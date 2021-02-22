BILLINGS — The conference-leading Rocky Mountain College volleyball team won two four-set matches against Carroll College at the Fortin Center over the weekend.
On Friday, the Battlin' Bears defeated the Saints 26-24, 27-29, 25-19 and 25-22.
Morgan Allen and Weiying Wu each had 12 kills for Rocky in the win. Natalie Hilderman added 46 assists and six digs. Ayla Embry had 25 digs for RMC.
For Carroll, Taelyr Krantz led the Saints with 21 kills. Lexi Mikkelson added 14 kills and Lexie Gleasman had 11. Ali Williams led Carroll with 31 assists. Katherine Mceuen and Maddie Quick each had 15 digs.
On Saturday, the Battlin' Bears won by scores of 26-24, 23-25, 25-17 and 26-24.
Weiying had 15 kills, Taylor Wolf added 12 and Kyra Oakland 11. Hilderman again paced Rocky with 43 assists. Embry had 32 digs.
The Saints were led by Krantz and Lexie Gleasman, who each had 13 kills. Kylie Lackman had 19 assists and Williams 18. Julia Carr contributed 25 digs.
Rocky is now 7-1 overall and 7-1 in the league. Carroll is in third place in the Frontier at 5-3, 5-3.
