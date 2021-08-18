HELENA — All of Carroll’s pass-catchers are back for another season, are healthy and are looking to haul in a bunch of passes this fall.
“Through the spring, we played with a lot of young guys,” Carroll offensive coordinator and wide receiver coach Alex Pfannenstiel said. “It was a lot of first experiences at that position. We had a few injuries and graduations going into the spring and it’s been nice to see these guys come out here and become veterans. They know how to practice now, they’ve got a deeper knowledge of the scheme and how to attack a defense.”
For a position group that battled injuries in the spring, physically being on the field this summer and fall has made all the difference. While the time between the 2019 season and 2021 spring campaign spanned more than a calendar year, this summer has been the first opportunity since before the pandemic for Carroll’s quarterbacks and wide receivers to workout together all off-season.
“For those guys to be together all summer long here in Helena working out, lifting, throwing the football -- you get here to camp and you can tell that the quarterbacks and wide receivers are able to look at each other and know exactly what is supposed to happen,” Pfannenstiel said. “That certainly helps us moving forward.”
Jaden Harrison was Carroll’s top non-running back or tight end pass-catcher in the spring, hauling in six passes for 60 yards and a touchdown. Kyle Pierce, one of the leaders in the position group and offensive huddle, caught just two balls for 16 yards a season after racking up 106 yards and two receiving touchdowns.
“Just getting those reps in the spring is huge,” Pierce said. “Just getting chemistry and timing down with quarterbacks and receivers and everything else is kind of a big thing. It’s why right at the beginning of camp the defense is usually a little bit ahead. Once you get that chemistry, it’s really tough for the defense because if there’s a perfectly thrown ball, there’s no defense for it.”
Pierce will once again go into this season as one of the lone seniors in the group. He said he has worked this off-season trying to set a good example for the younger guys and answer any questions they might have. Encouraging his teammates to play hard and not worry about anything else has been an important message from the veteran.
“We have a lot of eccentric personalities in our offensive huddle and Kyle is a steady guy,” Pfannenstiel said. “He’s really even-keeled. He comes out and he’s consistent every day with his attitude, his work ethic and his toughness and it reflects on our group. Everyone knows when stuff starts to get hairy and sideways that Kyle Pierce is there to steady us out and make the right play when the opportunity presents itself.”
Players like Liang Liedle, Luke Jensen and Camron Rothie are all heading into their sophomore seasons. Jake Brown is healthy again and getting first team reps in practice, while Luke Schabot continues to step up. Jordan Martin, Matt McGinley and Bobby Cade Mornhinweg are all guys with some experience that can take a step forward this fall.
“When coach Pfannenstiel is recruiting people, he’s got written on his board ‘fast, physical and smart,’” Pierce said. “I think that’s required of all of us football players. To be fast, you’ve gotta be able to be a vertical threat. You’ve gotta be physical, you gotta be able to stick your nose in there in the run game. You’ve gotta be smart because there’s a lot to the offense.”
Tight End
You will not find a bigger personality on Carroll’s football team than Tony Collins. In the spring, you also could not find a Saints pass-catcher with more than his 240 receiving yards on 16 catches. For his efforts, Collins was named First Team All-Conference, making him a two-time All-Frontier selection heading into the fall of 2021.
If all things go according to plan, both Collins and Montana State transfer Logan Gilliard will see the most snaps this season, mere months after they combined to catch 22 balls.
“I personally think we looked pretty good in the scrimmage and this entire fall camp,” Collins said. “Logan Gilliard and I have done a lot of work to try to get ready for the season. We’re trying to be on the same page about the blocking schemes, the routes and being able to be a threat in both the run and the pass. That’s the thing we’re grinding for.”
Carroll’s offense will feature a number of different looks this season, most with different personnel and packages. For Collins, Gilliard and the rest of the tight ends, they will likely be called upon to block just as much as they will to run routes. To excel at both, it takes plenty of practice, but also a mindset that allows them to take input from the coaching staff and fellow players.
“You have to be coachable,” Collins said. “You’re not gonna come into this level knowing what to do. You’re not gonna know how to take your first step, how to read the defense, there’s a lot of things that go into it. Just being able to be coachable and being able to take those coaching points and incorporate them into football is probably the biggest thing about it.”
Going into his senior season, Collins will be counted on as one of the leaders of the offense. He has already taken upon the role of being more vocal in practices and scrimmages to help keep his team on the right path moving forward.
“[I’m] trying to make sure we do everything right as a team because it all comes down to us on Saturday’s, nobody else is going to be out there but us...That’s something I would say I’ve grown with, just being a better teammate with the younger guys and the guys that are my age,” Collins said. “Just trying to help everybody be the best that they can be.”
Behind Collins, Gilliard has been getting the most reps with the second team offense in practice. In his first season with Carroll last spring, Gilliard racked up 78 yards and a touchdown. Carson Ochoa caught a touchdown against Montana State Northern in the spring and added 24 yards on two catches in Carroll’s playoff game against Morningside. He is entering his sophomore season this fall.
“Carson Ochoa is going to be a great player here,” Collins said. “Jack [England], he’s a freshman. Mitch [Muralt], he’s a freshman. Ryan [Rickman], he just transferred in. They all look really good.”
The Saints are scheduled to hold their second and final preseason scrimmage on Saturday morning at 9:30 inside Nelson Stadium. On Aug. 28, Carroll will travel to Dillon to open the regular season against Montana Western.
