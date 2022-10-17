KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two idle Frontier Conference football teams moved up in Monday’s edition of the NAIA Coaches’ Top-25 poll, while College of Idaho remained ranked No. 7.
Rocky Mountain College and Montana Tech each improved one spot, with the Battlin’ Bears advancing to No. 14 and the Orediggers sliding up to No. 24.
Carroll gained eight points (from three to 11) in the “receiving votes” category and now sits just outside the top-25.
The Yotes, at 6-0 and with a one-game lead in the Frontier standings, control their own destiny with four regular-season games to be played.
C of I is in position to not only make the NAIA playoffs, but host a first-round game.
C of I is 3-0 against nationally-ranked teams this season and has one game remaining against ranked or receiving votes teams.
The Battlin’ Bears have won four straight games and sport their highest rank of the season. Rocky has now moved up in five consecutive polls.
Rocky, heading into a road tilt against Carroll, is sporting the league’s top scoring defense (13.8 points per game), a unit that has generated 16 total turnovers in six games.
Rocky is 1-1 against ranked teams and beat a “receiving votes” Montana Western team by 15 on Oct. 1.
Two of Rocky’s final four games are against current nationally-ranked or receiving votes teams.
Tech is 2-2 against ranked or receiving votes squads and fields the Frontier’s best scoring offense (35.7 points per game) heading into a home game against Southern Oregon.
Carroll, like Tech, will need some help to catch C of I two games ahead.
A Saints victory, paired with an Orediggers win, on Saturday would create a three-way tie for second in the Frontier standings with three games left.
Carroll is 1-1 against nationally-ranked teams, and for the third time this season, will welcome a ranked opponent to Nelson Stadium when Rocky visits on Saturday.
