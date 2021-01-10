HELENA, Mont. -- The Carroll College men’s basketball team got off to a better start against No. 11 Providence, but faltered in the second half to fall to the Argonauts 73-64 on Sunday evening.
Providence (4-0, 4-0 Frontier Conference) outscored the Saints (5-5, 2-4) 42-33 in the second half after the teams went into halftime tied 31-31. Providence built a 10-point lead through the second half’s first 10 minutes, and the Saints never could crack the lead below nine points afterward.
Cap Uzan led the Argonauts with 22 points.
Carroll received 12 points from Gui Pedra, 11 from Dennis Flowers III and 10 points from Brendan Temple as double-digit scorers.
Next up, the Saints face Montana Western on January 16-17 in the PE Center.
Women's game
The No. 6 Carroll College Fighting Saints battled back in the fourth quarter to force overtime, but fell in the extra period to No. 25 Providence 83-80 on Sunday in Great Falls.
Maddie Geritz, Jamie Pickens and Sienna Swannack all scored 16 points for the Saints, who dropped just their first conference game this season.
The Saints (11-2, 5-1 Frontier Conference) trailed 60-49 entering the fourth quarter, but immediately opened the period on a 10-0 run. Swannack got it started with a basket, followed by a Geritz three and two free throws a possession later. Swannack got in the paint and scored again and then Danielle Wagner hit a free throw to get the Saints back in the game with five minutes to go.
A Kamden Hilborn three with 3:46 to go tied the game at 62, and then Christine Denny gave the Saints a 64-62 lead after a nice finish at the rim.
Parker Esary, who finished with a game-high 28 points, knotted the game at 64.
Pickens gave the Saints a lead with 1:16 to go, but a foul off the ball allowed Emilee Maldonado to tie the game at 66.
Hilborn hit a big three after some nice ball movement from Carroll to once again give the Saints a three-point lead with 33 seconds to go.
Providence got a score from Kenedy Cartwright before Denny split a pair of three throws to give Carroll a 70-68 lead.
Esary got a score in the paint and the Saints couldn’t find the bottom of the hoop on their last possession.
Providence leapt out to a five-point lead in overtime and held it until Geritz collected an offensive rebound and scored with three seconds to go to tie the game at 81.
Maldonado again found her way to the free throw line with just seconds left to seal the win for the Argonauts (3-1, 3-1).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.