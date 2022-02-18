GREAT FALLS — Parker Esary stepped to the line Thursday night with much on the line. Her team was trailing by one point in double overtime with one second on the clock.
Make both, barring a full-court miracle from Carroll, and her teammates would spill off the bench in a frenzy of cheers and shouts that would consume the Argos’ half-court logo and carry into the post game locker room. Make both free throws and Providence’s women’s basketball team would claim a share of the Frontier Conference regular-season title, its first since the 1980-81 season.
Esary knocked down both free throws, capping a 39-point performance and essentially sealing a 93-92 double overtime victory, and setting off that exact scene in the McLaughlin Center as the final horn sounded.
“Pressure? What pressure?” Esary said with a smile after she led a frantic comeback that gave UP a 12-3 conference record, while dropping the Saints back to 11-4. Providence tied Rocky Mountain College for the championship but the Bears earned the No. 1 seed – and home-court advantage – for next week’s postseason tournament. UP earned a first-round bye and will play at home next Saturday.
“I’ve never done that before, ever. Never won a game with free throws. Only thing that was on my mind was putting it in the hole. That was about it. It’s the same free throw shot every time, this one just had a little bit more meaning to it.”
She’d also never scored 39 points in her college career, which she accomplished Thursday despite being matched up against Carroll’s powerful post Jamie Pickens, a former University of Montana recruit who is the strongest inside player Esary has faced in the Frontier. Esary outscored Pickens 39-17, although the 6-2 Pickens grabbed 11 rebounds – one more than Esary – before fouling out in the fourth quarter.
“We always have good battles,” Esary said of her personal rivalry with Pickens. “She’s good but I enjoy going against her. And Geritz (reserve Maddie) bumped me around pretty good, too.”
Off a side out-of-bounds play trailing 92-91 with under 10 seconds left in double overtime, Providence immediately looked to Esary, finding her in the paint. She turned, was doubled by Carroll’s defense, and was fouled as the buzzer sounded. Referees convened and put one second on the clock, setting up Esary’s clutch moment.
“That’s the best basketball game I’ve ever seen,” said Argos coach Bill Himmelberg, who has won a school-record 204 victories in his career at UP after many years in the high school ranks. “Our kids made big plays, Carroll made big plays. They made two 3-pointers to force overtime and the second overtime, but our players were resilient. It wasn’t just Parker, although she played great."
Twice Carroll tied the game with 3-pointers, once at the end of regulation, and again with under 10 seconds remaining in the first overtime period. Sienna Swannack’s fading triple off the backboard set up double overtime, a period Carroll led 92-91 with eight seconds to play.
The Saints had an opportunity to stretch their advantage to three points with free throws. Carroll failed to convert both, setting up what would be Providence’s game-winning possession.
“[The players] battled super hard, they fought like crazy to get back in the game,” Saints head coach Rachelle Sayers said. “But something we’ve been talking about for a month now is our free throws. It’s really hard to know that something you had control of cost us the game…[Free throws] are the one thing that’s in our hands that we can control. It’s super sad that, No. 1, we had a chance to put a team away and, No. 2, that we fought so hard and came up short.”
Carroll missed nine free throws.
Providence’s victory means the Argos will enter the upcoming league tournament as the No. 2 seed. That guarantees a first-round bye and second-round home game. Perhaps more importantly, Providence snapped a 40-plus year regular-season championship drought.
“Pretty special,” Himmelberg said. “Just says a lot about us trying to build the program from where we brought it from. These kids choosing us and having a chance to do that is pretty special.”
The Argos jumped out to a 23-10 lead on Thursday night. Esary out-scored Carroll by herself in the game’s first quarter, dropping 15 points. She totaled 19 by halftime – on 8-for-9 shooting – as Providence held a nine-point edge at the break.
Carroll never blinked, out-pacing Providence 22-17 in the third quarter and 24-20 in the fourth to draw even by the end of regulation. Dani Wagner and Jamie Pickens each logged seven points in the third period, while Christine Denny and Jaidyn Lyman each chipped in clutch buckets to help give Carroll its largest lead of the game (5) at the 3:31 mark in the fourth quarter.
Esary’s 10 overtime points, and 20 total second-half points, were too much to overcome. Esary’s 39 points on 13-for-15 shooting establish a new career high for the 2,000-point career scorer. She finished Thursday’s game with 10 rebounds and three assists.
“I just wanted to dominate,” Esary said. “Losing wasn’t an option in my mind. This team, they follow my lead, and if I feel that, then they feel that. I think it wore off on everybody and we played hard for 50 minutes.”
Emilee Maldonado – Providence’s other 2,000-point career scorer – finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Maddy Dixon (12), Brooklyn Harn (11) and Reed Hazard (10) each broke into double figures for the Argos.
Wagner paced Carroll with 22 points. Jamie Pickens added 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Saints, while Swannack made four 3-pointers and totaled 16 points in the loss.
Carroll will be the No. 3 seed in the league tournament, meaning the Saints will host Montana State Northern inside the PE Center on Wednesday
