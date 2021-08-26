Carroll’s special teams struggled to find consistency in the spring. From field goal to punt to the return game, the Saints recognized quickly their efforts in that aspect of the game did not produce satisfactory results.
“We wanted to get better from the spring, we weren’t good enough,” Carroll’s special teams coach Randy Bandelow said. “We got together about once a week this summer, got all the kickers, all the returners, all the snappers, just trying to get more reps of the operation. We have a major chip on our shoulder. We’re ready to prove that we’re a better unit than we were in the spring. One thing about being a younger football team is all those guys are back.”
Punter Brock Paldi is entering his second season with Carroll after transferring from a Division III college prior to the spring campaign. His punts in the spring averaged 33.6 yards and the team managed just 34.6 yards per kick, placing the Saints last among the five Frontier Conference teams that participated in the spring.
More than the length of kicks, several Carroll punts were blocked or altered, creating an emphasis on rectifying that this off-season.
“Just making sure nothing gets blocked and that operation time is up to par,” Paldi said of his off-season work. “Just making sure that everything runs smoothly -- snap, catch, kick. It all has to work in that order.”
Paldi said he has worked with long snappers Tucker Jones and John Thomson this off-season on establishing more of a rhythm and making sure the ball is going where everyone wants it to go. With many of the same guys back from the fall, building chemistry and timing has happened a bit quicker for the unit.
“Our punt unit was not the best in the spring, but I think it’s the group that’s come the longest way,” Paldi said. “We have a lot of returning guys, we didn’t have a lot of guys graduate. It was a very young group in the spring, but a very experienced group now this fall.”
Carroll used quarterback Devan Bridgewater on a number of punts in the spring. He was credited with a 64-yarder during the Eastern Oregon game. He has been getting a handful of punt reps this fall, but freshman quarterback Marcus Wittman has been filling most of the second team reps.
For Paldi, battling the mental side of kicking is always important, but so are the fundamentals.
“It’s 90 percent drop, five percent mental, five percent leg swing,” Paldi said. “A lot of kicking is mental, but that focus on the drop is 100 percent the No. 1 thing you need to focus on every day. It’s something I do every day before practice.”
In the weeks leading up to the season, Carroll has continued to emphasize special teams. Nearly every practice in the last two weeks has begun with some kind of special teams work and the Saints’ second preseason scrimmage focused on it, as well.
“Coach Purcell gives us at least 20 minutes of practice every day for special teams and we get to meet about it every day,” Bandelow said. “So there’s been a lot of emphasis set there. Things are continuing to get cleaned up. Everyday we get to come out here, learn from our mistakes and talk about it in meetings and then come improve the next day.”
Bandelow said the unit as a whole refers to itself as “the edge” and the coaching staff and players see special teams as an advantage they can have over another team on game day. He also said being solid on special teams boils down to technique. With many younger players typically making up the units, it takes teaching from the coaching staff and buy-in from the players to make special teams successful.
“Nobody on the entire team was recruited to be the right guard on punt, but someone is going to play that, so we’ve gotta teach them how to do it,” Bandelow said. “We’ve gotta teach them the technique. There’s the buy-in from the guys about, ‘OK this is my role, I’m a young guy and I’m gonna take full advantage of this.’”
In the kicking game, Carroll has junior Stephen Powell back. He missed his only field goal attempt in the spring, but went 13-for-13 on PATs as one of only two Frontier kickers to be perfect. Powell is 3-for-6 on field goals in 14 career games.
Carroll wants to build a reliable kicking game, one that can be trusted to get points for the offense if drives stall around the red zone.
“It changes everything,” Bandelow said of having a good kicking game. “It changes the way our offensive mindset is. If it’s third and four or third and seven, you don’t necessarily have to throw the ball, you can run the ball. That opens up the play-calling sheet and we know if the ball is inside the 20- or 25-yard line that it doesn’t have to be four-down territory.”
Both Jaden Harrison and Jake Brown are back in the return game for Carroll. The Saints’ top kick returner from the spring in Brennen Crawford is no longer with the team, however, leaving Harrison and Luke Jensen in the mix for that spot.
The Saints ranked fourth out of five teams in both kick and punt return in the spring, but are excited about what they have seen from a couple players this fall.
“I’m excited for Jake Brown as a kick returner,” Bandelow said. “He was a freshman last year and got a couple reps at it. I think he’s got some explosion. It’s not a surprise that the same guy that our offense likes to get the ball in the hands off I also like to use as a kick returner. Jaden Harrison is a phenomenal holder. He takes great control of that field goal unit.”
Carroll’s special teams will get its first test on Saturday when the Saints travel to Dillon to open the season against Montana Western. Kick off is scheduled for 1 p.m.
