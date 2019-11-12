HELENA — It has been awhile since there were talks about Carroll College football making the NAIA playoffs.
Its last appearance came in 2014, during the Mike Van Diest era.
The Saints defeated Valley City State before losing to eventual champion Southern Oregon.
Saturday’s 31-19 win over No. 17 Montana Tech, however, could put Carroll back in some playoff discussions.
Coach Troy Purcell knows the decision is out of their hands.
The NAIA Playoff field features 16 teams that include 11 automatic qualifiers and just five at-large berths. Teams can only qualify for that automatic qualifier if they win their conference regular season championship and be ranked in the top 20 of the final NAIA Coaches Top 25 poll.
“All of our championships with how qualifiers are done goes through our membership,” NAIA Director of Athletics Communications Brad Cygan said. “What happens is, it goes through the (American Football Coaches Association), where they put recommendations into our National Administrative Counsel. Then they look at what the coaches want, what is feasible and then make the determination.”
And fans don’t seem to mind the 16-team playoff system from what Cygan has heard.
“We haven’t seen anything where fans are against it,” he said. “I think the format really provides an opportunity to make sure we have an accurate number of teams represented.”
The NAIA is made up of 93 teams from 11 conferences across the country, with the recent additions of Thomas Moore and Clarke Universities.
“We want to make sure we don’t have too many or we don’t have too few teams,” Cygan said. “It’s always a balancing act.”
As of now, the College of Idaho will receive the automatic bid for winning the Frontier Conference championship. All other teams are still subject for at-large bids.
Although Carroll moved into the top-25 for the first time since 2016, appearing at No. 22, three-loss teams have historically not been chosen.
The last team with three losses to receive an at large bid was St. Ambrose (Iowa) in 2013. Rocky Mountain finished 8-3 last season but were crowned Frontier Conference champions.
“It’s up to whoever ranks and does that stuff,” Purcell said. “We just have to have the mentality of improving and getting better each week.”
And the Saints have proven that that is exactly their mindset.
Since losing to Southern Oregon and College of Idaho in consecutive games, Carroll has won the last four games, including defeating two top-25 opponents in Montana Tech and Montana Western.
“I hope we have an outside chance of getting in, because I think we are a pretty darn good team,” Purcell said. ”That Southern Oregon loss hurt us a little bit, but I’m just proud of how we responded after the fact.”
IN THE SAME BOAT
Carroll isn’t the only Frontier Conference team fighting for an outside shot at the playoffs.
Montana Tech and Montana Western lost this past week, and all three teams now sit in the same boat with a 6-3 overall record.
“I think it’s going to be tough,” Montana Tech coach Chuck Morrell said. “Just being around it for so long, there will not be a team in the playoffs with three losses. Unfortunately, with what happened in our league today, that probably means C of I will be the only team to represent (the Frontier Conference) in the playoffs.”
If there is an outside chance, it could be said that Carroll has the edge by defeating the other 6-3 teams.
Montana Tech defeated Montana Western in week 6.
“It’s just a testament to how good the Frontier Conference is,” Morrell said. “There are a lot of good football teams and there are going to be a few good 7-3 teams that will be left home.”
