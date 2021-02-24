HELENA — The Frontier Conference regular season wrapped up on Sunday as the final seedings for the league tournament came into focus. Carroll laid claim to the No. 2 seed with a win over Montana Western on Saturday, meaning they will join Providence in receiving a first-round bye. Montana Tech nabbed the No. 3 and will play No. 6 Rocky Mountain College on Thursday. Montana State-Northern is scheduled to host No. 5 seed Western in the other quarterfinal matchup on the men’s side.
With the postseason ramping up, there has not been many changes in this edition of the 2020-2021 Frontier men’s basketball power rankings.
1. Providence -- 15-2, 15-2 Frontier
The Argonauts ended the regular season on a three-game win streak. They have lost just once since the end of January and have scored 100-plus points in a game twice this month. That helps give Providence a top-25 scoring offense in the NAIA at 86.6 points per game heading into the conference tournament. Providence will go into that tournament as the No. 1 seed having won its first Frontier regular season title since the 1982-83 season.
Senior Zaccheus Darko-Kelly enters Saturday’s semifinal game averaging 18.6 points and 8.9 rebounds. He has already been named NAIA National Player-of-the-Week once this season and wrapped up the regular season second in the league in scoring. Providence features four other players who average double figures as the Argonauts will roll into the postseason ranked as the No. 10 team in the country.
2. Carroll -- 16-6, 13-5 Frontier
Dating back to early-January, the Saints have lost just one time, meaning they ended the regular season having won 11 of their last 12 games. That lone loss came against Providence, but this month-long stretch has been good enough to vault the Saints into the No. 2 seed for the tournament. Carroll locked up that distinction with a win over Western on Saturday and will now face the highest remaining seed from the quarterfinal round inside the PE Center on Saturday.
Junior Jovan Sljivancanin rounded out the regular season with four-straight double-doubles and now paces the conference with 9.5 rebounds per game. He is Carroll’s leading scorer at 18.2 points per game and is fresh off winning Frontier men’s Player-of-the-Week honors for his efforts against Western.
3. Montana Tech -- 12-10, 12-8 Frontier
The Orediggers will get Rocky Mountain on Thursday in the quarterfinal round after a Carroll win last Saturday relegated them to the No. 3 seed. Still, Tech ended the regular season slate on a high note, winning three of its last four games, including two over the Battlin’ Bears. Overall, the Orediggers are 4-0 this season against their upcoming competition in the league tournament.
With 18.7 points per game, senior Sindou Diallo overtook Providence’s Darko-Kelly for the title of league’s leading scorer at the end of the regular season. Diallo scored 19 points in each of his team’s games last weekend and headlines an offense that averages 74 points per game.
4. Montana State-Northern -- 7-11, 6-11 Frontier
The Lights ended a seven-game losing streak with a 61-49 win over Tech on Sunday to close out their regular season schedule. Northern will now get to host Western on Thursday, a team the Lights are 1-3 against this season.
While Northern has struggled to score points at times this season, the Lights do have a win over Providence on their resume, a victory that saw them score 96 points back on January 30. For a team that averages 69.1 points per game, seniors Mascio McCadney and David Harris combine for over 30 points per contest. McCadney ranks fourth in the conference at 16.7 points per game and shoots 3-pointers at a 50.6 percent clip.
5. Montana Western -- 7-12, 6-12 Frontier
The Bulldogs lost their last three games of the regular season to slip down to the No. 5 seed and will now be tasked with going on the road to face Northern. Western’s offense can score points in bunches when it is clicking, but averaged just 57.5 points against Carroll over the weekend.
Seniors Jalen Hodges and Max Clark are difference-makers on the court for Western. Hodges would be atop the league’s scoring leaderboard if he had played in enough games to qualify, while Clark will enter the postseason pacing the conference with over 6.6 assists per game. Clark also averages 14.7 points and 5.9 rebounds per game and ranks inside the top-10 in three different individual statistical categories.
6. Rocky Mountain College -- 1-16, 1-15 Frontier
The Battlin’ Bears scored 76 points on Sunday against Providence, but still lost their 15th-straight game to close the regular season. As the No. 6 seed, that means a trip to Butte to face Tech on Thursday, a team that holds a 4-0 record over Rocky Mountain this season.
Through 16 league games, Rocky Mountain has posted the league’s worst scoring offense and scoring defense, a tough combination to win games with as the Battlin’ Bears’ scoring margin sits at negative-11.4 heading into the postseason.
