This coming weekend will go a long way in helping determine the outcome of the Frontier Conference regular season title. Providence and Carroll are first and second in the league standings, and will meet each other on Saturday and Sunday inside the PE Center. While the Saints will need some help to overcome the Argonauts in the standings, Carroll can drastically cut into Providence’s advantage with wins this weekend.
With a high octane offense contributing to two victories over Montana Tech last weekend and a victory over Montana State-Northern on Wednesday, Providence is back atop the latest edition of the 2020-2021 Frontier men’s basketball power rankings.
1. Providence -- 11-1, 11-1 Frontier
The Argonauts have by far the best scoring offense in the Frontier at over 88 points per game. That number also ranks inside the top-20 nationally and only continued trending upward after back-to-back wins over Tech last weekend. The Argonauts finished off a 3-0 week after beating Northern 80-66 on Wednesday. Providence has now won five straight games after losing to the Lights on Jan. 30.
Senior Zaccheus Darko-Kelly is the engine that drives Providence. He is the league’s leading scorer and is coming off a week that saw him garner NAIA National Player-of-the-Week, as well as Frontier men’s Player-of-the-Week, honors. He added 21 points in the win over Northern on Wednesday, as did junior Marcus Stephens.
2. Carroll -- 13-5, 10-4 Frontier
The Saints pushed their winning streak to eight games with wins over Northern last weekend. Carroll has not lost since a weekend sweep at the hands of Providence in early-January. That is the team Carroll is chasing for the league’s regular season title, making Saturday and Sunday very important days for the purple and gold.
Carroll will match Providence’s potent offense with a top-ten scoring defense. Saints head coach Kurt Paulson has his team playing lights out defense, giving up just 64.9 points per game. The Saints are also one of the better defensive rebounding teams in the nation, and shoot 3-pointers at a 42.9 percent clip, a top-5 number in the NAIA.
3. Montana Tech -- 9-9, 9-7 Frontier
The Orediggers ran into the offensive buzzsaw that is Providence, losing back-to-back games last weekend despite averaging 79 points in the losses. Tech entered their matchups with Providence having won three straight games and remain one of the three Frontier teams that have won at least nine conference games.
Senior Sindou Diallo is the league’s second-leading scorer averaging just under 19 points per game. He fuels an offense that averages 75.8 points per contest despite just two players scoring in double figures.
4. Montana State-Northern -- 6-8, 5-8 Frontier
The Lights handed Providence its first loss of the season on Jan. 30, but has now lost consecutive games against the Argonauts following Wednesday’s 80-66 defeat. After winning three straight games in January, Northern has dropped its last four to fall back below .500 on the season.
Seniors Mascio McCadney and David Harris both score at least 16 points per game for an offense that shoots 37.5 percent from 3-point range and scores 70.3 points per contest. Both McCadney and Harris rank inside the top-7 in scoring in the Frontier.
5. Montana Western -- 5-9, 4-9 Frontier
The Bulldogs stopped a seven-game losing streak with a weekend sweep of Rocky Mountain College. Still, only two of their wins this season have come against a team not named Rocky Mountain, the last of which came on Jan. 9 against Northern.
Senior Max Clark paces the Frontier in assists with over 6.2 per game, but it is senior Jalen Hodges who leads Western with 19.4 points every time out. Four Bulldogs score double figures per game, but Western gives up 80 points per contest to its opponents while allowing them to shoot 47.7 percent.
6. Rocky Mountain College -- 1-12, 1-11 Frontier
The Battlin’ Bears have now lost 10 straight conference games, falling to Western by a combined 13 points over two games last weekend. Rocky Mountain also dropped a non-conference game against MSU Billings on Wednesday. The Battlin’ Bears have just four conference games remaining on their schedule, beginning with back-to-back against Tech.
Rocky Mountain is ranked inside the top-50 nationally in just one team category (No. 28 in total rebound defense). Senior Darius Henderson, however, is top-50 in three individual categories including 3-point field goal percentage and 3-pointers made per game.
