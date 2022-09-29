HELENA — Carroll and College of Idaho always seem to find themselves playing meaningful, high stakes football games.
Saturday will be no different as two of the Frontier Conference’s best clash in Nelson Stadium at 1 p.m.
The No. 24-ranked Saints host No. 11 and undefeated C of I in a game that pits strength on strength with Carroll’s stout run defense (86.3 yards allowed per game) and the Yotes’ conference-best rushing attack (230.3 yards per game).
A win for C of I would be the program’s 25th league victory since the beginning of 2019 and advance the Yotes to 5-0 with five games to play.
A Carroll victory would, at a minimum, create a two-way tie atop the Frontier football standings mid-way through the season.
C of I has dropped just four league tilts in the last three-plus seasons, but three have come at the hands of the Saints. All three times the Yotes were nationally-ranked and two times Carroll hindered C of I’s shot at an outright conference title and automatic bid in the NAIA playoffs.
C of I enters Saturday averaging 460.8 yards of offense and 33.8 points per game.
It’s arguably the best Yotes team Carroll has faced since the 2019 season.
Ahead of Saturday’s game, the Helena Independent Record and 406mtsports.com spoke with C of I head coach Mike Moroski.
Editor’s note: This interview has been edited for clarity and conciseness.
How influential is this game on Saturday?
“I think it’s huge. It’s as big as it gets for this time in the season. It’s exciting. I’m sure the people [in Helena] are excited. They’ve got a great, great team. We feel like we’re pretty good – feel like we’re getting a little bit better. Just hope we have a chance to compete well.”
Does it seem like Carroll has had your team’s number the last couple years?
“They’re a good team. We have the utmost respect for them and what they’re doing and what they have done. They’re a real problem in a lot of ways. We’re looking forward to another opportunity and I think it’ll be a great football game.”
How did you replace All-American running back Nick Calzaretta and keep your running game this strong?
“I just think we’ve worked at it – guys have done a good job in the weight room so we’re a little bit bigger and a little bit stronger. Schematically we’re pretty similar. I think Allamar Alexander and Hunter Gilbert were ready for their opportunity.”
“Nick was the kinda guy who could carry the ball 30 times and was just getting stronger and stronger, which is a rarity for running backs. I feel a little bit more comfortable with multiple running backs.”
“Allamar and Hunter Gilbert have been fantastic.”
What makes Hunter Gilbert and Allamar Alexander such a good one-two punch?
“I like that they’re different from each other and yet similar in the sense that they have a high-level understanding of what we’re trying to do. Hunter might be a little bit more flashy than Allamar, who is a little more subtle in the way he runs. [Gilbert] slides off tackles and that sort of thing. I think they’re both very football savvy and love football and the physicality.”
“I think the guys love blocking for them, and they are very conscientious about their other responsibilities in the pass game. I think they complement each other and they push each other, so there’s a built-in, healthy competition there.”
“I think that’s all worked well, and it obviously helps when you’re very successful and scoring touchdowns and making yards. That will obviously be tougher sledding versus Carroll, but I think we’re ambitious and determined.”
Where is the strength on your offensive line?
“Garrett Rehberg (6-foot-8, 315 pounds) is our left tackle and he kinda is the anchor for us up there.”
“We’re just a little bit deeper, so we can play a couple more guys without missing a beat.”
“I just think we’ve gotten a little bit bigger. We have a new center who’s playing pretty good, Dawson Packwood (6-foot-3, 280 pounds). The center is kinda the key guy for the way we do things. He seems to be getting better every week.”
How much experience does this offensive line group have?
“I think, for the most part, they’ve been the guys [the last couple years]. They’ve played against Carroll the last three times. Dawson Packwood is the newest [addition], but he’s done a good job of becoming the leader.”
“The other guys, they’ve played a lot of snaps against the Frontier Conference – whether it was the spring COVID season or last season. They were young dudes when we started out and they’ve been around for a while. I think they’ve just come together.”
You had a quarterback battle to begin the season. How was Andy Peters able to win that job?
“I think Andy got the edge because he’s a little more mobile – not a runner, but more mobile, and able to get us out of trouble. I think he is the more accurate thrower. Then, it’s just a matter of getting him caught up on some of the systematic things, and he’s made good progress week-to-week.”
“I think he’s getting better. I think Ryan Hibbs is more than a capable back-up, so we feel really fortunate with those two guys.”
Your team is outsourcing opponents 90-19 in the second half and 42-0 in the fourth quarter. What do you attribute that to?
“I think our defense is playing pretty good and they give people trouble. [Defensive coordinator] Chris Jewell is very good at adjusting things – not so much doing different things, but just more focused [stuff] – by the time we get to the second half. Frankly, I think we’ve started a little bit slow, so I think it’s more of a testament to our program and team that we respond and have been able to get it going.”
“We’re fully aware that playing great teams, like Carroll, we can’t afford to start slow, and we’re gonna need to adjust at the same time. That’s what makes football the greatest game on Earth and a game like Carroll versus College of Idaho really, really exciting for us to be a part of.”
Does the way this series has gone the last two years (three consecutive Carroll victories) provide any extra motivation for your team?
“You’ve got new guys – you’re a new team each year. The programmatic things, the cultural things. Carroll is still, in my opinion, the cream of the crop. They’re used to winning national championships; we’ve been in the playoffs one time. Just the way they have done things through the [Mike] Van Diest years and now with Troy Purcell, who’s doing a great job. It really is a benchmark.”
“We have a great respect for them. Again, really, really thrilled. It should be a very, very exciting environment. We’re just glad that we’re in that upper tier of the Frontier Conference and have a chance to play big games like this.”
What does your team need to do Saturday in order to get a win?
“We just have to make sure that we’re on our game and don’t let the things we can’t control hinder our performance. We need to control the ball, we need to not turn the ball over and we need to get off to a good start against Carroll.
“Last year, we kinda did, but we had a big turnover in the end zone and they turned around and had an 80-yard run. We can’t afford to have that sort of a start if we’re gonna be in the game against a team the quality of Carroll.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.