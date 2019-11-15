HELENA — No one knew what to expect from Carroll College football this season.
The Saints hired new coach Troy Purcell after Mike Van Diest announced his retirement.
Not only did Purcell bring in a new culture, but he also brought in some new players that returned Carroll back to its winning ways.
But it wasn’t easy.
The players went through a learning curve, and the Frontier Conference didn’t expect anything out of the Saints as the players and the media picked them to finish seventh out of eight teams.
Carroll currently has a 6-3 overall record and is tied for second place with Montana Western and Montana Tech in the Frontier Conference standings.
With one game left this season, the Saints travel to La Grande, Oregon to take on Eastern Oregon.
For Purcell and the underclassmen, it’s just another game, but for some of the returning players, it’s a chance at redemption.
This was the same team that won one year ago on a blocked field goal.
1. Rushing the ball
Purcell has preached all season that, if his team was going to be successful, it would have to start by running the ball.
And it has for the first nine games.
Carroll ranks second in the Frontier Conference with 218.2 rushing yards per game, just behind the College of Idaho.
Freshman Matthew Burgess has been consistent, with 919 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns runs all season, but the Saints have also had senior Major Ali step up recently.
Just last Saturday, he finished with 88 yards against Montana Tech.
If both backs get going, it will be a long day for the Mountaineers.
2. Handling a dual threat
Carroll struggled the last time it saw a dual-threat quarterback.
College of Idaho quarterback Darius-James Peterson torched the Saints for 400 total yards and four touchdowns.
Eastern Oregon quarterback Kai Quinn might not be Peterson, but he can certainly run and pass the ball.
Earlier this season, he finished with 370 total yards against MSU Northern.
The only problem is he has 12 interceptions to six touchdown passes.
If that’s the case, it might be a big day for Carroll’s secondary.
3. Staying the course
“You can’t be too high and you can’t be too low,” Purcell said during Saturday’s postgame press conference.
Those are the words of wisdom Purcell always gives to his players before they step out on the field.
Saturday’s matchup might be one of the more emotional games as the 16 seniors put on a football uniform for the last time.
It doesn’t help that there will be added pressure looking for that seventh win.
No matter what happens, Carroll needs to stay the course.
