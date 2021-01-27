HELENA — Three weeks remain in the Frontier Conference regular season and Providence holds a firm grasp on the league standings. Ironically, the Argonauts have played the fewest amount of conference games after not starting their season until Jan. 4.
In our first edition of our Frontier men’s basketball power rankings this season, Providence still holds an edge, but Carroll College has closed the gap more than you might think.
1. Providence -- 6-0, 6-0 Frontier
The Argonauts are 2-0 against their closest competition in the Frontier in Carroll, but have not played since Jan. 17 due to COVID-19. Providence was ranked 10th in the latest NAIA coaches poll on Wednesday after beating Rocky Mountain College twice by double digits at home nearly two weeks ago.
Senior Zaccheus Darko-Kelly paces the Frontier in rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while averaging over 17 points per contest. All told, five Argonauts score in double figures per game, on average.
2. Carroll -- 9-5, 6-4 Frontier
The Saints are the quickest risers up the Frontier standings in the last two weeks, jumping Montana Western and Montana Tech. Now second in league standings, Carroll has won four straight games and is slated for a rematch against Providence on Feb. 13 and 14 at home.
Juniors Jovan Sljivancanin and Shamrock Campbell lead Carroll with 17.5 and 14.4 points per game, respectively. Both Sljivancanin and Campbell each rank inside the top-45 nationally in 3-point field goal percentage, as the Saints are a top-three team in the NAIA in that category at 42.4 percent.
3. Montana Tech -- 7-7, 7-5 Frontier
The Orediggers are coming off a road win against Western, but back-to-back double digit losses to Carroll on the road. Still, Tech owns a 2-2 record against the Saints this season, and picked up a win against Montana State-Northern earlier this month. On Jan. 4 and 5, Tech came just a combined 10 points short of beating Providence at home.
Senior Sindou Diallo is the conference’s leading scorer, while senior Cody Baumstarck leads the team in rebounding and blocks per game.
4. Montana State-Northern -- 5-4, 4-4 Frontier
Northern split a pair of games with Tech earlier this season and most recently beat Rocky Mountain on back-to-back days. The Lights’ resume, however, features two losses against Carroll and one against Western. Still, Northern has won four of its last five games.
Senior David Harris is the reigning Frontier Conference Player-of-the-Week and paces Northern with 16.9 points per game on 53.6 percent shooting.
5. Montana Western -- 3-6, 2-6 Frontier
The Bulldogs are losers of four-straight and five of their last six games. Western is ranked inside the top-50 in just one category (49th in assist-to-turnover ratio) and owns a negative rebound margin of more than four boards. Western’s last win came on Jan. 9 against Northern.
Western does have three players averaging double digit points per game, including Division II transfer Jalen Hodges.
6. Rocky Mountain College -- 1-7, 1-7 Frontier
The Battlin’ Bears beat Western on Jan. 5, but have lost six consecutive games since, including back-to-back double digit defeats at the hands of Northern last weekend.
Rocky Mountain’s schedule does not get any easier moving forward as they must face Carroll at home on Saturday and Sunday and Providence later in February.
Rocky Mountain, which averages just 66.4 points per game, is led by senior Darius Henderson who averages north of 16 points per contest.
