HELENA — Carroll’s quarterback room is deeper than it has been in recent memory. Devan Bridgewater is back for his third season at the helm and Chase Coyle is entering his second campaign in the system. The Saints also recruited freshmen Jack Prka and Marcus Wittman.
“I’m really, really impressed with our quarterback room right now,” Carroll head coach Troy Purcell said. “The leadership with Devan being the old guy and Chase Coyle and a couple new guys coming in, in Jack Prka and Marcus Wittman. I think that room is greatly improved. We’ve got a lot of talent in there, a lot of smart kids. These kids picked it up pretty dang quick and that’s 90 percent of it.”
Bridgewater suffered a bit of regression in the spring after throwing for over 2,000 yards in his first season with the Saints back in 2019. In five spring contests, he completed just over 47 percent of his passes and matched his four touchdowns passes with four interceptions. His 134.5 yards per game in Frontier Conference contests ranked fourth out of six quarterbacks while his pass efficiency in those four games ranked last in the league.
“Just an unbelievable amount of focus right now,” Purcell said of Bridgewater. “He’s playing the best football that he’s played since he’s been here. He’s continuing to get better. I think the betterment of the room has helped him improve himself as an individual.”
Bridgewater said that improved talent level in the quarterback room has prompted him to be more mentally focused in practice and meetings and that has pushed him to reach a higher level of play during the preseason. Bridgewater also credited some progress he has made physically.
“I feel 100-times better [going into this season],” Bridgewater said. “Last season I played at 200 pounds, I’m 185 pounds now. I feel like I’m moving faster and picking up on things faster. I feel more comfortable in the pocket. Just more confident all-around. This is probably the most confident I’ve felt the whole time I’ve been at Carroll.”
Confidence is an important quality for a quarterback to have. Making the right play goes a long way toward success, also, but it is more than simply knowing the play-call or finding the open receiver.
“Be able to extend them and make great throws and runs. Don’t take a sack during crucial times, make sure you get the ball out,” Purcell said. “That’s going to be the difference in this game. Any time you’ve got these early games, a lot of times it’s more about how you’re playing. The mental mistakes, the pre-snap penalties and special teams. A lot of times it’s not the other team that beats you, it’s yourself in these early games.”
As the veteran of the group with the most collegiate snaps under his belt, Bridgewater is expected to continue working at that and being a leader for the Saints.
“It’s never bad to throw a ball out of bounds,” Bridgewater said. “Just leading the team, being smart, being confident. Keeping your energy up because everyone feeds off how the quarterback is running the offense.”
Bridgewater struggled, at times, with his accuracy during the spring. He said that, in addition to the stepped up chemistry he has felt with his receivers this fall, maintaining a level of relaxation is key to hooking up deeper throws.
“If you relax and just throw the ball like you’re running routes with no one out there, you’re going to be fine,” Bridgewater said.
Elevated to the back-up quarterback role on Carroll’s two-deep, Prka has turned some heads this fall. After being a two-time 5A First-Team All-State selection at Coeur d’Alene High School in Idaho, Prka has displayed a strong arm and solid decision-making in two preseason scrimmages and weeks of fall camp.
“I’ve just been a sponge learning all the stuff,” Prka said. “Devan is a great help. Coach Purcell knows a lot about football. I can learn a lot from these guys. I feel like I have already, but I still have a lot more to go.”
Prka said he never played under center in high school, so getting his footwork down has been a big point of emphasis for him during camp. He has also been impressed with the amount of weapons Carroll features.
“We can pretty much do anything,” Prka said. “We have great offensive weapons in Matthew Burgess, Devan, Tony [Collins], Kyle Pierce. The o-line is pretty great. I think we’re out for a really good season this year.”
Prka said his job now as the back-up is to provide energy to the team and do whatever the offense needs from him moving forward.
Carroll will wrap-up its preseason practices on Friday, and after three-plus weeks of camp, will hit the road to face Montana Western to kick-off the 2021 fall season on Saturday.
“I think we’ve come a long way as a program and given these younger guys, the ones that just came in, an opportunity to get a good feel and fine-tune the older guys and upperclassmen that played in the spring,” Purcell said. “I feel like we’re healthy right now. We had a nice walk-through [Thursday], we’ll do fast Friday tomorrow and get them to game day with fresh legs.”
