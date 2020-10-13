Zaccheus Darko-Kelly

Providence's Zaccheus Darko-Kelly was named the Frontier Conference Preseason Men's Basketball Player of the Year 

BUTTE — The University of Providence unanimously earned both Frontier Conference Preseason Player of the Year awards which were announced on Tuesday.

Zaccheus Darko-Kelly, a 6-foot-6 senior forward who last season became the first Argo to be named an NAIA All-American, was chosen as the 2020-21 Preseason Men’s Basketball Player of the Year. Parker Esary, a 6-foot-1 senior post for Providence who helped lead the Argos to the Frontier Championship last season, was tabbed as the 2020-21 Preseason Women’s Basketball Player of the Year.

The preseason all-conference teams were selected by the league’s coaches who were not permitted to vote for their own players.

In the men’s preseason all-conference team, Montana Tech saw two players make the cut with 6-foot-3 senior guard Sindou Diallo and Taylor England, a 6-foot-7 senior post/forward, earning the honor. Providence’s Jaxson Hashley, a 6-foot-7 junior post/forward, MSU-Northern’s Masico McCadney, a 6-foot-3 senior guard and Carroll College’s Jovan Sljivancanin, a 6-foot-5 junior forward, rounded out the men’s all-conference team.

Carroll College led the women's preseason all-conference team with Dani Wagner and Christine Denny, both 5-foot-9 senior guards, making the team. Providence's Emily Maldonado, a 5-foot-5 senior guard, Rocky Mountain College's Kloie Thatcher, a 5-foot-7 guard, and Montana Tech's Mesa Williams, a 5-foot-10 senior guard/forward, also garnered all-conference honors.  

The Frontier Conference men's and women's basketball seasons are slated to begin Dec. 5. 

