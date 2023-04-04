MISSOULA — There’s a handful of former Frontier Conference football players who turned enough heads at the NAIA level to earn a rare chance at going pro.

All they need is an opportunity, and on Tuesday, at the University of Montana’s Pro Day, Montana Western’s Jon Jund and Noah Danielson, along with Carroll’s Garrett Kocab, got their shot in front of NFL scouts from the Jacksonville Jaguars, Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs, Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers, Washington Commanders, Las Vegas Raiders, Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers.

Getting that precious opportunity to play professionally – especially in the NFL – will always be harder for players from lower levels, like the NAIA, for a multitude of reasons, many outside the athlete’s direct control.

“The process is tough, honestly,” Danielson said. “First and foremost, people don’t think you’re playing against the type of [high-level] competition. I feel like if you can play football, you can play football and it really doesn’t matter where you play.”

“I feel like I could’ve easily been on this field for my college [playing] days if I’d just been a little bit bigger coming out of high school…That’s really the most difficult part – trying to get people to take a look at you because not a lot of people hear about Montana Western.”

“It’s a little bit harder, for sure,” Jund added. “You’re a small college guy and no one really cares who you are, so it’s definitely a lot tougher. We’re doing the same work that everyone else is doing.”

Kocab, the reigning Frontier Defensive Player of the Year, Jund, a two-time Frontier Offensive Player of the Year, and Danielson, a 2022 AFCA NAIA First-Team All-American offensive lineman, shared the field with seven former Grizzlies on a cold and snowy morning.

Athletes weighed in and had their measurements taken before taking part in the vertical jump and 225-pound bench press inside the Washington-Grizzly Champions Center.

“It was something new, something fun, it was exciting,” Kocab said. “I did better on some things I didn’t think I was gonna do too well at, and the things I was kinda hoping to do really good at, I didn’t do as good as I wanted.”

“Some of the scouts seemed like they liked it, so I can’t really complain.”

On the field, Jund, Danielson and Kocab waited their turn to participate in the broad jump, 40-yard dash, 3-cone L drill and 60-yard shuttle before ending with position-specific workouts.

“It went alright,” Jund said. “I didn’t do as good on the L drill – I slipped my first time and the next time I didn’t do three steps on the way back. Besides that, I thought I threw well…All in all, day went pretty good. It was a good time to be down here. Happy I came, obviously.”

“It’s pretty cool for the Frontier guys because we’re [from] small colleges, so just getting the opportunity is definitely a blessing.”

To wrap up his pro day, Jund threw to former Griz Malik Flowers, connecting with him on numerous route concepts.

On one throw, Jund, standing on the mid-field logo, overthrew Flowers with a high-arcing ball that landed on the goal line a couple yards ahead of the intended receiver – a roughly 50-yard throw in the air.

“I wanted to showcase my arm,” Jund said of the day’s goals. “I wanted to throw more, we only had one receiver. I only threw like 15 balls. I thought I could’ve thrown [more] and shown some more footwork stuff. That’s the best part of my game – I got a strong arm – and I really didn’t get to showcase it that much.”

Danielson, who primarily played tackle at Western before moving inside last year, used his individual time to showcase his ability snapping the football.

A native of Vaughn, Montana, and Great Falls CMR graduate, Danielson said one specific professional team hasn’t expressed interest, but that it was fun sharing the field once again with a longtime teammate in Jund.

“Jon is my boy,” Danielson said. “We’ve been through a lot together in college. I was there for all [135] of his touchdowns. Me and him have been through it all together – COVID, injuries – so it means a lot to me.”

Kocab, a first-team AFCA and AP All-American last season, said that a scout from the Pittsburgh Steelers requested to see him at Montana’s Pro Day on Tuesday.

Kocab added that the New York Jets requested his game film. His agent, Jill Baxter, represented former Saint Alex Hoffman when he signed with the NFL’s New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent two years ago.

Baxter also represents former Carroll defensive coordinator Wes Nurse, and it was through his former coach that Kocab found someone to guide him through the pre-draft process.

Since Carroll’s season ended in the NAIA Playoffs in November, Kocab said he’s been practicing for the drills he ran through Tuesday, as well as working on technique for the 40 and broad jump with teammates from the Saints’ track team.

Kocab said he bench pressed 225 pounds 23 times on Tuesday and was happy with a broad jump that cleared nine feet.

“I was just hoping to show [the scouts] I could move fluidly and quickly,” Kocab said. “Tried showing my strength in the bench press…Wanted to show them I could move, basically, and that I wasn’t stiff.”

Kocab will know if an NFL team is willing to draft him or offer a free agent contact in just over three weeks (2023 NFL Draft is April 27-29 in Kansas City).

Jund plans to attend Canadian Football League tryouts in Atlanta or Dallas in the near future.

The quarterback who racked up 10,712 career passing yards, 100 passing touchdowns, and broke Western’s career touchdown record with 135 total scores in four seasons, believes the XFL or CFL is his best bet for a pro contract.

He also isn’t ruling out a European or indoor football team.

Danielson will continue working with his agent (Rich Notillo at Pro Level Sports) to find an opportunity.

All three, while they’ve taken different routes to reach Tuesday’s pro day and will likely take diverging paths forward, have a common goal.

“It’s just what I’ve been doing since I was a kid,” Kocab said about the game of football. “That’s just what I do. It’s where I find peace and I love it…I’m definitely not ready to quit playing football, so if I can keep playing that’s the ultimate goal.”

Unofficial results

Garrett Kocab — 6-foot-2, 287 pounds

Hand size: 9 1/2

Wing span: 79

225-pound bench reps: 23

Vertical jump: 30 1/2

Broad jump: 9' 1"

40-yard dash: 5.22

Pro shuttle: 4.80

L-Drill: 7:76

Noah Danielson — 6-foot-2, 289 pounds

Hand size: 9 7/8

Wing span: 78 1/8

225-pound bench reps: 21

Vertical jump: 28

Broad jump: 8' 6"

40-yard dash: 5.45

Pro shuttle: 5.01

L-Drill: 7:97

Jon Jund — 5-foot-11, 191 pounds

Hand size: 9 1/2

Wing span: 70 1/2

225-pound bench reps: DNP

Vertical jump: 28

Broad jump: 8' 10"

40-yard dash: 4.87

Pro shuttle: 4.71

L-Drill: 7.34