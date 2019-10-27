HELENA — Rocky Mountain College defeated Carroll College 2-0 in Cascade Collegiate Conference men's soccer Sunday.
Taking an assist from Nolan Sherwood, Rocky's (11-3-0, 10-1-0) Sky Swenson scored the match's first goal in the 38th minute. Pablo Ferreira found the back of the net in the 54th minute as Milo Downey and Marco Kummerle assisted.
Rocky goalkeeper Kristofer Wennin recorded eight saves with no goals allowed. Carroll's (7-8-1, 5-6-0) Kaden Connor pulled in nine saves with two goals allowed.
The Battlin' Bears held a 21-17 edge in shots and led 4-2 in corner kicks.
Rocky will next travel to Portland, Oregon, on Nov. 1 to play Northwest Christian.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.