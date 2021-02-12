HELENA — This weekend pits the two best men’s basketball teams in the Frontier Conference against each other. Carroll is chasing Providence in the league standings, and could drastically cut into the Argonauts’ advantage with wins on Saturday and Sunday.
The Saints would still need some help to overtake Providence for the title of regular season champion as the postseason looms. Just a month ago, however, it was hard to imagine Carroll being in this position.
After a sweep at the hands of Providence in early January, the Saints sat at 5-5 overall and 2-4 in conference games and hardly looked like a team that could compete in the top-tier of the Frontier.
Since then, Kurt Paulson’s squad has reeled off eight consecutive wins to catapult themselves to 13-5 on the season and 10-4 in league action, and set up these all important games this weekend.
“We’ve just been telling the guys how important the games are this weekend,” Paulson said. “They’ve put themselves in position. A month ago we weren’t looking that good, and fast forward a month, and the guys have earned a chance to compete for the championship. We’re right there, so this will be a big weekend. “
Providence rolls into town having won five straight games themselves and sporting the best scoring offense in the league. Carroll counters with the conference’s best defense, a group that allows just 64.9 points per game.
While defense has been a big key to Carroll’s turnaround over the last month and change, their offensive production has been nothing to sneeze at, either. Fueled by a directive to keep the ball moving, Carroll has racked up 121 assists over its last eight games.
That equates to just over 15 assists per game and gives the Saints a robust 1.44 assist-to-turnover ratio during that time span. Carroll is shooting 49.8 percent from the field during its current winning streak, and an even better 51.7 percent from 3-point range. The Saints’ 76.8 points per game during that stretch is nearly 10 points per game more than they averaged through the first six contests of the season.
“Just been stressing not over-dribbling,” Paulson said last week. “You get like three dribbles, max, and if you can’t make a play, you gotta move it. That’s been keeping it simple so we’re not over-dribbling and the ball is moving and we’re making the defense shift.”
Good passing, which has helped Carroll establish the second-best 3-point field goal percentage in the country at 42.9 percent, runs through junior point guard Shamrock Campbell. With a 4.6 assist-to-turnover ratio this season, Campbell ranks fifth nationally and leads the Saints with 60 assists.
Over his last two games, Campbell has failed to turn the ball over while dishing out a combined eight assists. Only twice this season has the junior committed more than one turnover in a contest and has just 13 total through 18 games.
“I just try to move the ball,” Campbell said. “We have a lot of good scorers who can make plays. I think if I can get the ball to those guys whenever I can in spots where they’re effective — I always try to do that.”
Averaging 37.7 minutes per game this season, Campbell rarely exits, and when he does, it is only for a brief rest. On the court with the ball in his hands most of the time, Campbell is described as both aggressive and unselfish by his coach. Knowing when to be one or the other helps set Campbell apart and contributes to his teammates’ success on the court.
“He’s so solid,” Paulson said. “Everything runs through him offensively and he gets us to where we need to go. He’s really good with the ball, getting it to the other guys. The [last] Sunday game, he was good about not passing and shooting it, and that’s what we need out of him sometimes, too.”
For a team void of seniors, Campbell helps provide leadership to the Saints and is an all-around threat with the basketball. Both he and junior Jovan Sljivancanin average north of 14 points per game and each shoot at least 50 percent from the field. In fact, Campbell is 14th in the NAIA shooting 50.5 percent from 3-point range.
Up against a tough test in Providence, Carroll will need to muster everything it can offensively to keep pace with the Argonauts. Senior Zaccheus Darko-Kelly is fresh off winning NAIA National Player-of-the-Week honors and leads the Frontier with 19.7 points and 9.7 rebounds per game.
“Not really anyone has stopped him this year,” Paulson said of Darko-Kelly. “He’s been playing well and has a ton of experience, he’s been in the league for a long time. We just gotta limit him and get back on defense and get the defense set.”
During this current win streak, Carroll has allowed no more than 73 points in a game and held opponents under 65 points five times. More of the same is needed this weekend against a team that averages 88.3 points per game and features five players who average double figures if Carroll hopes to walk away with a pair of victories.
In the last eight games, Carroll has not been playing like the team that lost to Providence twice earlier this season in Great Falls. Knowing that, and understanding how important these games are, the Saints are focusing heavily on what could be the two biggest games of the season for them thus far.
“These are two big games for us, just personally...Also standings and postseason, these are just two big games,” Campbell said. “We’re at home this time. I think we’re all excited, ready to get some revenge.”
With the announcement of the Carroll women’s games against Rocky Mountain College being canceled this weekend, the start times between the Carroll men and Providence were moved up.
The Saints will now host Providence at 5 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday inside the PE Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.