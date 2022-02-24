HELENA — Carroll’s men’s basketball team is rolling right now, and it couldn’t come at a better time. On Friday, the Saints will play Montana State Northern in the Frontier Conference Tournament semifinals looking to extend their seven-game win streak.
Carroll is just one win away from making its seventh-straight Frontier tournament championship game appearance. The Saints are 0-3 in that game under head coach Kurt Paulson, but if Carroll beats the Lights on Friday, it will host that contest against the winner of the Montana Tech-Montana Western matchup.
Carroll was also recently announced as one of the 16 host sites for the Opening Round of the NAIA Men’s Basketball National Championship Tournament. That all but guarantees the Saints at least one national tournament home game as they try to make it back to Kansas City.
“Just getting home games is pretty big,” Paulson said. “Getting the playoffs in our gym [Friday] night will definitely be an advantage…It’ll be a little bit more on the line, I’m sure, but we just have to treat them the same as far as the approach. Definitely more on the line as we get into the postseason.”
It has been more than a calendar month since Carroll lost a basketball game. A 15-point road loss to Tech in late-January gave way to a dominating stretch of play for the Saints. Over its last seven games, Carroll is averaging a 17.6-point margin of victory, winning six games by double figures.
Still without Ifeanyi Okeke – Carroll’s third-leading scorer – the Saints are shooting better than 50 percent from the field and averaging 79 points per game on this current winning streak. Those numbers are both slightly better than Carroll’s season averages and have helped produce five, 80-plus games over the last seven. For perspective, Carroll amassed eight, 80-plus point games in its first 23 of the season.
Jovan Sljivancanin has four 20-point games in the last seven. That includes back-to-back 21-point double-doubles in blowouts against Rocky Mountain College and Providence. Sljivancanin – Carroll’s leading scorer – is averaging 20.6 points per game in league play, while Shamrock Campbell is pouring in over 15 points per contest.
Production from those two is something Carroll relies on night in and night out. With Okeke not playing, however, the Saints needed someone to fill that scoring void. That someone has been freshman Andrew Cook.
Cook tied a career-high, scoring 20 points on Feb. 12 against Rocky. Over the last seven, Cook is averaging 10.6 points per game and is shooting nearly 51 percent from the field in league play. His 9.4 points, three rebounds and 1.6 assists per game in 15 Frontier contests have elevated him from solid role player off the bench to reliable contributor in his first season with Carroll.
“Andrew has really been trending up and playing well for us,” Paulson said. “His defense has gotten so much better from the start of the year until now. He does give another ball-handler out there, so now you’ve got Shamrock, Jovan and Andrew out there often. I think he complements those other players.”
Fellow freshman Garrett Long is averaging six points per game in conference contests, a 33 percent jump from his total season output.
Sljivancanin will enter Friday’s game 97 points short of 2,000 for his career. He eclipsed the 1,900-point plateau last week, becoming just the fifth Carroll men’s basketball player to score at least that many points in a career. With 569 points scored this season, Sljivancanin is poised to break his personal single-season mark for most points scored, one he established as a sophomore.
With over 1,100 career rebounds, Sljivancanin is also just one assist away 300 for his career. He paces Carroll’s roster with 95 on the season (3.3 per game) and has racked up at least five in three-straight games.
“We put him in a lot of ball screens and he makes the right choice and gets those other guys open because he draws so much attention,” Paulson said of Sljivancanin. “He’s definitely a weapon when we get the ball in his hands and run him off ball screens.”
Seemingly clicking on all cylinders, the Saints will look for their fourth win of the season against Northern on Friday. Carroll won each of the last two matchups by double digits after holding on for a two-point victory over the Lights on Dec. 2.
Northern beat Rocky 74-67 in Havre on Tuesday to reach the semifinals. Mascio McCadney and David Harris, the Lights’ leading scorers, combined for 35 points in that game and will enter Friday each averaging better than 16 points per contest.
“The McCadney-Harris one-two punch and then they’ve got [Tanner] McCliment-Call who starts sometimes but he’ll probably come off the bench,” Paulson said of Northern. “They definitely have some firepower, so you’ve gotta slow them down. They like to grind it out, run their sets, so we’ve gotta guard them. That’s the key.”
Jesse Keltner did not play in the last matchup with Carroll but averages 10 points per game on 58.6 percent shooting. McCliment-Call scored 13 points in 25 minutes against the Saints on Feb. 3 and picks up significant minutes off the bench for Northern.
CJ Nelson has started all 28 games for the Lights this season and averages 6.2 points while Immanuel Anderson shoots at a 56.6 percent clip and averages 5.5 points per game.
Over this current seven-game stretch, Carroll is allowing just 61.4 points per game and is top-10 in the NAIA in that department. Opponents average about 41 percent from the field against Carroll and less than 30 percent from 3-point distance.
Carroll is 14-1 at home this season and a 15th win would put the Saints one victory away from a league tournament title and automatic bid into the NAIA National Tournament.
Tip off against Northern is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.