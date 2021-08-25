HELENA — By all accounts, Carroll defensive coordinator Wes Nurse’s scheme is fun to be a part of. It is much like the weather, if you don’t like a coverage or play-call, wait a few minutes and it will change.
“It’s very fun,” Carroll defensive back Zach Spiroff said. “He has a lot of different stuff that we can do and a lot of different pictures we can show. It gives us the ability to just go out and play football. As long as you’re making a play there’s no reason to change what you’re doing and we like where we’re at right now.”
In the spring, Nurse’s first season guiding Carroll’s defense, the Saints gave up just 16.5 points per game in conference play, good enough to break a three-way tie atop the league and send the program to the NAIA Football Championship Series.
Three of Carroll’s top-four tacklers from the spring were defensive backs. TJ Abraham paced the roster with 44 tackles in five games. He also led the conference in interceptions with four, including two in the College of Idaho game. Abraham finished third in the conference in tackles per game and earned First Team All-Conference honors along with Rex Irby and Dawson Zebarth who were named to the second team.
“Those guys have kinda seen everything so far and they know how to adjust on the fly and are able to play with the ups and downs,” Nurse said. “Also showing our younger guys how to play, how to practice everyday to get yourself in that position. What’s great about all those guys, when they came in they were not first-line starters when they got here. They worked their butts off and made sure they got themselves in that position.”
Spiroff is also back with plenty of experience, as is Micah Ans who played well in the spring in place of the injured Cyle Watts.
“We have a lot of guys back that played significant minutes last year for us, but also some new guys that are able to contribute,” Nurse said. “Looking really good, really sound. Just gotta keep fine-tuning the finer points and continue being great students of the game.”
Cornerback
Spiroff and Ans have been receiving the majority of the first team reps at corner throughout fall camp and a pair of preseason scrimmages.
Both bring length to the position at 5-foot-10 and 5-foot-11 and combined for 47 tackles and an interception in the spring.
“At the corner position you’ve gotta understand leverage because you’re playing with a lot of leverage, a lot of space,” Nurse said. “Understanding where your help is at, at all times. Being able to come and get your hands on the ball no matter if it’s an interception or a pass breakup, just find a way to get your hands on the ball. Be able to tackle in space.”
Playing in Nurse’s scheme brings with a certain amount of aggressiveness and the expectation that you are going to be around the football if the opposing quarterback puts it in the air. Nurse said he is constantly looking for playmakers and those that do their job consistently.
To that end, Spiroff broke up four passes in conference play in the spring, putting him top-five in the league. He said his job becomes easier when the defensive line gets a good push up front and pressures the quarterback, and that playing corner takes a good amount of confidence in technique and eye discipline.
Safety
Abraham played a big role in getting Carroll to the playoffs in the spring. His pair of timely interceptions against College of Idaho helped swing that game in the Saints’ favor. He ended up leading the conference in picks, and also in passes defended per game while recovering two fumbles and recording two tackles for loss.
“I’ve gotta be deeper than the deepest,” Abraham said of his role within the defense. “I’ve gotta control the middle of the field and I have to be a voice on the defense a little bit. As people are moving around, I can see it and I’ve gotta be able to talk to everybody and just have good communication overall.”
Abraham was voted a defensive team captain this fall, and like many of his teammates, enjoys the variety of roles he gets to play. On most plays, Abraham and his fellow safety in Zebarth are simply tasked with keeping the ball in front of them, but they occasionally get to come on blitz's.
“Coach Nurse’s scheme is fun,” Abraham said. “He’s got a lot of moving parts and everybody is doing a little something different every time. It’s more about just getting to the ball, flying around and playing some defense. He’s a good coach, he has good techniques and it’s a solid defense and it’s fun to play.”
Backing up Abraham and Zebarth on the season-opening depth chart are Kaden Gardner and Tug Smith. Both picked up a bit of playing time in the spring but have looked good in fall camp and figure to be part of the rotation this season.
STUD
Irby is the guy who really gets to do it all. Filling a combination role as an outside linebacker/fifth defensive back, Irby was all-league in the spring after amassing 32 tackles, including six for a loss of yardage and two sacks.
“I think playing the STUD is awesome because you’ve gotta know what every position on the field is doing,” Irby said. “You’ve gotta know what the back-end is doing. I look like a linebacker, so I’ve gotta be on the same page with our inside guys but I also have to know my run fit based on what the defensive line is doing. It pretty much starts from the first level back. A lot of my job is really predicated off my eyes, just making sure I’m going through my progressions every play.”
Irby said it depends on the play call whether he will act like a more traditional linebacker and play in the box or drop back and play man coverage like a typical defensive back. He said for that reason he likes to call himself a hybrid, but deep down he feels more like a defensive back because that is the position group he has always met with throughout his career.
Carroll has a handful of different personnel packages, including one that sees two STUDs on the field at the same time. That is usually Nainoa Soto. That helps the Saints get more speed on the field in downs where it is necessary.
In a dime package, the “rock” position comes into play. Similar to the STUD, the “rock” is usually a stand-up player toward the end of the defensive line.
“The “rock” is pretty much mirrored to the STUD and does a lot of the same stuff,” Irby said. “The “rock” just has to be bigger because they’re more associated with the defensive line, so they do a lot more run-fit stuff and they do a lot more pass rush. Overall, the concept of it is pretty much the same, they’re just not playing in space.”
Coming right out of the gate, Carroll’s defense is tasked with facing the No. 1 scoring offense in the Frontier Conference in 2019. Western also paced the league in pass offense per game (288.3 yards) that year while averaging better than 430 total yards per contest.
“We’re looking at a solid offense,” Abraham said. “They’ve got some pass concepts that we’ve been working on a lot this week and I think we’re ready for them as a defense. We’re ready to get after the quarterback. He’s not gonna be able to sit back there and toss it up and if he does I think we’re gonna be able to go get it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.