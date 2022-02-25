HELENA — Survive and advance.
Carroll’s men’s basketball team will play in its seventh-straight Frontier Conference Tournament Championship game after beating Montana State Northern 71-63 in the semifinals on Friday night.
Carroll will play Montana Tech on Monday in the PE Center with a league tournament championship on the line.
“It feels great, obviously this is a big win,” Carroll senior Jovan Sljivancanin said. “We knew it was going to be a tough game. Northern has nothing to lose and they always play tough in the playoffs…Just gotta start getting ready for Monday.”
Sljivancanin paced Carroll with 22 points, 17 of which came in the second half. He finished one rebound short of a double-double and added four first-half assists that helped the Saints hold a nine-point edge at the break.
After back-to-back straightforward wins over Northern earlier this season, games that featured high-scoring halves for the Saints, Friday night was more of a grind. Thirty-eight combined free throws were attempted in the contest, including 28 by Carroll.
When the Lights threatened in the second half, cutting Carroll’s advantage to three points, it was a Sljivancanin three-point play and free throws from Brendan Temple that rebuilt a 10-point lead for Carroll.
“I felt like we had our chances to have a chance at the very end,” Northern head coach Shawn Huse said. “Credit [Carroll], they found a way to get to the line. They made some big shots…At the same time, I thought we played a pretty darn good game tonight and had our chances. It’s disappointing, but I think we went out swinging. I couldn’t be prouder of a group of guys than I am of these guys right now.”
Northern’s Mascio McCadney and David Harris – two of the top-five scorers in the Frontier – combined for 38 points in the loss. McCadney dropped 28 by himself on 11-for-17 shooting and knocked down six 3-pointers, three in each half.
The Lights led Carroll by as many as eight points mid-way through the first half. McCadney was making shots and Northern was getting quality looks at the rim. Carroll then ramped up its defense, turning to a full-court press more and more, one that forced numerous Lights turnovers.
“We didn’t start off strong pressuring them on defense,” Sljivancanin said. “They were running their offense for the full shot clock, and once we got up in them and started putting pressure on the ball, we caused some turnovers. On the offensive end, when we started facilitating for each other…that’s when we started coming back into the game.”
Eleven of Carroll’s first 17 points came off of Northern turnovers. It took an 11-3 run for the Saints to tie things at 17-17, and from there, Carroll reeled off a 10-4 spurt to build its first advantage of the night.
“McCadney and Harris – they’ve been in this league forever,” Saints head coach Kurt Paulson said. “We had to change the tempo on them by pressing. They had the tempo and we had to do something different to change it. Getting to the free throw was huge [for us]. [Associate head coach] Ronn [See] gave some great suggestions to me about what to run. We were kinda stagnant on offense.”
Three minutes into the first half, Carroll led Northern by 16. Five minutes later, that lead was cut to five points as the Saints struggled to keep pace offensively.
Carroll shot 39.1 percent (9-for-23) from the field in the second half and finished just over 43 percent for the game. The Lights kept Shamrock Campbell from getting going all night (3-for-11 with seven points), and played the kind of defense that kept themselves hanging around late.
Nevertheless, turnovers hampered Northern’s ability to draw even. The Lights committed 10 first-half mistakes and finished with 13. Carroll was able to get a pivotal turnover with 3:26 left to play when Garrett Long forced an errant pass in the back-court just moments after completing a three-point play to put Carroll up 11.
“I think we played close to great defense there early on, and even later on,” Huse said. “But at the end of the night, we had some turnover issues in the first half. Some from our leaders, which is hard, because you love them to death and they mean well and they’re doing everything they can to help us get over the hump, but you can’t afford to have them at the same time.”
Long finished with 10 points for Carroll in the win. He played 31 minutes after getting the start on Friday night. Temple went 6-for-6 from the field and added 16 points for the Saints. He also pulled down eight rebounds, dished out two assists and was credited with a steal.
Carroll racked up 15 assists on 23 made field goals, a handful of which went Temple’s way. His offensive production helped the Saints out-pace Northern 36-12 on points in the paint.
“My teammates were just getting me in the right spots,” Temple said. “I didn’t have that many post-up moves, it was more like they were just hitting me [with drop offs]. Jovan had a great dime to me, Jonny had a great pass to me. It was all them.”
Jonny Hillman chipped in six points for Carroll. He battled foul trouble in the second half, but still finished with four assists, three steals and two rebounds in 27 minutes.
For the fourth-straight time under Paulson, the Saints are headed to the league tournament championship game. Carroll is 0-3 in its previous trips, losing twice to Lewis-Clark State and once to Providence.
This time around, Tech stands in the Saints’ way.
As the top seed in the tournament, Carroll will host the Orediggers on Monday night at 7 p.m. Last time these two programs matched up – on Feb. 10 – more than 2,000 fans filled the PE Center on Senior Night to watch the Saints win by 14 points.
That game was for a share of first place in the league standings. This game is for all the marbles.
“It’s expected. We should be in the championship,” Paulson said. “Hopefully we can get a big crowd for Monday night.”
“I think it will be a great atmosphere,” Sljivancanin said. “It’s the championship, it’s against Tech, there’s a lot on the line, we play at home. I’m hoping all the fans will be here…I’m expecting a great atmosphere and hoping for it because we need it to help us win the game.”
Monday night will be whiteout night in the PE Center. Fans are encouraged to wear white clothing.
