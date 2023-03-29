HELENA — Without a phone call from his buddy – the Athletic Director in Cardwell, Montana, at the time – a dozen years ago, Belt native and current NAIA official Ike Jessee likely never would’ve found his niche in athletics.

Jessee played high school sports – basketball and football mostly – but was never a star.

“I was never a standout and never really had the drive to be a standout in high school,” Jessee said. “I was just one of those kids who enjoyed the game, enjoyed sports and being around teammates and coaches, and really just having the opportunity to represent my school and my friends.”

Jessee graduated from the University of Great Falls (now University of Providence), where he refereed his first-ever youth games. That gig didn’t go anywhere, not until a phone call led to Jessee officiating some fifth- and sixth-grade games a number of years later.

He eventually got into the Butte pool of high school officials before getting in front of Mike Fischer, the Frontier Conference’s Supervisor of Basketball Officials, at a camp organized by Rob Tesch.

Fischer offered Jessee an opportunity to join the Frontier’s roster of women’s basketball officials, a position he’s held for the better part of a decade.

Jessee, who’s been refereeing consistently since 2010 in addition to his full-time job with the state of Montana, has worked the Frontier Tournament four times and the tournament championship game twice, including this past year.

He was one of 10 Frontier women’s officials to get national tournament experience during the opening rounds this season and the only one selected to officiate at the NAIA National Tournament final site in Sioux City, Iowa.

There, Jessee refereed the Thomas More-Central Methodist semifinal game on March 17 and was the alternate for the NAIA Women’s Basketball National Championship Game.

Jessee has also officiated at all three levels of the NCAA and just finished his fourth year at the Division I level.

“It’s very humbling because I never thought that I, honestly, in my wildest dreams, would ever step foot on the floor at the national tournament, but I felt the same way the first time I ever reffed a state tournament at the high school level,” Jessee said.

Jessee, who turns 44 years old in May and currently resides in Belt, credits Matt Shute (WBB assigner in the Frontier), Rob Tesch and Dan Miller, just to name a few, for helping to put him in position to advance up the officiating ranks as quickly as he did.

“It’s not about where you’re from, it’s the people who helped you get there,” Jessee said.

The Helena Independent Record and 406mtsports.com caught up with Ike Jessee for a Q&A on his career, the craft of officiating and the state of the refereeing in Montana.

This interview has been edited for brevity and clarity.

IR: What is the experience like refereeing at the NAIA Women’s Basketball National Championship Tournament?

Jessee: It’s a blessing and it’s an honor. When you look at the number of officials there are nationwide and how many are working games in mid- to late-March, the number dwindles down.

We all strive for it and just achieving it doesn’t mean you stop working. You keep working and really trying to improve yourself and those around you. My biggest goal, out of this whole thing, is to help the next person from the Frontier in any way [I can] because Dan Miller and Matt Shute helped me.

It was fantastic to be there. Great partners, great atmosphere. Amazing athletes, coaches and teams that are there. It’s not just any other game and it’s so cool to be there knowing that this is the last 16 teams playing right now.

IR: How do you get the opportunity to referee the national tournament?

Jessee: There’s an application process. The supervisor of officials for the NAIA on the women’s side goes through – as part of the application you send your collegiate schedule. He goes back and watches games, watches film. There’s an interview process, so there’s phone calls – there’s a Zoom call – then there’s contact with the conference coordinators.

They compile their list and they submit it to the head of officiating for the NAIA. You’re notified of your selection or you’re notified that you weren’t selected for that year.

IR: What does a typical season look like for you? What did this past season look like for you scheduling-wise?

Jessee: I do work [NCAA] Division I on the women’s side. I work some Division II ball, a little bit of Division III. The bulk of my schedule, collegiately, is in the NAIA and Frontier.

You’re looking at anywhere from 30-35, 40 games at the collegiate level, then trying to fill in where you can in high school, too.

In an average year, collegiately 30-35 games, and then anywhere from 15-20 [high school games].

IR: How do you approach the craft of officiating?

Jessee: When we take the floor, there’s two teams on the floor and those are the teams people consider. In my mind, and I think this goes for a lot of people that work in the Frontier and nationwide, there’s three teams.

The three of us that are on the floor calling that game view ourselves very much as a team. As a crew, we have to be a cohesive unit and we have to be able to work with one another, and sometimes that may be the first time we’ve ever met.

We have to be prepared…Officiating is a game of decisions. Just because you don’t call something doesn’t mean you didn’t see it. There’s sometimes decisions of, ‘OK, yes there might be contact there, but is it a foul or is it just incidental contact?’

There’s so many decisions that go into putting together that whole game. For me, personally, a lot of that mindset – I go out night in and night out to do the best job that I can. I’m not there for me. I’m not there for anybody else but the players and the coaches. All three officials are there for the same reason: we’re there to give them the best effort we can.

Are there struggles? Sure. We make mistakes too. Players miss layups. Coaches don’t use timeouts at the right time. We’ll miss stuff from time to time.

A lot of it really goes good [back to] that team mentality. Yes we know there’s two basketball teams on the floor, but we’re the third team. Our goal every night is to be the best team on the floor.

IR: In your opinion, what’s contributing to that lack of people giving refereeing a shot?

Jessee: Overall, the atmosphere in gyms has been difficult, especially for younger officials. In Great Falls…we’ve had a couple [officials] in our high school association that are what MHSA refers to as associate members, so they’re still high school kids.

We’ll get them on some Class C ball here and there, stuff like that, and I think people tend to forget that – they look out there [on the court] and it’s like, ‘oh it’s a ref,’ because they don’t know that it’s a 16- or 17-year-old kid.

I think the biggest lack of push is we don’t even have people who are willing to try. I don’t know if there’s a specific reason why and I think it’s very personal, depending on who you talk to.

Gym atmospheres have become difficult, the amount of time away from home is tough, time away from work is difficult. I don’t think there’s any one thing that you can pinpoint, I think it’s a combination.

IR: What are your goals or aspirations pertaining to officiating?

Jessee: A big piece for me with where I’m at in my career is not just trying to improve on my own, but also to really bring folks along with me.

Other people did that for me, so I’m trying to give back as much as I can to as many people as I can…When I’m done officiating, and I’ve been working on this for the last four or five years, I want to leave officiating better than it was when I came in, especially in Montana.

[It’s] really to show other people that this is a great thing, a lot of fun, and you can meet really great people, be around great people, have really positive experiences and have a lot of fun doing this, but at the same time, I wanna keep pushing myself.

When you walk into a gym, the best feeling in the world, and I think everybody who officiates wants this feeling, is when you walk in and someone goes, ‘oh good, it’s you.’ They’re happy to see you on their game. I work hard every day to make sure that when I walk into a gym, people want me there and they’re not panicked that, ‘oh God it’s him again.’

It’s not about the number of games or what level you work at. For me, it’s earning that trust and really having that comfortability from fans, coaches and players that they’re happy to have me on their games.

IR: Do you have a favorite memory related to officiating?

Jessee: My favorite memory happened at the State C Girls Tournament – my very first state tournament – in Butte. I got to walk out on the floor with a couple friends of mine and I looked over and my little girl was standing there holding a sign that said, ‘my daddy’s the ref.’

She’s nine now and I think she was two at that point. That still means the world to me. To me, that’s what this is all about. Being able to do those things and have those types of memories with your kids and family because none of us could do this without the support from our families and friends.