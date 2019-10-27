HELENA — Rocky Mountain College defeated Carroll College 2-0 in Cascade Collegiate Conference men's soccer Sunday.

Taking an assist from Nolan Sherwood, Rocky's (11-3-0, 10-1-0) Sky Swenson scored the match's first goal in the 38th minute. Pablo Ferreira found the back of the net in the 54th minute as Milo Downey and Marco Kummerle assisted.

Rocky goalkeeper Kristofer Wennin recorded eight saves with no goals allowed. Carroll's (7-8-1, 5-6-0) Kaden Connor pulled in nine saves with two goals allowed.

The Battlin' Bears held a 21-17 edge in shots and led 4-2 in corner kicks.

Rocky will next travel to Portland, Oregon, on Nov. 1 to play Northwest Christian.

