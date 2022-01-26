HELENA — Carroll’s women’s basketball team could potentially make some big moves in the Frontier Conference standings this week. The Saints trail both Rocky Mountain College and Providence by one game. Carroll could extinguish that gap in the span of three days with back-to-back games against the Battlin’ Bears and Argos on Thursday and Saturday.
“We want to take care of business this week, but I think it’s important not to make these games any bigger than any other because every win is critical and every loss could be detrimental,” Saints head coach Rachelle Sayers said. “Regardless of your opponent, you have to come in ready to go every single night in the Frontier. Rocky and Providence are really good and they’re playing really well right now. We’ve gotta come in and match their intensity and match their physical play and execute at a high level.”
A combined seven points was all that separated Carroll from potential victory in those two contests earlier this month. The Saints led both games heading into the fourth quarter, but on both occasions, could not put the game away.
In each instance, Sayers felt like her team could have played better from the tip and that, at times, Carroll lacked the intensity, aggressiveness and focus that it takes to beat tough teams.
“More than anything, the players felt like we didn’t play our best game against either team,” Sayers said. “We competed hard, and we didn’t play poorly, but we didn’t have the type of game that you need to have when you’re playing those types of teams. I definitely think the focus this week has been on us and how we keep getting better…I think the most important thing is that we come out with a ton of energy, we come out with a ton of aggressiveness, and we really work hard to stick together.”
Carroll (No. 7), Providence (No. 16) and Rocky Mountain (No. 18) were all ranked in the NAIA top-25 coaches poll released on Wednesday. The Saints have plenty of experience playing ranked teams, and even knocked off Westmont, the NAIA’s defending National Champion, earlier this year.
These games, however, are different. They are conference games. They are games against teams with coaching staffs and players who have extensive knowledge of what each team likes to run offensively. In a lot of respects, that makes things more challenging, then throw a road game to Billings to face a two-loss team on top of everything, and getting a win becomes downright difficult.
Sayers said she expects more focus and intensity out of her team this time around against Rocky Mountain. She said she felt as if her team was feeling out the Battlin’ Bears in the first half after having not played them since early 2020. Sayers said that changed in the second half, but she wants to see her team put four quarters together on Thursday.
Carroll has a good amount of momentum behind it right now. Following back-to-back losses, the Saints have reeled off three-straight.
The Saints have been solid defensively, allowing just 51.7 points per game over their last three. For the season, that number sits at 53.5, tenth-best in the NAIA. Carroll is also limiting opponents to the fewest number of total rebounds (23.5) and offensive rebounds (six) per game while holding the tenth-best rebounding margin in the nation.
Rocky Mountain and Providence will both test those numbers. Last time against Carroll, Rocky’s N’Dea Flye logged a 30-point, 12-rebound double-double. In eight conference games, Flye is averaging north of 21 points per game. Kloie Thatcher (13.9) and Shauna Bribiescas (12.9) also help carry the offensive load for the Battlin’ Bears.
For Providence, Emilee Maldonado and Parker Esary are two of the league’s top-5 scorers with each averaging better than 15 points per game.
Offensively, Carroll has seen Sienna Swannack and Dani Wagner enjoy big nights recently. Swannack poured in a career-high 24 points last week against Western, while Wagner buried five 3-pointers and finished with 26 points on Saturday against Tech.
Both will enter Thursday’s contest averaging double figures, as will Jamie Pickens (12.3) and Christine Denny (10.4). Carroll owns the NAIA’s seventh-best team field goal percentage and is No. 13 in assists per game (17.4).
“Any player on any given night can get 20 [points], but I think what sets our team apart is that, not only can somebody get 20, but we have five or six [players] behind them that are really contributing,” Sayers said. “I think that’s the biggest thing is that we have big contributions from a lot of different people. When we do that, I think we’re at our best, because I do think that separates us a little bit from a lot of teams – the experience and depth that we have on our bench and in our starting lineup.”
Currently at the half-way point of the conference schedule, and with only five regular-season league games remaining after Saturday, this week and weekend could go a long way in determining who wins the Frontier’s regular-season title and how the conference tournament seeding shakes out.
Tip off between Carroll and Rocky Mountain is scheduled for 5 p.m. from Billings on Thursday. That game can be streamed here. Carroll is slated to play Providence, at home, on Saturday at 2 p.m.
