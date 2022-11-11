The Frontier Conference Volleyball Tournament quarterfinals were held midday on Friday at the HPER Center in Butte.
University of Providence and Montana Western advanced to Friday evening semifinal matchups. Here are the recaps from the two quarter-final matchups:
Quarterfinal 1: Providence vs. MSU-Northern
The University of Providence Argos and the MSU-Northern Skylights opened the Frontier Conference Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal session with a ton of energy.
Providence won the match over Northern, 3-0. The scores of the contest were 25-18, 25-17, and 26-24.
Argos jumped out to a 6-2 lead before a spirited exchange of volleys resulted in three points for the Skylights to draw Northern back to within a point.
Bella Thompson’s kill shot in the midst of the Northern side was answered by Marlee Bender’s block to keep the game close.
Providence pulled out to a four-point lead, 12-8, before the Skylights broke serve. Ryann Eddins and Zoe Naugle provided a pair of kills to help the Argos pull out to a five-point lead, 20-15.
Thompson logged an ace, which precipitated a Northern timeout out to reset the Skylights.
Northern scored two points out of the break before Thompson set up Jenna Thorne’s midcourt kill. The Argos led 24-17 before Northern broke serve. Eddin’s hit into the Northern block dropped to the floor to clinch the opening game for Providence.
Thompson started the second game with an ace. The Argos started the second game up 3-0 before a kill by Bender, a block by Alyssa Pretty Weasel, and a hitting error gave Northern their first three points to tie the game.
Providence responded with a 6-3 run before two kills by Jessalyn Chvilicek and an ace tied the second game at 9-9 to force an Argos timeout.
The Argos pulled out to a four-point lead, 17-13, as Northern kept battling point-for-point. Thorne’s kill forced another Skylights timeout.
Bailey Christensen served in the Argos’ six-point stretch and had a 23-15 lead before Northern broke serve. Christensen’s kill ended the game as the Argos took the second game by eight points.
The Skylights jumped out to a 9-5 lead in the third game, as Northern took advantage of a couple of kills by Chvilicek and Emily Feller.
Bender continued to be a force up front, with a block to give Northern a 14-9 lead. Later, Bender contributed another kill.
Providence continued to pressure the Skylights, as Adysen Burns and Jensyn Turner delivered volleys on the Northern side of the court.
Down 18-14, the Argos battled back to within a point before a dig by Macee Murphy and a kill by Chvilicek moved the margin back to three points. Three Thorne kills and a Northern hitting error put Providence in the lead, 23-22.
Northern fought off two match points before the Argos ended the game on a Northern block that fell on the Skylights’ side of the court.
Turner had ten kills, Thompson had 34 assists, Burns had 21 digs and Taylor Christensen added 20 for the Argos.
“I was really pleased with the way we showed up to play today,” Providence head coach Arunas Duda said. “The girls were prepared and confident. Any win in the Frontier Conference is a good win. We couldn’t be happier with the results.”
Feller had 21 assists and 16 digs. Kaitlin Murdock had 23 digs.
Graves had seven kills, while Alyssa Pretty Weasel and Chvilicek added six each.
“We played as hard as we could and got everything we could out of our players,” MSU-Northern head coach Jerry Wagner said. “We were working through different parts of the game that allowed us to play better. A few of those things culminated in a close game. Hats off to the Argos. They played well and are moving on.”
Northern’s season ended with a record of 11-13.
The Argos took on Rocky Mountain College in a post-press contest on Friday night.
Quarterfinal 2: Carroll College vs. Montana Western
The Bulldogs and Fighting Saints scrapped for every point. Western emerged with a 3-2 win over Carroll. The scores of the match were 13-25, 26-24, 25-15, 13-25, and 16-14.
Western survived to advance to the semifinal game against Montana Tech. The win set up a Providence-Rocky Mountain College matchup.
The Saints jumped out to a 4-1 start in the first game, with two kills by Elizabeth Heuiser, assisted by Hannah Schweickert.
Western answered with a 4-1 run of their own, as KayLee Kopp and Danyel Martin pulled the Bulldogs into a 5-5 tie.
Two kills and a block by Katherine McEuen, combined with a kill by Sidney Gulick gave the Carroll a 12-8 lead.
The Bulldogs had to work through attack errors and got a kill from Peyton Vogl.
Schweickert had an assist on a Madde Boles kill and registered one of her own, as the Saints bolted out to an 18-9 advantage.
Vogl and Jordan Olson combined on a block to break serve for Western.
The Bulldogs staved off one game point, as Martin’s kill kept the game alive. However, Schweickert’s kill ended the first set with a 12-point Carroll win.
Jazi Smith picked up a kill in the second game for Western that was answered by Boles for Carroll.
Both teams played point-for-point through the early part of the set, with each squad trading two-point leads with no shortage of energy and power.
Two cannonading kills by Smith were answered with kills by Heuiser and Schweickert, as the teams scrapped into the later strains of the second stanza.
Carroll pulled out to a 21-19 lead when Western called a timeout. The Saints scored twice more out of the pause, which forced another Bulldog timeout.
Western earned a huge point on a rally that Kelsey Goddard ended with an emphatic shot pull the Bulldogs to within a point, 23-22.
The Bulldogs pulled even on a dual block by Smith and Vogl. Boles’ kill forced game point, and the Bulldogs fought it off with a kill by Vogl.
Vogl ended the game with a tap kill to give the Bulldogs the win by the two-point minimum and evened the match.
Western jumped out to a 7-1 lead, as Smith and Vogl registered two kills each to start the third game.
Kopp joined Smith and Vogl in a three-point stretch with a kill, as the Bulldogs extended their lead to eight, 12-4.
Elyce Palmer’s backline save for Western ended up a point on a Carroll on a hitting error, which thrilled the Bulldogs’ faithful in attendance.
The Saints went on a four-point run to force a timeout by Western, with the Bulldogs holding a 13-9 lead.
Carroll continued to battle, as libero Julia Carr made valuable digs that the Saints converted to points.
Smith and Vogl continued to attack the Saints’ front line with shots that created a couple of forced errors on Carroll kill attempts and helped the Bulldogs extend their lead to seven points, 19-12.
McEuen’s blistering kill down the line helped break serve. However, Smith, Vogl, and Kaylee Fritz had key shots down the stretch to lock up the game for the Bulldogs.
The Saints hustled out to a 7-2 lead, as Heuiser made two early kills. Boles and Schweickert added kills to force a Western timeout with Carroll in the lead, 10-4.
Digs by Palmer and Olson charged the Western side of the court. Carroll was equal to the task with Carr and Bella Sweet digging out shots on the Saints’ side.
Boles and Sehenuk had three solid blocks along the Carroll front line, which set the table for Heuiser and McEuen, as the Saints continued their march to 25 with a nine-point win in the fourth game.
The fifth game Katie Casagrande serving and Martin adding a block and a kill to give the Bulldogs a 2-0 lead. Vogl and Smith added kills to extend Western’s advantage to 5-1.
A pair of attack errors by the Bulldogs gave the Saints an opportunity to scrap their way back into the game, as Western’s lead was shaved to a pair of points, 7-5.
The Bulldogs and Saints continued to trade points in the middle portion of the game.
Palmer picked up an ace to extend the Bulldogs’ lead back to four points.
Smith’s cross-court kill forced Carroll to take its final timeout, with Western leading 13-8.
Carroll sprinted back with a 6-1 run to tie the match at 14-14.
The Bulldogs took advantage of a ball handling error, as Fritz assisted on Smith’s match-ending kill.
Smith had a game-high 21 kills, Vogl added 18, and Martin chipped in 13 for Western. Goddard had 30 digs, Smith had 29, and Morgan Kirch added 20. Fritz had 50 assists.
Heuiser had 16 kills, Boles added 12, and McEuen contributed 11 for Carroll.
Carr had 34 digs, McEuen added 28, and Kylie Kackman added 21.
Carroll College’s season ended with a record of 14-13.
