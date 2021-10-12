Taelyr Krantz

Taelyr Krantz of Carroll College goes up to hit a ball against Providence Tuesday night at the PE Center. The Saints lost the match 3-1. 

After winning the first set against nationally ranked Providence Tuesday night at the PE Center in Helena, the Carroll College volleyball team had what seemed like a realistic shot of pulling an upset.

But there's a reason Providence was ranked ninth in the latest NAIA poll. And after sweeping the final three sets by the scores of 25-12, 25-15 and 25-18, the Argos improved to 17-2 on the season overall and 4-0 in the Frontier.

Sacha Legros notched 26 digs in the match, which was enough to give her the program record for digs according to the University of Providence. She has 1,699 total.

Jenna Thorne continued her hot streak, recording 18 kills on a .341 hitting percentage. Madysen Hoerner added 11 kills while Sadie Lott notched seven. Cydney Finberg-Roberts recorded 38 assists and 14 digs on the day. Mariah Jardine led the defense at the net, recording six blocks while Lott added four.

Lexie Gleasman led the attack for the Saints (10-11, 3-2) with 12 kills. Hannah Schweikert recorded 18 assists while Julia Carr recorded 33 digs. Taelyr Krantz also pitched in with seven kills and three blocks for the Saints. 

Carroll will be back in action next Friday against Montana Western in Helena. 

