HELENA — Providence held on to the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye in next week’s men’s Frontier Conference Tournament despite dropping its fifth-straight game Saturday.

Carroll, an 89-82 winner on home court to end the regular-season, laid claim to the No. 4 seed and won its second consecutive game overall.

Jonny Hillman vs. Providence

Carroll senior Jonny Hillman scored a team-high 23 points to go along with seven rebounds and four assists in the Saints' 89-82 win over Providence on Saturday, Feb. 18.
Marcus Stephens vs. Carroll

Providence senior Marcus Stephens scored a season- and game-high 36 points in the Argos' 89-82 win loss to Carroll on Saturday, Feb. 18.
Brendan Temple and Jonny Hillman

Carroll seniors Brendan Temple (left) and Jonny Hillman (right) were honored as part of Senior Day before the Saints' 89-82 win over Providence on Saturday, Feb. 18.
Carroll WBB seniors

From left to right: Kamden Hilborn, Rakiah Grende, Sienna Swannack, Maddie Geritz, Erica Nessan, Genesis Wilkinson and Jamie Pickens. All seven Carroll seniors were honored post game as part of Senior Day on Saturday, Feb. 18.
Jamie Pickens vs. Providence

Carroll senior Jamie Pickens scored a game-high 22 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, notching her seventh double-double of the season, in a 74-60 Saints win over Providence on Saturday, Feb. 18.
Kyndall Keller vs. Providence

Carroll junior Kyndall Keller scored 20 points, on 7-for-10 shooting, in the Saints' 74-60 win over Providence on Saturday, Feb. 18.

