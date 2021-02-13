HELENA — In a battle of good defense versus good offense, the latter prevailed on Saturday night inside the PE Center.
Providence, a team that rolled into the weekend with the country’s 19th-best scoring offense, dropped 80 points on a Carroll defensive unit that came into the contest ninth in the country in scoring defense in an 80-69 win.
Four Argonauts scored in double figures, including senior Zaccheus Darko-Kelly and junior Marcus Stephens who scored 20 points each.
“That helps,” Providence head coach Steve Keller said of the players in double digits. “You can maybe not guard as well, but we’re averaging 88 [points]. In my mind, [Carroll is] the best defensive team in the conference, they’re long and athletic. But we have some guys -- Darko-Kelly doesn’t have to carry the load all by himself now and that’s been big for us.”
Providence’s win does not fully lock up the Frontier Conference regular season crown, but it puts the Argonauts on the doorstep as they improve to 12-1 overall and in league play. Carroll drops to 13-6 on the season and 10-5 in conference action.
Led by the Frontier’s leading scorer in Darko-Kelly, and Stephens, Providence reeled off a 15-2 run with time winding down in the second half to build its biggest lead of the game and put Carroll away.
“They’re hard to guard and they made some timely shots, a couple three’s, that separated it right towards the end and that was kind of the difference,” Saints head coach Kurt Paulson said. “We had some looks, I thought, and didn’t make them, but they did and that was the separation with about five minutes to go.”
Up until that point, the outcome was nothing less than uncertain as the Saints continued making runs at the Argonauts. A dunk by sophomore Ifeanyi Okeke gave Carroll the lead with under eight minutes to play as the game continued its back-and-forth trajectory.
Okeke finished with eight points and grabbed five of Carroll’s 46 rebounds on Saturday. To augment a less than stellar night shooting the basketball, the Saints crashed the boards hard and out-rebounded Providence 46-35. Twenty-one of those rebounds were of the offensive variety for Carroll and were turned into 17 second chance points.
“You don’t win very many times when you give up 21 offensive boards,” Keller said. “Credit to them, they’re so good on the boards. I still think we did a good job. We got rebounds in the last five, six minutes. Great effort. This is a tough place to win.”
After shooting 23.1 percent from 3-point range in the first half, Carroll went 3-for-8 from that distance in the final 20 minutes. The problem remained, however, as the Saints shot just 35.3 percent from the field in the second half, especially since Providence shot 52.2 percent during that same stretch.
The Argonauts also shot 28 free throws compared to the Saints’ 11, making 15 more than the home team. That began showing up late in the game on Saturday as Carroll racked up the fouls and sent its opposition to the charity stripe.
“I thought the free throw disadvantage was a big part of the game,” Paulson said. “They [were] kind of driving downhill at us and got a lot more free throws.”
Rebounds also started going Providence’s way as Carroll’s legs got tired and faded in the game’s final six minutes.
All told, Darko-Kelly and Stephens combined for 40 points on 11-for-22 shooting. That duo also combined to shoot 17 of Providence’s free throws on Saturday and dished out 10 of the Argonauts’ 12 assists.
Junior Cap Uzan and redshirt sophomore Dawson Fowler each added 10 points as Providence’s starters combined for 66 points in the victory.
“They have some talented players and they made shots when it mattered, and that was the difference,” Paulson said. “We have talented players, too, and so tomorrow we just gotta regroup and come back at them.”
Sophomore Dennis Flowers III paced Carroll with 20 points, 16 of which came in the first half. Junior Jovan Sljivancanin pulled down 10 rebounds in the game’s first 20 minutes, finishing with 15 points and 15 boards for yet another double-double. His six assists put him just four away from notching a triple-double.
Junior Shamrock Campbell was the lone remaining Saint to score in double figures as eight of his 13 points came in the second half. Six of those came on back-to-back Carroll possessions to open the second half in which Campbell buried 3-pointers to erase a three-point Providence advantage at intermission.
In what was an important game for both sides, the outcome was not defined during the initial 34 minutes of play. With six minutes left on the clock, Providence led by a point, but began making shots and gaining ground in the rebounding battle. That, as well as their edge at the free throw line, helped the Argonauts pull away late and capture an all-important victory.
“We better clean up the offensive rebounds, because I guarantee you if we give up 20 tomorrow, we’re not going to win,” Keller said. “Just got the first [game], we’re gonna go home, come back and we’ll lace it up again and see what happens.”
The same two teams will be back in action on Sunday from the PE Center. Tip off is scheduled for 2 p.m.
