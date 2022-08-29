Football players from Rocky Mountain College, Carroll College and Montana Tech were recognized on Monday as players of the week in the Frontier Conference.
Jet Campbell, senior quarterback at Tech; Tucker Jones, redshirt sophomore linebacker at Carroll; and Austin Drake, redshirt sophomore kicker at Rocky were singled out for their performances during opening weekend.
Tucker, who is from Hamilton, had two solo tackles, four assisted tackles and one sack in a 16-10 win at home over No. 17 Montana Western.
His big play was a tipped pass and 61-yard return that ended a scoring drive by the Bulldogs and set up Carroll's first points of the day.
Campbell, who is from Billings, passed for two scores and ran for two more TDs, in the Orediggers' 38-3 win at Eastern Oregon.
He passed for 235 yards and rushed for 32 more.
In Rocky's 27-10 victory at Southern Oregon, Drake, who is also from Hamilton, went 3 for 3 on point-after kicks and 2 for 2 on field goals of 20 and 30 yards for special teams accolades.
