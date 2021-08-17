HELENA — Carroll’s defensive line has seen a familiar face return to practices this fall. Former Saints All-Conference defensive lineman Cole Greff will help guide the men in the trenches as an assistant coach, a position group that returns all of its main contributors from the spring.
“Coach Purcell hit me up and said he wanted me to be back with the program,” Greff said. “I said yes. I was excited to get back out here. I love this sport and I knew I could help these guys. Very excited for this next season.”
Greff last pulled on the pads in 2019, meaning he will be coaching some of his former teammates. In two calendar years since he last played, Greff said he has seen most of those players take leaps forward from a development standpoint.
“We’ve got a good set of guys this year,” Greff said. “It’s cool to think about because I played with Garrett Kocab, Garrett Worden for a season, Jake Walk for a season. Seeing how much they’ve grown as individuals and players is cool to see. We’ve got an exciting young group. We’ve got some veteran experience. We should be able to play some good ball this year.”
Fresh out of the trenches himself, Greff said he is taking on the role as a “player-coach” and can really work with the guys on techniques and fundamentals. Having been through multiple schemes during his time at Carroll, Greff said he is also positioned to answer any and all questions players may have about the defense.
A group that was relatively inexperienced going into the spring season is now a bit more veteran as the fall approaches. Kocab is now a two-time All-Conference player heading into his senior season. After playing in their first career contests this spring, Worden and Walk now have some game experience to fall back on.
Kocab and Worden racked up a combined 61 tackles during the spring season, including 11.5 for a loss of yardage and 5.5 sacks. They both earned All-Conference nods for their efforts.
“We’ve come a long way since the spring games where it was mine and Jake Walk’s first games,” Worden said. “We’re a pretty young d-line, but we all got stronger over the summer and then having Michael Maafu come back was big. He’ll help just having some more depth compared to the spring where it was just three or four of us rotating.”
It will not be out of the realm of possibility to see up to six or seven defensive line take meaningful snaps this fall. Maafu, a transfer from the University of Idaho, is eligible this season and Corbin Walker, Colton Ball and Jack Peed could also work themselves into the rotation.
“I feel pretty confident about our d-line right now,” Kocab said. “We’ve got a lot of depth this season...We returned everybody, so we’re excited. Everyone is playing well right now.”
Kocab said with all of the spring’s starters back, the chemistry in the position group has been allowed to flourish. Instead of focusing on teaching defensive schemes and plays, the group can work on individual technique and its pass-rush more during fall camp.
As a clear-cut leader, Kocab said he is working to share his experiences with younger players in an effort to help them grow before his eligibility runs out.
Staying gap-sound football has been a priority for the group this fall. After they spent a summer getting collectively stronger, Carroll’s defense line has the luxury of focusing on little things that have popped up during the first two weeks of fall camp and a preseason scrimmage.
“We’ve been saying as a football team, ‘just get better everyday,’” Greff said. “We’ve been preaching that and guys have been taking that in and doing a good job with that. We’ve been trying to improve on little things every day...First scrimmage, there are obviously going to be some issues, some coaching points that we can improve upon. They did a lot of good things, they played hard. Always can fix some technique issues, but they’re always going to be playing hard.”
Carroll is scheduled to hold its second and final preseason scrimmage on Saturday morning at 9:30 in Nelson Stadium. That will mark one week before the Saints travel to Dillon and face Montana Western in the season-opener.
