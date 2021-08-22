HELENA — The next chapter of Richard Hageman’s football coaching journey will unfold at Carroll College. The Jordan native, who has experience coaching at the Division I level with Northern Illinois and Wyoming, joined the Saints’ coaching staff this summer.
“It was kind of a unique situation,” Hageman said. “Coach [Purcell] had something come up and it was really late in July. It just kinda happened right before camp started. He gave me a call and it happened really quick but I got to stay in Montana, which is something I was looking forward to. I was getting ready to move across the country again.”
Hageman’s position at Wyoming, where he was a special teams quality control coach, was eliminated, prompting the former Montana State long snapper to move back to Billings and fight fire.
That is what he was doing when Purcell rang his phone this summer and asked him to come join Carroll’s staff as a running backs coach.
“I think our coaching staff definitely improved with coach Hageman and [linebacker] coach Cole Greff, also,” Purcell said. “I think those guys have a lot of energy, a lot of experience and a lot of opportunity to help these young backs that are coming in ... Coach Hageman has done a great job and he’s really fit into the staff.”
A late addition, Hageman has been absorbing Carroll’s offense as quickly as possible so he can then turn around and help teach the Saints’ stable of running backs.
“He’s really knowledgeable,” Carroll running back Matt Burgess said of Hageman. “He’s working on the playbook, he’s really trying to learn it. He’s doing a great job of coaching us and keeping us on track. He’s giving us great drills to do and constant reminders of always working on the basics.”
An NAIA Honorable Mention All-American in the spring, Burgess rolled into the fall with a lock on the starting running back gig. In his first two seasons at Carroll, Burgess was a two-time First Team All-Conference player and rushed for over 1,000 yards as a true freshman.
He backed that up with 671 yards on the ground and four touchdowns in five spring contests, adding another eight receptions, 167 yards and a receiving score.
“Love Matt Burgess as a person, love Matt Burgess as a player,” Purcell said. “He’s spot on in the classroom, he’s a high-character young man. He’s got a smile on his face for practice and he always gives 110 percent effort. He’s the ideal football player, he’s a one in every 10-year type of kid.”
Burgess wrapped up the spring fourth in the NAIA in rushing yards per game (134.2) and fifth in all-purpose yards per contest (170.6). He was voted a team captain this off-season and has taken a more vocal role in leading the team. Still, not much has changed in the way he approaches his craft.
“I was super excited that they voted me for that,” Burgess said of being chosen as a team captain. “These guys mean the world to me and I love every guy on this team. I just want to help lead the team to wins...Just coming out everyday and working my hardest in every drill. I’m always just focusing on the basics and working my way up from there. Just running the ball hard.”
Burgess had excelled at that for two seasons now, but of late, has taken the steps necessary to become a more complete running back. That includes his work in the passing game catching passes and holding his own in pass protection.
“Good straight-line, downhill runner,” Purcell said. “Very intelligent on pass protection. I think he’s improved with that more than anything else. Very, very good at pass protection and understanding where he needs to be and where the slide is and who the line is picking up.”
While Burgess will get the lion’s share of the carries this season, Carroll’s running back room features plenty of capable backs. Duncan Kraft ripped off two long touchdown runs during the spring, and totaled 114 yards against Montana State Northern as a redshirt freshman. He ended the spring averaging better than 13 yards per carry while Sam Liday and Baxter Tuggle also made appearances in Carroll’s backfield and return for the fall.
“Duncan’s speed and Tuggle is just a bigger back, we’re very well-rounded there,” Hageman said. “With the freshmen running backs, they’ve been tremendous. They’ve been picking things up great. Overall, it’s just a great group of running backs. They’re very willing to learn and they want to be coached.”
The Saints also added freshmen Keel Potter and Max Lehman, each of which have performed well in a pair of preseason scrimmages.
“The young backs have been really good, they’ve been learning really fast about what’s going on and picking up the offense really well,” Burgess said. “As far as the whole offense, I’m really excited. Saw in the [first] scrimmage that they’re moving the ball pretty well and I’m excited to see what we can do on game day.”
Carroll completed its second and final preseason scrimmage on Saturday morning and will now begin game week preparations ahead of its season-opener against Montana Western next Saturday. Kick off in Dillon is scheduled for 1 p.m.
