CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — Carroll outscored No. 15 Saint Xavier 23-10 in the fourth quarter to slingshot past the Cougars 71-61 on Friday afternoon. The win gives the sixth-ranked Saints two wins over top-25 opponents this season, advances them to 8-2 overall, and provided a nice bounce-back victory after falling to No. 4 Thomas More on Wednesday.
“It was a really slow start for us,” Carroll head coach Rachelle Sayers said. “We came out really flat, came out kinda tight. It just took us a while to respond and obviously that’s a tough thing to do against an opponent like Saint Xavier. I thought our second half was much better. We rebounded really well and the pressure of our zone to be able to create some turnovers to start that second half was huge for us.”
Tied at 59-59 with just over three minutes left in the fourth quarter, Carroll ripped off an 8-0 run, kick-started by lay-ups from Maddie Geritz and Kamden Hilborn. Saint Xavier turned the ball over 10 times in the second half and shot just 26.3 percent in the fourth quarter.
Carroll trailed for a significant portion of Friday’s contest and entered the halftime locker room down five points. The Saints turned the ball over nine times in the opening 20 minutes leading to 14 points for the Cougars.
In the second half, and especially in the fourth quarter, Carroll flipped that script with a little more pressure defensively in the form of a zone and corner trap.
“We weren’t guarding as well as we typically do in our man, and we felt like we just had to go with the zone,” Sayers said. “It wasn’t very good in the first half, we made some adjustments in the second half and really tried to pressure more. I thought the kids did a great job covering ground, getting deflections and turning them over and making them take really tough shots.”
The zone helped Carroll deal with some tired legs following an overtime loss on Wednesday and also bridge a three-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter. Over the game’s final 3:09, Carroll outscored Saint Xavier 12-2 with the Cougars’ lone field goal during that span coming at the 54-second mark.
Christine Denny poured in a game-high 19 points for the Saints. She notched her second-straight double-double with 12 rebounds, and added two assists. Denny was on the receiving end of several errant Saint Xavier passes caused by Carroll’s trapping defense, picking up four steals in the win.
Offensively, Denny took 17 shots, and buried eight of them, while Dani Wagner (14), Kamden Hilborn (10) and Jamie Pickens (10) all contributed double-digit points for the Saints.
“She just had the match-up that we were able to go after,” Sayers said of Denny. “Christine can play in the post and play on the perimeter and that makes it a tough match-up for other teams. When we were struggling, she just found a way to get to the rim and finish. We needed that...
“We had to adjust our offense a lot today. Saint Xavier did a great job trying to take us out of the stuff we like to do. I don’t know if we got any transition points and that’s an area we typically score well out of. Just to be able to have players like Christine, with the experience she has, being able to just create a shot for herself when we really need it is huge.”
Saint Xavier held a plus-12.5 rebounding margin in six games entering Friday. The Cougars had pulled down 92 offensive rebounds and were averaging nearly 50 total rebounds per game. Carroll shut that down, allowing Saint Xavier just 29 boards, and eight on the offensive glass.
The Saints were plus-14 in the rebounding department in the win, including plus-eight on the offensive side. Three different Carroll players were credited with at least seven rebounds in the win.
“I think our players have really bought into [rebounding],” Sayers said. “We’ve been hammering away on them. It’s hard in a zone to get a body on somebody. Our players are really pursuing the ball hard. Christine Denny is going after everything like crazy. Dani Wagner is rebounding as well as she ever has. Then you have [Kamden Hilborn] getting eight rebounds.”
Carroll shot 50 percent (7-for-14) in the fourth quarter. Hilborn scored six of her points in that stanza alone and the Saints took 10 shots from the charity stripe, converting eight, against Saint Xavier’s zero attempts.
Carroll committed just six turnovers in the second half, while forcing seven Cougar mistakes in the third quarter.
The Saints trailed 29-17 at one point in the second quarter after finding themselves down by seven points 10 minutes into the action. Carroll was down 36-31 at halftime. The Saints finally led mid-way through the third quarter, but trailed by three points after 30 minutes, and exchanged the lead several times throughout the first six minutes of the fourth quarter.
After Geritz’s field goal at the 2:50 mark in the fourth, however, Carroll never fell behind again.
Carroll concludes its Kentucky road trip with a third-straight top-15 match-up Saturday morning. No. 14 Lindsey Wilson lost to St. Thomas 72-66 at the same Julie Costello Memorial Classic in Crestview Hills early Friday.
The Saints need a win to end the Thanksgiving trip at 2-1.
“Lindsey Wilson was a little flat [in their first game],” Sayers said. “I certainly don’t expect to see that same Lindsey Wilson team [Saturday]. I’m pretty sure [St. Thomas] stirred up a hornet’s nest for us that we’re gonna walk into. They just didn’t have the fire and the aggressiveness they typically have. I know we’ll see it [Saturday], I know they’ll be up for our game. Another two ranked teams going at it again, and obviously they don’t want to leave here dropping two [games]. They’re going to come after us.”
Tip off between Carroll and Lindsey Wilson is scheduled for 10 a.m. Mountain Time.
