game. Throw in Saturday’s win against Montana State Northern – a 26-point Carroll victory – and the Saints are averaging just 60.3 points per game over their last three.
“Offensively, I think, is where you see the tightness and the uncertainty,” Sayers said. “That’s how we played. We weren’t attacking the rim, we weren’t attacking the rim to score. When we did miss ones we should’ve made, we got even more tight. Just playing with more of a purpose, playing every possession out, really focusing on our rebounds. Really focusing on making plays for each other and moving on to the next play, I think, is really going to help us through that.”
Carroll is shooting 47.1 percent from the field for the season, eighth-best in the NAIA. Over its last three games, however, that number dips to under 40 percent. In the four games prior to this recent stretch – a run that included a 4-0 record and victory over defending NAIA National Champion Westmont – Carroll shot 48.2 percent from the field.
If there is one thing this Carroll team is, it would be experienced. This is not the first time many of these players have experienced the rollercoaster of success, but with lofty goals comes the expectation that the team will bounce back and right the ship.
“[The players’] will to win and their will to fight through this adversity has to be stronger than their fear to fail,” Sayers said. “To change their focus and to get them focused on the right things is definitely a good start. They’re a mature group, they understand. They’ve been through these ups and downs before.”
Getting back to the fundamentals has been a big key for Carroll this week in preparation. Sayers said she feels like her team had a good string of practices, and through film sessions and those practices, believes her players understand what they need to do moving forward to swing things back in their favor.
On the horizon next for the Saints is No. 25-ranked Montana Western. Carroll has owned the series of late, winning six-straight, including last season’s Frontier Conference Tournament Championship game and a 60-49 victory earlier this season.
All six of those games were decided by 11 points or less, meaning fans will likely be treated to another competitive conference game on Thursday night.
“Every game with [Western] has been a battle, they’ve gone down to the wire,” Sayers said. “It’s been one team making a few more plays than the other and that’s been consistent for the last three or four years against Western…They’re going to be flying around looking to get deflections, looking to get steals, looking to turn their defense into offense. We have to be very fundamental, we have to be very patient. We have to play with a purpose on the offensive end.”
If prior contests are any indicator, Carroll expects plenty of defensive pressure and a good amount of zone from Western. Sayers said no matter the defense, she wants her team to focus on what it does well and make sure all the little things that it takes to have success are dealt with.
Offensively, Western is led by junior Brynley Fitzgerald. She is the lone Bulldog averaging double figures at 15.4 points per game. She also paces Western’s roster with 7.5 rebounds and 2.5 assets per game. Redshirt sophomore Jenni Weber (9.5) and sophomore Shainy Mack (9.2) help carry the offensive load for Western.
Western is 12-6 on the season and 2-4 in conference play. It has been a week since the Bulldogs last played after Saturday’s game against Montana Tech was forfeited due to COVID-19 protocols.
Carroll brings plenty of offensive firepower to Thursday’s matchup. Despite some recent shortcomings, the Saints are still averaging north of 74 points per game and have four players who average double figures.
Dani Wagner enters Thursday’s contest just 23 points away from tying Emili Woody for second all-time on Carroll’s women’s scoring list. Wagner has 1,539 career points and recently moved into third place on that list while surpassing the 1,500-point plateau.
Jamie Pickens (12.6), Christine Denny (10.7) and Sienna Swannack (10) are all shooting at least 46.6 percent from the field. Pickens and Denny combine for, on average, 12.3 rebounds per game and have dished out over 90 total assists.
Off the bench, freshman Addi Ekstrom has come on in league play. She scored seven points against Northern and nine on the road against Providence. In six Frontier contests this season, Ekstrom has scored at least seven points four times.
“I had talked to coach a little bit trying to figure out how I could contribute to scoring points and rebounding,” Ekstrom said. “I feel like I struck a good balance in that [Providence] game of doing a lot of different things…
“This is a very experienced team, so a lot of the teams we play have a lot of information on our [veteran] players. They know how to guard certain players. Being able to come in and contribute some points when they don’t know exactly my playing style has been super good.”
Ekstrom, who is playing about 14 minutes per contest in league games, is averaging 5.7 points on 61.9 percent shooting in those six games. She is 4-for-8 from 3-point distance and has pulled down 13 rebounds, including eight offensive boards.
“I think she’s doing a great job,” Sayers said of Ekstrom. “I challenged her last week to be more aggressive offensively, to look for her shot more…It’s a great opportunity for her to give us some offense and she can do that. She came in and gave us great minutes in the Providence game, she gave us great minutes in the Northern game. She’s a really good rebounder for a guard, she’s long, she’s athletic, she can shoot the three. She just really complements our guard lineup really well.”
Thursday’s matchup is a big one for the Saints as they look to get to 5-2 in league play and keep pace with Rocky Mountain and Providence ahead of them. Carroll enters the weekend ranked top-25 in the nation in field goal percentage, 3-point field goal percentage, assists per game and rebound margin. Carroll is also giving up the seventh-fewest points per game (52.9) and holding opponents to 37.6 percent shooting.
“I would like to see us do a better job on the offensive boards [Thursday],” Sayers said. “We talk about it and we’ve been committed to doing it, but I don’t know that we’ve really gotten after it and really dominated the offensive glass yet…I’d like to see us be extremely disciplined on the defensive end and make them take tough twos, not put them on the free throw line and not give them any catch-and-shoot 3-pointers. Then obviously not let them get to the rim. Those are hard things to do, but I think this team is able to do it.”
During Thursday’s basketball games, Carroll Athletics will be “passing the bucket” to raise funds for Tricia McCullough. McCullough, a nursing student at Carroll, was involved in a car accident during winter break. According to a social media post from Carroll, SAAC members will be collecting donations in the stands and by the front doors of the PE Center during both the women’s and men’s games on Thursday.
Tip off between Carroll and Western is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Thursday with the men’s game to follow. The Saints will then travel to Butte, on Saturday, to face Montana Tech at 2 p.m. Carroll beat Tech 78-46 earlier this season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.