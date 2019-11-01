HELENA — Carroll College senior defensive back Matt Kvech was just goofing off with his high school friends trying to punt a football.
He booted the ball downfield and admired his work.
“Hey, I’m not as bad at this as I thought,” he said to himself.
Little did he know that punting was going to be a big part of his college career. With three games left, he wants to make them the best of his football career.
“I want to be the best player I can be for my school and for my teammates,” Kvech said. “I want everyone to remember that I gave it my all out there.”
A FAN OF THE GAME
Kvech grew up in Renton, Washington in the shadows of the Seattle Seahawks training complex.
It didn’t take long before he became a fan as he watched his hometown team play in Super Bowl XL.
By the time he was in the fourth grade, he was in pads.
“I got to play with my younger brother on the same team, so that was cool,” Kvech said.
Shortly thereafter, he turned in his No. 91 quarterback jersey for a defensive back number.
There was just something that really attracted him to defense.
“I played slot receiver early in high school, but they needed guys to play defense,” Kvech said. “It was always more fun to hit somebody than score a touchdown.”
Punting became a part of his game when his school was looking for a punter and was holding open tryouts.
“I realized I was pretty good at it, so I ended up getting the job,” Kvech said.
Over the last two seasons he averaged 40 yards per punt and was enjoying his new role, but he never expected it to stick.
FROM SEATTLE TO HELENA
Helena is nowhere near the size of Seattle, but Kvech doesn’t mind.
One of his older former teammates played at Carroll, so Kvech packed his bags and headed to Montana.
“I came out for a day trip, walked around the campus and liked it a lot,” Kvech said. “I really made my decision off of the school’s athletic and academic success.”
Throughout his first two years, Kvech appeared just in two games.
By his junior season, Carroll was looking for a punter and his prior experience paid off. Before too long, he had to redefine his mindset as a punter.
“You just have to try to flip the field and give the defense the best field position possible,” Kvech said. “I want to try to get the most distance on it, but I also have to direct where I want it to go. I always try to challenge myself.”
Kvech has punted for just over 2,800 yards since being named the punter during the spring of 2018.
His most memorable punt came against Linfield College last year when he kicked the ball on his own goal line and ended up on the Wildcats’ 40 yard line. The next play the Saints got an interception and drove down to score the touchdown.
And his coaches don’t think twice about it.
“He’s a pretty good athlete,” Carroll defensive coordinator Pat Haynes said. “When he got out there and was kicking it, you could tell he was pretty talented and knew what he is doing.”
As Kvech reflects on his football journey, he remembers how he has picked off passes, come up with some big defensive hits and even kicked the ball downfield.
But would you call him a punter?
“I’m still not at all a punter,” the defensive back said. “I’m just trying to do my best.”
