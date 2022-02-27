HELENA — Winning a Frontier Conference Tournament Championship is likely to be on the list of goals many players in the league have at the beginning of a season. Taking home the hardware has certainly been an achievement Carroll’s current senior class has wanted to check off for the last several years, but each time, the Saints have come up short.
Jovan Sljivancanin, Shamrock Campbell and Jaedon Lieberg have played for a title each of their first three collegiate seasons, and head coach Kurt Paulson has guided the Saints to the league tournament championship game in each of his first three years, but Carroll still has not won the game since going back-to-back in 2017-18.
No. 8-ranked Carroll will get another shot on Monday against No. 14 Montana Tech.
“I know that we will be extra motivated because three times in a row me, Shamrock, coach and Jaedon got blown out in the championship,” Sljivancanin said. “I’m going to do anything I can to win the game. We obviously have to come out strong, pressure those guys and just throw the ball inside early to Brendan [Temple]. That’s when good things happen. Just be aggressive. Our activity has to be at a high level.”
When Tech visits the PE Center on Monday night and the championship game tips off, Carroll’s men’s basketball team will be playing in its seventh-straight Frontier title game. The Orediggers – who claimed a share of the Frontier’s regular-season title earlier this season, their first since 1993 – have not played for a league tournament championship since the 1998-99 season.
Carroll and Tech are the top-two seeds for the league tournament and beat MSU-Northern and Montana Western on Friday to reach the championship game.
In what has been a historic season for the Orediggers, two of their six losses have come against Carroll inside the PE Center. Tech nabbed a 15-point victory in Butte on Jan. 22 and Carroll has not lost since, reeling off eight-straight heading into Monday.
Campbell, one of Carroll’s senior leaders, said the team is not really thinking about that win streak or the momentum that might be on their side. He said the team knows it is playing well right now and has been for the vast majority of the season and is trying to stay in the moment leading up to what is the biggest game of the season.
“It’s obviously a big game,” Campbell said. “Nice we get to play it at home, so that’s huge. We played well down the stretch to earn the home bid. Just excited for it. Hopefully we’ll get a good crowd.”
Beating Tech for what would be a third time this season and playing the Orediggers a fourth time in the same campaign comes with challenges. As is the case this time of year – especially in a conference with only six teams – there are no secrets among programs.
Everything teams can throw at one another is laid out on film for the other to prepare for, save for a few wrinkles or adjustments teams can make on the fly. Nevertheless, winning against conference opponents late in the year becomes all about executing on offense and knocking down shots.
Tech will enter Monday night with three players averaging double figures. Sindou Diallo and Caleb Bellach are the sixth- and seventh-leading scorers in the Frontier and combine to score, on average, 31 points per game.
Bellach is scoring nearly 17 points per game in league action, while Diallo is shooting 50 percent from the field against conference opponents.
Taylor England, who will patrol the paint and set ball screens for Tech all night, is averaging 11.4 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. Derrius Collins adds a long-distance threat to the Orediggers’ roster. He is currently third on the team with 38 made 3-pointers, just behind Keeley Bake who is shooting the 3-ball at nearly a 40 percent clip as a freshman.
“They have some really good players,” Paulson said of Tech. “It’s just about slowing the players down. We kinda know what they’re going to do, it’s just slowing those guys down. You’ve got Sindou, you’ve got Bellach, England. [Keeley] Bake is having a great season.”
You will struggle to find two teams in the NAIA more disciplined on the offensive end than Carroll and Tech. Both turn the ball over less than 10 times per game and rank inside the top-five nationally in that department, and are the only two Frontier teams averaging north of 75 points per game.
Last time these two programs met, they played an even first half and both shot 65-plus percent in the game’s final 20 minutes. The difference was that Carroll made 21 second-half field goals, while Tech attempted just 18 shots, allowing the Saints a plus-13 edge in scoring.
Campbell said he felt like the Saints shared the ball well that game, and they did, racking up 21 assists on 35 made field goals. Campbell said replicating that feat and continuing to play together, as well as not getting overwhelmed by the crowd noise, will be important for Carroll on Monday.
Carroll wants to attack and be aggressive from the jump. Campbell scored 11 first-half points last time these teams played, and more than once this season, Sljivancanin has entered the halftime locker room with 20-plus points on this ledger.
It is those two that spearhead Carroll’s offensive attack, with Sljivancanin averaging 20.7 points and 10.1 rebounds per game in league contests. Campbell has knocked down a team-best 53 3-pointers this season and is shooting better than 50 percent from the field in league action. Big-man Brendan Temple poured in 16 second-half points against Tech on Feb. 10 and is seemingly playing better and better every time out for Carroll.
Freshmen Andrew Cook and Garrett Long are also coming on in conference play. Cook enters Monday averaging 9.3 points per game in 16 Frontier games, while Long is averaging 6.3 points on 46.3 percent shooting.
While Monday night’s game will be approached like any other by the coaching staff and players, there is no denying its importance, especially for Carroll’s seniors, who would love nothing more than to finally get over the championship hump.
“It would mean so much,” Sljivancanin said. “I’ve been wanting this title for four years. Never won it, obviously. This is our second time winning the regular-season championship, but I want to win that tournament championship. It’s still just a game at the end of the day. Just gotta come out and play how we do.”
“[A win] would be great, because the guys have been working hard all year,” Paulson said. “This is kind of the culmination of it. I hope we win for the players.”
Tip off is scheduled for 7 p.m. It is whiteout night in the PE Center and fans are encouraged to wear white.
