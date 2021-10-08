WHITEFISH — The Frontier Conference announced Friday morning that the Providence women's volleyball matches against Carroll College and Rocky Mountain College this week are postponed until next week due to COVID-19.

The ninth-ranked Argos were originally scheduled to play the Fighting Saints in Helena on Wednesday. That game has now been rescheduled for Tuesday in Helena.

The Argos were also scheduled to host the Battlin' Bears at home on Saturday. That game will now take place Saturday, Oct. 16, at 2 p.m. in Billings.

