HELENA — Carroll paced the Frontier Conference in rushing yards during the 2021 spring football season. Running back Matthew Burgess was named an All-American, and four of the men who opened up holes for him earned All-Conference selections. Alex Hoffman — a mainstay at right tackle — was tabbed an All-American and signed with the NFL’s New Orleans Saints.
He and starting left tackle Tanner Steele graduated the left the program after the spring, ushering in a re-shuffling of sorts along the Saints’ offensive front as guys battle for those open positions ahead of the fall season.
“I’ve been really, really pleased with the energy and the effort,” Carroll offensive line coach Ryan Springer said. “The other thing is we’re filling a leadership vacuum, too. Those guys were tremendous leaders for us. We’ve got some guys who started some games for us last year in Andrew Carter, Sebastian Koch and Hunter Mecham. They’re all stepping into those leadership roles and helping bring some of our younger offensive linemen along.”
Carter and Mecham were the other All-Conference picks from the spring, and at least through the first week of practice, are continuing to earn first team reps. Carter is going into his third season as a starter and second at center, and is one of the clear-cut leaders along the line. Mecham was a first-year starter in the spring, and after playing a bunch at guard, has bumped out to right tackle.
“[Mecham] is a natural tackle,” Springer said. “He can really play anywhere, he’s a great athlete. Good football player. I’ve been impressed with him stepping up into that leadership role a little bit. It’s a good transition for him. He has played a little bit of [tackle] in some scrimmage situations.”
You can't attend a Carroll football practice and not hear Carter barking out instructions from his center position. The Saints rely heavily on their centers to recognize defensive fronts and get the offensive line into the right protection every single play, something that requires much communication.
“Our defense is tremendous, they do so many different things from a front and pressure standpoint that it does put a lot on our center,” Springer said. “Our center has gotta be a really good communicator. Our defense makes our center better everyday. It definitely helps having a guy that had a chance to start five games for us in the spring...He’s doing a good job leading the show right now.”
Carter is in his fourth year with the program, and besides adding strength and maintaining conditioning during the off-season, worked to better understand the entire offense and learn how to communicate better with his teammates. Carter said making sure everyone is on the same page is critical so the unit can move at full-speed once the ball is snapped.
“Coach Springer does a good job of letting us know all the little hints and stuff that the defense can show,” Carter said. “It’s just getting in that film room and paying attention to what coach is saying, because most of the time when coach is saying something, it’s a valid point and you should listen because it could help in the future.”
Koch has been repping with the first team at right guard this fall after primarily filling the left guard position in the spring. After overcoming an injury toward the beginning of practice in the spring, Koch played well in Carroll’s five-game season.
He, like the majority of Carroll’s offensive lineman, has been developed to play multiple positions, meaning a change in alignment is not likely to alter effectiveness of the unit.
“I think one of the things I really appreciate about coach Springer is he likes to coach guys up as a Swiss Army knife, whether you’re playing left side or right side,” Koch said. “I would feel comfortable playing the left side, too, but I really appreciate coach Springer helping me along the way and helping me get back to the right side.”
Koch is a redshirt sophomore this season and is assuming more of a leadership role as he racks up snaps. He said the best way to lead is by example and making sure to point out to younger players when they are doing things the wrong way and offer a way for them to fix the situation.
Springer said the team likes its leaders to be vocal. Carter excels at that, and for a unit that has to work together so closely to be successful, being loud is never a bad thing.
“We tell our guys, volume equals confidence,” Springer said. “Our good leaders are going to be vocal guys. It’s also about body language and making sure that we help keep everybody’s mindset right...Be a thermostat not a thermometer. Be the thermostat that’s setting the temperature of the room. Looking for guys that have really steady personalities and do a good job of galvanizing the guys.”
Redshirt freshmen Timothy Sellers and Jadon Lamb have been soaking up the majority of reps with the first team on the left side of the offensive line through the first week of practice. Maverick Roberts, a redshirt sophomore, and Benjamin Paz, a transfer from Central Washington, are some of the names still competing for starting roles as the season approaches.
“We have a lot of experience on the o-line,” Carter said. “We have some young guys on the left side, but they’re good, they work hard. We just gotta get them right on the plays and get them knowing every play and we’ll be good.”
The Saints will hold a scrimmage on Saturday, something the coaching staff helps sort out of the on-going position battles. Setting the offensive line depth chart is one of the more important aspects of fall camp. With a little more than two weeks before the season, final decisions on the starting front five are approaching.
“I think after our scrimmage on Saturday we’ll have a pretty good idea,” Springer said. “There could be some battles going on up into the next weekend. Kinda after that it’ll be pretty set, but you rep a lot of guys. You hope your offensive line stays healthy throughout the course of the year, but we try to develop everybody. All of our guys are taking a lot of reps.”
Carroll’s scrimmage is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Saturday inside Nelson Stadium.
