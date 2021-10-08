WHITEFISH — The Frontier Conference announced Friday morning that the Providence women's volleyball matches against Carroll College and Rocky Mountain College this week are postponed until next week due to COVID-19.
The ninth-ranked Argos were originally scheduled to play the Fighting Saints in Helena on Wednesday. That game has now been rescheduled for Tuesday in Helena.
The Argos were also scheduled to host the Battlin' Bears at home on Saturday. That game will now take place Saturday, Oct. 16, at 2 p.m. in Billings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.