BILLINGS — Ruth Chepsat of Rocky Mountain College won the women’s Frontier Conference cross country title, and the Battlin’ Bears placed four runners in the top 10 to take the team title Friday.

Chepsat navigated the Amend Park course in 18:44.50, nearly four seconds better than Reghan Worley (18:48.70) of Carroll College. Eireann O’Conner (Montana Western, 18:49.90), Kendyl Pierson (Carroll, 19:06.60) and Sydney Little Light (RMC, 19:24.30) rounded out the top five.

Rocky finished with 36 points. Western was second at 54 and Carroll third at 59.

Lewis-Clark went 1-2-3 to win the men’s title with 24 points. Rocky (46) and Carroll (96) followed for the top three.

Cole Olsen led the trio of L-C finishers, coming in at 25:31.06. Teammates Chase Barrow (25:36.59) and Clayton Vandyke (25:43.71) followed, with Jackson Duffey (25:49.68) and Isaac Petsch (26:30.33) of Rocky Mountain completing the top 5.

