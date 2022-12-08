HELENA — Old Frontier Conference foes meet once again on Friday.
Lewis-Clark State departed for the Cascade Collegiate Conference after the 2019-2020 season, and for the first time since knocking Carroll out of the NAIA National Championship Tournament two seasons ago, the No. 13-ranked Warriors match up with the No. 9-ranked Saints.
“We know it’s gonna be a battle…They shoot the three and they play super fast,” Saints head coach Rachelle Sayers said. “We’re gonna have to run them off the 3-point line. We’re gonna have to be physical. In the years we’ve played them and had success, we’ve dominated the boards.”
“Then we have to take care of the basketball. If you turn it over against them, you might as well put two points on the board because they transition and play as fast as any team we’ll play all year.”
For the fifth time in the last eight head-to-heads, both programs are nationally ranked.
Carroll began the season No. 4 in the NAIA, but slipped to their current ranking following a 3-3 start. The Warriors opened at No. 22 after being picked to win the Cascade in a preseason coaches’ poll. LC State picked up five spots in the Nov. 16 poll and another four positions in last week’s edition.
Brian Orr’s squad is 6-1, with its lone loss against No. 2-ranked Westmont on Oct. 29.
LC State is 3-0 against the Frontier this season, and like Carroll, has two victories over top-25-ranked competition.
It’s a new team personnel-wise than the one Carroll faced in Lewiston, Idaho, at the end of a COVID-19 altered 2020-21 campaign.
All five starters from that squad are gone, and only two players – Maddie Holm and Sara Muehlhausen – who participated in that contest remain on the roster.
Holm and Muehlhausen are starters for the Warriors. Muehlhausen is listed at 6-foot-3 and is averaging 10.1 points and 7.1 rebounds entering play. Holm, a 5-foot-10 junior, is LC State’s leading rebounder (nine boards per game) and third-leading scorer (12.2 PPG), but has missed the team’s last two games.
“[They’re] a zone and pressing team…They have a lot of length on the perimeter,” Sayers said. “They’re 6-foot-3 in the post, and they’re long. They get their hands on a lot of passes – really aggressive in the passing lanes. Different zone, more of a spread zone, gap zone than what we’ve seen.”
Callie Stevens, a 5-foot-6 junior, is the straw that stirs the drink for the Warriors.
Stevens is the reigning Cascade Conference Player of the Year and was a third-team All-American. She anchors a lineup that returned four of its five starters from a year ago, and through seven games, is averaging 17.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.
Stevens scored 32 points against CCC opponent Northwest on Dec. 2 and hung 28 points on Rocky Mountain College in early November.
Ellie Sander (7.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists) has started the last six games for LC State, while 5-foot-8 senior Hannah Broyles is the team’s second-leading scorer (15 PPG) and go-to threat from 3-point distance (22 made triples).
Adyson Clabby (3.8 PPG) has started the last two games in Holm’s stead, and expect to see 5-foot-8 freshman Payton Hymas (5.6 PPG) and 6-foot freshman Lindsey Wilson (4.6 PPG) off the bench.
Carroll enters Friday on a four-game win streak, two of which came against top-25 teams.
The Saints appear to have settled into a groove – both offensively and defensively – and after a slow start, are averaging nearly 71 points per game.
Sayers said she’s appreciated her team’s maturity and response to coaching. She believes it’s that maturity and players’ willingness to accept different roles game-to-game that’s leading to the gelling fans are seeing on the court.
“I’ve really appreciated and respected [the players’] maturity in taking that coaching and wanting to get better and understanding that it isn’t just about the win,” Sayers said. “It’s about us getting better and being able to be at our best when our best is needed.”
“For [the players] to understand that this is – whether I’m a starter or not this game, they’re ready to come in and ready to give what’s asked of them. I think that’s an area we’ve had some huge growth.”
Sayers also said her players have done a great job making each other better.
Assist-to-turnover ratio is a stat Sayers looks at to tell her whether or not her team’s been playing together.
In the Saints’ three losses, that number is well under one (.648), while in victories, it sits at 1.66 assists for every turnover.
Over Carroll’s last four games, the program’s assist-to-turnover ratio is 1.76 and the Saints are averaging 18 assists per game.
If that second number was extended to the whole season, Carroll would rank eighth in the NAIA.
The Saints can go small on Friday to match LC State’s 3-point shooting ability. That means Addi Ekstrom (7.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists) will likely make her second career start.
Senior Jamie Pickens is coming off a 14-point, 12-rebound double-double against MSU-Northern and paces the Saints in scoring (15.2 PPG) and rebounds (6.9) entering play.
Kyndall Keller knocked down six 3-pointers on Saturday and joins Pickens in double figures, averaging 10.6 points per game. Sienna Swannack has connected on a team-best 17 3-pointers this season and is top-three on the roster in points (9.9), rebounds (4.9) and assists (3.2) per game.
“You shove out defenders onto the shooters [outside] and you’ve got Jamie averaging a double-double [inside],” Carroll senior Maddie Geritz said. “It’s tough for people to guard.”
“I think we’ve figured that out, that, ‘hey if we’ve got a mismatch on the inside, we’re gonna exploit it there, and if they’re gonna double on the inside, we’ve got shooters and they’re gonna knock down those shots.’”
“We’ve got different rotations and we’re all getting comfortable with that.”
Tip off from the P1FCU Activity Center is scheduled for 6 p.m. MT.
The game can be streamed here, or listened to on the radio here.
