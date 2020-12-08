HELENA — With the high school football season coming to a close, it's officially recruiting season as the early-signing period approaches next week for the NCAA.
That doesn't impact the NAIA, as Frontier Conference programs can sign players at any time but with this recruiting cycle coming to a close in the next couple of months, more and more players are making their decisions known.
For instance, just in the past week, three Helena High football players have announced verbal commitments to head coach Kyle Sampson and Montana Tech.
Ben Swanson, a safety/linebacker for the Bengals was the latest to do so, announcing his commitment on Twitter Monday.
Very excited and blessed to announce that I will continue my athletic and academic career at MT Tech! Thanks to family, coaches, and friends for helping me get here. Roll Diggs! #CanYouDiggIt21⚒️ #Family #CountOnMe @MonTechFootball pic.twitter.com/xrWWqDPFvl— Ben Swanson (@BenSwan30228025) December 8, 2020
Yet, he's not alone as cornerback David Lowry and defensive lineman Jack Marcille committed too last week to the Diggers. Another Bengal, Zachary Evans is going to the University of Montana as a preferred walk-on.
All three players made the IR All-Area football team as defenders and Marcille, for his efforts on special teams, was awarded first-team all-state in Class AA. He finished the season with five sacks, 17 hurries and 45 tackles.
Happy to announce my commitment to @montechfootball Can’t wait to get started!!#CanYouDiggIt21⚒#Family#CountOnMe@CoachKyleSamson pic.twitter.com/tqekZIvyhz— Jack Marcille (@JMarcille) December 3, 2020
Lowry was honorable mention all-state in Class AA after a senior season that saw him deflect eight passes and intercept two others. He also blocked a kick.
Swanson, who played alongside Lowry on the back end of the defense, earned Western AA all-conference honors after finishing 2020 with two interceptions, three pass deflections and 44 tackles.
Both Lowry and Swanson had offers from Carroll College but chose Montana Tech instead.
However, the Saints have been busy on the recruiting trail too and have picked up a number of their own verbal commitments in recent weeks, including some from in-state recruits such as Dillon's Cole Truman, an all-state wide receiver who committed last month.
Very excited to announce that I will be furthering my Academic and Football career @FootballCarroll. Thank you to all of my teammates, coaches, and family that helped me get here. Go Saints!! #FightClub21 #C4 pic.twitter.com/UPL6vTjh2G— Cole (@coletruman5) November 26, 2020
Truman is listed at 6-foot-5 according to his Maxpreps profile and while there are no stats listed for this season, as a junior he caught 40 passes for 560 yards and seven touchdowns.
The Dillon product was also one of three in-state prospects to commit to the Saints last month and another was Dylan Nieskens out of Glasgow, a linebacker listed at 6-foot-2. He notched 70 tackles last season for the Scotties. He earned Class B all-state honors and was also first-team all-conference in the Northern B as a tight end and linebacker.
Just like Nieskens, Carroll also landed a commitment from Bigfork's all-state running back Cormac Benn last month.
I’m excited to announce my commitment to @FootballCarroll and @CCSaintsTrack. Thanks to @CoachTPurcell @CoachPfanny @Coach_Martello @CoachWesNurse @RandyBandelow @Coach_RSpringer Go Saints! #FightClub21 #C4 @BigforkF @bigforkschools #get_to https://t.co/bHClVIQA71 pic.twitter.com/CMu2Gwph9j— cormac (@CormacBenn7) November 21, 2020
In nine games this season for the Vikings, Benn rushed for 1.934 yards and scored eight touchdowns. He averaged 215 yards per game and more than eight yards per attempt. He also played linebacker.
Carroll's momentum on the recruiting trail has extended beyond state borders too as the Saints recently picked up commitments from Hunter Peck of Colorado, a player who has played offensive line, linebacker and defensive end, as well as Max Lehman, a prolific 5A running back out of Meridian, Idaho.
Braeden York out of Mead, Washington, also committed to the Saints this month and is listed at 6-foot-2, 250 pounds. He played tight end and defensive tackle in high school.
