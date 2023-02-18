HELENA — Providence held on to the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye in next week’s men’s Frontier Conference Tournament despite dropping its fifth-straight game Saturday.
Carroll, an 89-82 winner on home court to end the regular-season, laid claim to the No. 4 seed and won its second consecutive game overall.
“That’s one win,” Argos head coach Steve Keller said of the first-round bye. “You’re in the semis, then you win one game and you’re in the championship. We know we have to win the championship to get into the playoffs.”
Carroll senior Jonny Hillman didn’t miss from 3-point range, in five attempts, in what was his final regular-season home game Saturday.
Hillman totaled 23 points, on 8-for-13 shooting, to go along with seven rebounds and four assists. He dropped a dime of a pass to freshman Isaiah Moore late in the game that put Carroll up by eight points.
“I thought our two seniors really led us,” Saints head coach Kurt Paulson said. “I thought Isaiah Moore and Gui Pedra played great games, as well, and gave us a lift…Isaiah had 18 points. He was cutting off the ball and they were finding him.”
“We worked super hard for this win with time we’re putting in off the court getting ready for the end of the season,” Hillman said. “We’re proud of this win.”
Saturday’s victory was Hillman and fellow senior Brendan Temple’s 86th as Saints. In four years at Carroll, the duo has been a part of teams with a combined winning percentage of .710.
Three times Carroll has qualified for the NAIA National Tournament with Hillman and Temple on the roster and they were key contributors to a shared regular-season championship last season.
“Couldn’t ask for a better person to do this thing with,” Temple said of Hillman. “It’s been a great four years and I love Jonny.”
“[Brendan’s] my brother,” Hillman said. “We’ve been together for four years, through thick and thin and a lot of ups and downs in life and basketball. I wouldn’t want anyone else by my side.”
Temple scored 12 points to go along with seven rebounds, four assists and a steal.
“Love those guys,” Paulson said. “They’ve gotten so many floor burns on this floor for our team. They just do everything right and they’re gonna be very successful after Carroll College.”
Sophomore Andrew Cook poured in 21 points and four assists for Carroll, while Moore totaled 18 points and four rebounds.
Providence’s Marcus Stephens scored 22 of his season- and game-high 36 points in the second half, knocking down shot after shot to keep the Argos relevant.
He fouled out with 2:25 to play, and despite a steal leading to an and-one bucket by Caleb Currington that cut Carroll’s advantage to three points, the Saints made free throws to stave off Providence.
“[Marcus] kept us in the game,” Keller said. “He did a heck of a job. We just missed some open threes. We have to shoot the ball from three better or we don’t have a chance to win.”
“We definitely had the open [shots], just gotta knock those down. Give [Carroll] credit, they made big shots.”
Entering play, Providence’s last four losses had been by an average of 22.3 points.
The Argos didn’t score more than 75 points in any of those games and shot a collective 40.1 percent from the field.
On Saturday, Providence neared 44 percent shooting (28-for-64), but still struggled from 3-point distance (8-for-28).
“Tonight we competed,” Keller said. “It’s the first time we’ve been ahead at halftime in four or five games. I told them, ‘we competed, and that’s all I’m looking at.’ Everything starts again on Sunday.”
Providence, with its bye, will play the highest remaining seed from the league tournament’s first round on Feb. 27 at 7 p.m.
Carroll matches up with No. 5-seeded Rocky Mountain College, a team the Saints beat three times in the regular-season, on Feb. 26 at 5 p.m.
“Definitely big for our confidence,” Hillman said of the win. “We know we’re a great team, we know what we can do this postseason. We know we have the opportunity to win and this is really good for our confidence moving into that.”
This year’s Frontier Tournament will be held at Four Seasons Arena in Great Falls.
Carroll women win 11th-straight
An emotional send-off for seven Saints seniors followed Carroll’s 74-60 regular-season-ending victory over Providence Saturday.
While the Saints, ranked No. 11 in the most recent edition of the NAIA Coaches’ Top-25 Poll, hope to host an opening round pod in the upcoming NAIA National Tournament, Saturday’s contest marked the last regular-season home game for up to seven Saints.
“It’s bittersweet because you know it’s the end of a tremendous run,” Saints head coach Rachelle Sayers said. “Those guys have accomplished so much in their time here.”
“The sweet part is to see them recognized and rewarded for all that they’ve done.”
Rakiah Grende, Erica Nessan, Genesis Wilkinson, Maddie Geritz, Jamie Pickens, Sienna Swannack and Kamden Hilborn were honored at mid-court, flanked by family and friends.
Swannack, a native of Washington who’s spent five years at Carroll, was able to celebrate the moment with her father, a high school basketball coach, and grandmother, a rarity due to travel.
“If I could buy another year of eligibility, I would,” Swannack said. “I love the coaching staff, I love coach Sayers. We have such a strong bond and I love my teammates.”
“This is one of the most special groups I’ve ever been a part of and I wouldn’t trade them for anything.”
Swannack and Geritz are the longest-tenured Saints, having been with the program since the 2018-19 season. They’ve been a part of two Frontier Tournament Championships and three regular-season titles.
The group as a whole has supplied major contributions to a run of three regular-season championships in the last four seasons, culminating in a 14-1 conference record and outright title this year.
“They’ve all gone through hard times and they stuck it out,” Sayers said. “That’s been a saying with us, it’s ‘winners stay.’ We talk a lot about staying when times are tough, staying when it’s not always fun.”
“When you get to tournament time, that’s the reality, that winners stay. If you lose you’re going home. That’s been something our team has really rallied behind.”
Pickens notched her seventh double-double of the season on Saturday with a game-high 22 points and 14 rebounds.
Kyndall Keller scored 12 points in the third quarter and totaled 20 for the game, while Wilkinson added 10 in the first half and finished with 12 points.
Early in the first quarter, Saints senior Kamden Hilborn surpassed 500 assists in her Carroll career.
She dished out eight assists on Saturday, bringing her career total to 507. Hilborn has 174 assists this season alone (second-most in the NAIA), a new single-season career-high.
Already Carroll’s all-time assist leader, Hilborn is now the only Saints women’s basketball player with 500 or more career assists.
Reed Hazard (16) and Maddy Dixon (14) led the way for Providence. Brooklyn Harn added eight points and Kenedy Cartwright and Delaney Pink each chipped in seven.
Carroll, a team that secured the No. 1 seed in the league tournament a week ago, has not lost since Jan. 7. The Saints are 17-1 in their last 18 games.
Moreover, Carroll hasn’t allowed more than 61 points in 18 straight games.
“You never want to stumble in[to the tournament],” Sayers said. “Being able to go in knowing that we can win close games, we can go on big runs, we can get stops when we need to – this was, by far, not our best game of the season.”
“[Providence] cut it to single digits and our kids found a way.”
Providence finishes the regular-season 5-10 in league play and enters the tournament as the No. 4 seed. The Argos will play No. 5-seeded Montana Tech on Feb. 26 at 1 p.m.
Carroll receives a first-round tournament bye and will play the lowest remaining first-round seed on Feb. 27 at 1 p.m.
“We’ve put the pieces together and we’ve come a long way,” Swannack said. “We kinda turned the corner when we went on this streak of wins. We definitely have the momentum, and it shows.”
“We’re No. 1 in the conference and I hope to be No. 1 in the tournament.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.