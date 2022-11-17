HELENA — Carroll’s defense has set the tone for a program making its second appearance in the NAIA Football Championship Series in the three seasons.
Both seasons Carroll earned the Frontier Conference’s automatic bid with victories in the regular-season finale and by holding the defensive points allowed tiebreaker.
In each of those instances, the Saints’ defense was led by first-year coordinators – first by Wes Nurse, and this year, by Randy Bandelow.
Under Bandelow, Carroll finished the regular-season ranked ninth in scoring defense (13.3 PPG), seventh in total yards allowed per game (230.5), and top-11 in both pass (159.1) and rush (71.4) defense.
During Carroll’s five-game winning streak, the Saints’ defense has allowed 29 TOTAL points, and is giving up, on average, just under 150 yards per game.
Statistically, it’s a group that ranks right up there with Carroll’s formidable defenses of the mid- to late-2000s.
Saturday, in Des Moines Iowa, the purple and gold will be tested – offensively and defensively – against the No. 2-ranked Grand View Vikings in the first round of the playoffs.
Grand View is fifth in scoring offense (42.2 PPG) and seventh in yards per game (440.3) entering play.
Ahead of that matchup, the Helena Independent Record and 406mtsports.com caught up with Saints defensive coordinator Randy Bandelow to discuss his group and the upcoming playoff contest.
Kick off is scheduled for 11 a.m. MT on Saturday. The game can be streamed here.
This interview has been edited for brevity and clarity.
IR: What do you attribute your defense’s success to this season?
RB: It’s a lot of things for our guys. It’s drastic improvement throughout the season, comfortability playing with each other and figuring out this defense. It all starts up front for us – we’re very talented up front with “The Creatures” in the defensive line room. There’s a lot of depth in there, too, it’s not guys playing the entire game.
We’re pretty good in coverage, but when the quarterback gets sped up and thrown off his mark, it helps everybody out on the back-end. I think we’re very smart and talented at inside and outside linebacker and that’s allowed those guys to go play fast, as well.
When you put it all together, it’s been a pretty good recipe for us.
Are you surprised at how well the defense is playing?
RB: I don’t want to say we expected to be this good, but you look around the room and peek up and down the depth chart and you see the experience and the talent we have. I don’t think I’ve been surprised by anything.
You never know how good you’re gonna be until [that first game].
It started a little bit in that [Montana] Western game when we got after the quarterback – we had an idea we could be pretty decent this year. I don’t think it dawned on me until we walked off the field at College of Idaho that, holy buckets, we did this thing.
What part has preparation and game-planning played in the defense’s success?
RB: I think we’ve done a good job as a coaching staff finding complements to things we’ve done in previous weeks – things that might look the same to an offense, then all of a sudden you can spin a coverage a different way or blitz a different guy.
For us, it’s been about trying to find matchups. Garrett Kocab is a heck of a football player – the more one-on-ones we can get him, the better off we’re gonna be. The more guys we can get in coverage with eyes on routes and eyes on the quarterback, the better off we’re gonna be.
Is part of this group’s success because they’ve played three seasons in the same, or similar, defensive scheme?
RB: It definitely helps. I would say it’s based in the same principles of defense. I don’t know if it’s because I’m the linebackers coach, but we’ve found a way to get more linebackers on the field this year.
Jacob Resch has moved from inside ‘backer to outside ‘backer. Him and Tucker Jones used to compete for time, now they’re on the field together a bunch.
I’d say the structure, the shell, is all very similar [to what Wes Nurse started]. Some of our week-to-week changes have been new stuff, complementary stuff. Personnel-wise, we’ve changed a little bit to keep more of our best players on the field – find our best 11 and get them out there.
Who is the big Star Wars fan on the defense? Sounds like a lot of your calls are Star Wars inspired.
RB: It actually started with coach Nurse back in the day – he was a little bit of a comic book nerd. There’s superheroes, super villains, a little bit of everything. Coach [Van] Cooper has got the role now.
Any new Star Wars coverage and he’s got the name for us.
What have you seen from Grand View offensively in preparation for Saturday?
RB: Grand View is kind of a West Coast-style offense. They like to throw the ball – really talented at quarterback. Talented on the perimeter and they have a big offensive line that’s very physical and very aggressive.
We’ve been good in the past at stopping the run, and the goal is still to stop the run and make them throw the ball, and then have some answers for them in the passing game.
There are some similarities between them and Southern Oregon’s offense, so we have a little bit to fall back on – some stuff we’ve done in the past that we can break back out.
Grand View quarterbacks have only been sacked six times this season. Do you think you can get to presumed starter Johnny Sullivan and make him uncomfortable?
RB: I think we’re gonna find creative ways to generate some pressure on the quarterback without having to bring crazy blitzs.
Find ways to get our guys some one-on-ones, because we have a pretty good habit of winning some of those and getting pressure on quarterbacks.
How much confidence is this defense playing with right now?
RB: Those guys should be confident based on the fact that they’ve prepared a lot more than this week to get where we are – it’s been all season, it’s been in the off-season. All that preparation has led to the confidence that these guys are playing with right now.
I’m OK with it because that’s where it’s rooted. That confidence comes from having enough preparation and being ready to go play in big moments like this. These guys have earned the opportunity to step out on that field and see what we can do against one of the best teams in the country.
