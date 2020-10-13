BUTTE — The University of Providence unanimously earned both Frontier Conference Preseason Player of the Year awards which were announced on Tuesday.
Zaccheus Darko-Kelly, a 6-foot-6 senior forward who last season became the first Argo to be named an NAIA All-American, was chosen as the 2020-21 Preseason Men’s Basketball Player of the Year. Parker Esary, a 6-foot-1 senior post for Providence who helped lead the Argos to the Frontier Championship last season, was tabbed as the 2020-21 Preseason Women’s Basketball Player of the Year.
The preseason all-conference teams were selected by the league’s coaches who were not permitted to vote for their own players.
In the men’s preseason all-conference team, Montana Tech saw two players make the cut with 6-foot-3 senior guard Sindou Diallo and Taylor England, a 6-foot-7 senior post/forward, earning the honor. Providence’s Jaxson Hashley, a 6-foot-7 junior post/forward, MSU-Northern’s Masico McCadney, a 6-foot-3 senior guard and Carroll College’s Jovan Sljivancanin, a 6-foot-5 junior forward, rounded out the men’s all-conference team.
Carroll College led the women's preseason all-conference team with Dani Wagner and Christine Denny, both 5-foot-9 senior guards, making the team. Providence's Emily Maldonado, a 5-foot-5 senior guard, Rocky Mountain College's Kloie Thatcher, a 5-foot-7 guard, and Montana Tech's Mesa Williams, a 5-foot-10 senior guard/forward, also garnered all-conference honors.
The Frontier Conference men's and women's basketball seasons are slated to begin Dec. 5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.